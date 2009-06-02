Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 2, 2009

SHOE-IN

Give her the boot! Reese Witherspoon stocks up on UGG boots for her kids Ava, 9, and Deacon, 5 (not pictured), during an errand run Monday in Brentwood, Calif.

LADY IN RED

Red alert! Anne Hathaway makes a bold statement with her skin-tight Hervé Léer by Max Azria bandage dress Monday outside the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon studio in New York City. On the show, the actress chatted about her role as Viola in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

After stopping by Sunday's MTV Movie Awards, Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock reunite for another red carpet Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie The Proposal. The romantic comedy hits theaters June 19.

HANDS ON

American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert, who told PEOPLE he's always been true to himself, stays connected with designer pal Drake Labry after hanging out Monday at West Hollywood club Guys amp Dolls.

'HERO' WORSHIP

The night after storming out of the MTV Movie Awards, Eminem brings down a celeb-packed house with Jay-Z while performing "Renegade" at L.A.'s Wiltern Theater during a concert celebrating the launch of the new videogame DJ Hero on Monday.

HIP CHECK

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is one hot mama in her sequined hot pants at the DJ Hero event Monday in Los Angeles. The Melrose Place star was joined at the Eminem-Jay-Z concert by hubby Pete Wentz (not pictured).

WOW FACTOR

A blossoming Maya Rudolph, who's expecting baby No. 2 with her partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, makes an animated arrival at the New York City premiere of her movie Away We Go. The comedy, which also stars John Krasinksi, hits theaters June 5.

'JERSEY' GIRLS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice head across the bridge to N.Y.C. on Monday for an appearance on the The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, where they talked up their Bravo reality show. On Tuesday, the ladies hit the Today show, where Staub called rumors of her alleged criminal past "embellished, nasty things."

THE SUIT LIFE

Nicole Kidman makes an elegant exit in a simple black suit Monday on the New York City set of her new movie, Rabbit Hole. The drama, about a couple who struggle with the loss of their young son, also stars Aaron Eckhart

DRIVE-BY

A dapper Johnny Depp, whose recipe for relaxation is to chill out on his private island, certainly takes a chill attitude as he continues filming The Rum Diary in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

SWEET FACE

Look who's caught chocolate-handed! After shopping with mom Katie Holmes at The Grove in Los Angeles, the afternoon gets even sweeter for 3-year-old Suri, who enjoyed a chocolate croissant at the outdoor mall on Saturday

TICKET MASTERS

Need a ticket to rock? Pete Wentz teams up with blink-182's Mark Hoppus Saturday in West Hollywood to personally sell tickets for an upcoming concert. Wentz will hit the road with his Fall Out Boy band mates when they open for blink-182 this summer.

STOPPING TRAFFIC

Talk about an arresting moment! A fully recovered Angelina Jolie has a close encounter with a law enforcement vehicle as she continues shooting her spy thriller Salt on Sunday in New York.

ON 'VIEW'

Ready, set, fly! She may have been taking in the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, but by Monday Paris Hilton was touching down in New York City, where the heiress headed to a taping of The View.

BAND TOGETHER

Ready to take part in a new gaming "Revolution"? The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr hit the stage to celebrate the launch of the Xbox game, The Beatles: RockBand, during Microsoft's annual E3 press conference in Los Angeles on Monday.

