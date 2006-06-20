Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 20, 2006

THE CAT'S MEOW

Halle Berry and model beau Gabriel Aubry can't resist the pick of the litter at a Malibu pet store on Sunday.

'DEVIL' WORSHIP

Costars Meryl Streep, Adrian Grenier and Anne Hathaway gather for the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada on Monday. Of working with Streep, Hathaway said: "Acting against her was like taking a cold bath of terror every day. I was always ready to wet my pants."

FASHIONABLE FOIL

Trendsetter Sarah Jessica Parker glitters (in Dolce amp Gabbana) at the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada.

BAREFOOT CONTESSA

Oops! Brooke Shields heads back to a Brentwood, Calif., restaurant on Sunday – apparently to pick up the shoes she left behind.

TOKYO DRIFTER

Tom Cruise makes a high-seas entrance at the premiere of Mission: Impossible 3 in Tokyo on Tuesday. The new father later told the press, "I remember my whole life, I wanted to be a father. So I’m hoping maybe I have 10 children.”

ALOHA MAMA

Heather Locklear, with 8-year-old daughter Ava (not pictured), gets a little hand-holding Monday in a Los Angeles airport before taking off for a summer vacation in Hawaii.

HOUSE DRESSING

Mary-Kate Olsen, who celebrated her 20th birthday last week with twin Ashley, makes a solo coffee run in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.

HOLDING PATTERN

Funny pair Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy take their romance to new heights as they prepare for a helicopter ride in Santa Monica on Friday.

PEACE KEEPING

Kevin Federline signs off during Game 5 of the NBA finals as the Miami Heat bested the Dallas Mavericks 101-100 on Sunday. The Federlines (including wife Britney Spears and son Sean Preston) are in Florida's South Beach to debut the aspiring rapper's new CD Playing with Fire.

SHADY LADY

Mandy Moore finds an easy way to beat the heat Friday as she waits to shoot a scene for her romantic comedy License to Wed in Los Angeles.

LIVE TO TELL

Don't worry, he survived! The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl plays magician's assistant backstage at London’s annual Silver Clef Awards, a fund-raiser for music therapy. a

BIG GULP

Renée Zellweger and a friend stay hydrated during a warm Saturday morning stroll through New York City's West Village. The actress heads to Vancouver in July to begin filming the horror thriller Case No. 39.

'TALENT' SCOUTS

Regis Philbin plays the straight man to singer Brandy on Monday at the Today show, where they talked up the new TV contest America's Got Talent, premiering Wednesday on NBC.

IN STEP

Sandra Bullock and husband Jesse James, who are set to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in July, take it easy during a stroll through New York City's SoHo on Friday.

JOINED AT THE HIP(STER)

The O.C.'s on- and offscreen couple Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson make it a date, southern style, at Hollywood restaurant Memphis recently. The couple attended celeb Chef Yossi's event there to benefit the Los Angeles Mission.

