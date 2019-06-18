Kerry & Russell Party in France, Plus Drake, Julianne Moore & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 18, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Party On

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Kerry Washington and Russell Wilson attend a party hosted by Spotify and Hulu during Cannes Lions 2019 at Villa Mirazuron in France on Monday.

2 of 90

Mellow Yellow

Splash News Online

Eva Longoria brightens the day during a visit to The View in N.Y.C. on Monday.

3 of 90

Dino Dudes

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and Drake celebrate together on Monday during the Raptors’ NBA Championship victory parade in Toronto. 

4 of 90

Shop Girl

Dave Benett/Getty

Julianne Moore attends the Chopard Bond Street Boutique reopening on in London on Monday.

5 of 90

Summer Style

The Image DIrect

Karlie Kloss looks ready for a picnic in her flowy white dress and straw bag in N.Y.C. on Monday.

6 of 90

No Lying

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski visit Build Series to discuss their crime drama Lying and Stealing at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

7 of 90

Star in Stripes

GC Images

Naomi Watts steps out for an errand run in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Monday.

8 of 90

Smokin Hot

Matt Cowan

Usher performs at the 2019 Smokin Grooves Festival in Long Beach, California, on Saturday.

9 of 90

Bottle Service

Lauren Cowart

Henry Golding, announced as Hennessy’s new Prestige & Rare Cognac Collection Ambassador, and his wife Liv enjoy Paradis Imperial at the brand’s “Future of Tradition” event at STUDIO 525 in New York City on Thursday.

10 of 90

Scenic Route

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty

Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland pick the perfect spot for a photo call for their latest film Spider-Man: Far from Home at London’s Tower Bridge on Monday.

11 of 90

Talk Show

Richard Bord/Getty

Kerry Washington speaks on stage during the Hulu session at the Cannes Lions 2019 festival in France on Sunday.

12 of 90

Keeping It Comfy

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi B performs in a bathrobe after a wardrobe malfunction at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee.

13 of 90

Alter Ego

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Donald Glover performs as Childish Gambino at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on Friday.

14 of 90

Horsing Around

INSTARimages

Simon Baker says hello to fans as he arrives at the Prix de Diane 2019 with his wife Rebecca Rigg (not pictured) at Hippodrome de Chantilly in France.

15 of 90

Pucker Up

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Selma Blair and her son Arthur serve lemonade in support of Country Time’s efforts to legalize lemonade stands in all 50 states on Friday.

16 of 90

Jamming Out

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Willow Smith takes the stage at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Saturday.

17 of 90

Together Again

MEGA

George Wendt reunites with former Cheers costar Ted Danson at Wizard World Comic Con in Philadelphia on Sunday.

18 of 90

Get 'Lowe'

Thierry Carpico/News Pictures/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe greets the press on Monday at a photo call for the TV show Wild Bill at the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.

19 of 90

TV Royalty

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Prince Albert II of Monaco treats his children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to the 20-year anniversary celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday.

20 of 90

Oh, Maya!

Gary Miller/Getty

Maya Rudolph rocks out with her band Princess on day four of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee. 

21 of 90

Sweet Life

Splash News Online

Mindy Kaling takes her ice cream to go during an outing in L.A. on Sunday.

22 of 90

Just the Beginning

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Mischa Barton and costar Justin ‘Bobby’ Brescia pose during a press tour for The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday in London. 

23 of 90

Three Cheers

Rich Fury/Getty

Olivia Wilde receives the Lights! Camera! Passion! award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in Hawaii on Sunday.

24 of 90

Fashion Force

Shutterstock

A newly single Irina Shayk shows off her toned physique while out and about in Milan during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday in Italy.

25 of 90

A 'World' of Magic

Star Shooter/MediaPunch

Ian Somerhalder speaks onstage at Wizard World Comic Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Saturday.

26 of 90

Caped Crusader

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Avril Lavigne dons a dramatic dress for Sunday night’s 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards at CBS Studios in Studio City, California.

27 of 90

Card Shark

Bruce Glikas/2019KCBBC

Kristin Chenoweth gets giddy at the 5th Annual Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp backstage at the Kristin Awards in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

28 of 90

In Bloom

David M. Benett/Getty

Jenna Coleman attends The Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo Final 2019 in Windsor, England, on Sunday.

29 of 90

Stepping Out

Peter Parker/SplashNews.com

Priyanka Chopra rocks black and khaki in New York City on Sunday.

30 of 90

Seeing Double 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tom Hanks pals around with Woody at the European premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in London on Sunday. 

31 of 90

Far from the Creek!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Schitt’s Creek stars Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy strike poses at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday.

32 of 90

All That Glitters

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza is all smiles at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. on Saturday. 

33 of 90

One Hand in Her Pocket

Maurizio D'Avanzo/IPA/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette attends the Italy Sardinia Festival on Saturday. 

34 of 90

Fierce Fashions

Estrop/Getty Images

Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls walk the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo in Italy on Thursday.

35 of 90

Champions!

David Becker/Getty Images

Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. 

36 of 90

We Can't Calm Down

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Taylor Swift joins Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at AEG and Stonewall Inn’s pride celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in N.Y.C. on Friday.

37 of 90

Finest Costars

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba get together at the L.A.’s Finest photo call during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.

38 of 90

Burnin' Up

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas perform at the BLI Summer Jam 2019 at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, on Friday.

39 of 90

Camera Ready

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Zendaya and Sam Levinson attend the New York City screening of HBO’s Euphoria on Friday.

40 of 90

Costar Coordination

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

L.A.’s Finest stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union arrive in halter-neck gowns with mixed prints at the opening ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Friday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

41 of 90

Think Pink

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Mahershala Ali happily greets the crowd at the Ermenegildo Zegna fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Friday in Italy.

42 of 90

Made in Texas

MEGA

Selena Gomez exudes confidence in her Selena Collection for Puma, which launches on Friday, in N.Y.C.

43 of 90

Summer Sport

MEGA

Gina Rodriguez goes for a swim on Thursday, while out in Maui, Hawaii, for the Maui Film Festival.

44 of 90

Grand Greetings

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo waves hello outside the Today show on Friday in N.Y.C.

45 of 90

Sidewalk Snaps

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bella Thorne playfully skips down the sidewalk in N.Y.C. on Friday

46 of 90

Crown Jewel

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Kate Hudson steals the spotlight at the BVLGARI High Jewelry Exhibition on Thursday in Capri, Italy.

47 of 90

Songwriters Celebration

Larry Busacca/Getty

Justin Timberlake hits high notes during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday in N.Y.C.

48 of 90

Giddy Up!

Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon

Paris Hilton wows fans as she poses on a horse sculpture before DJ’ing Dean May’s Studio 54 party at sbe nightclub Nightingale in West Hollywood on Saturday.

49 of 90

Couples Getaway

Rich Fury/Getty

Joe Manganiello cosies up to wife Sofía Vergara at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Chocolate event in Wailea, Hawaii, on Thursday.

50 of 90

Gorgeous Genes

Earl Gibson III/Getty

Keri and Yara Shahidi are mother-daughter goals at the 2019 Women’s E3 Summit at the National Museum of African American History & Culture on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

51 of 90

Convos with Crews

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Terry Crews hits the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Terry Crews at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.

52 of 90

Strut Your Stuff

WWD/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson walks the catwalk during the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoman show in Florence, Italy, on Thursday.

53 of 90

Family Funday

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids August, Amaya and Andrew take a group photo backstage with the cast of Beetlejuice on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

54 of 90

Lovers Lane

Splash News Online

Hilary Duff and husband-to-be Matthew Koma go for a sweet stroll through L.A. on Thursday.

55 of 90

Child’s Play

Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Duke George joins Erika Christensen, Cole Maness and their kids at Dan Tana’s a la Cloney Launch at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California on Thursday.

56 of 90

First-Time Champs

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors for winning the 2019 NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors with a big bottle of champagne on Thursday in Oakland, California.

57 of 90

Suited Up

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dick Van Dyke arrives at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s grand opening in L.A. on Thursday.

58 of 90

Inside Look

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Dan Stevens poses at the Legion season 3 premiere after party on Thursday in L.A.

59 of 90

Refreshments on Wheels

MEGA

Christina Milian enjoys an iced coffee from her new dessert truck in Studio City on Thursday.

60 of 90

Aracade Action

Pacific Coast News

Charlie Heaton plays pinball at Roger Daltery’s The Who Pop Up in London on Thursday.

61 of 90

Poppin' in Pink

The Image Direct

Bella Thorne sports a monochrome neon pink look out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

62 of 90

Hooked on Books

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Anna Chlumsky reads at the podium during The New York Public Library: 2019 Young Lions Fiction Awards on Thursday in N.Y.C.

63 of 90

Magical Memories

Splash News Online

Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, James Phelps and twin brother Oliver snap a selfie at the Universal Orlando Resort opening celebration of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

64 of 90

Suited Up

Splash News Online

Tiffani Thiessen looks effortlessly chic in all-white while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.

65 of 90

Sister, Sister

The Image Direct

Models Bella and Gigi Hadid show off their sibling style while out and about in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

66 of 90