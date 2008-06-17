Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 17, 2008
RUNNING MAN
He's a sporting kind of guy! After blogging about the NBA finals, dad-to-be Matthew McConaughey straps on his 30-lb. vest and goes for a jog through Malibu on Tuesday.
SO HAPPY TOGETHER
After celebrating Father's Day with their families, Kate Hudson and beau Lance Armstrong leave the kids at home Monday for a night out together in New York.
STARS AT NIGHT
Charlize Theron and Will Smith shine bright at the world premiere of their superhero comedy, Hancock, Monday at Olympia Hall in Paris.
SHORT & SWEET
MuchMusic Video Award winner Rihanna (in a sexy summer outfit) arrives for dinner Monday at downtown eatery Da Silvano in New York's West Village.
GROUP DYNAMICS
The Entourage crew – Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Connolly and Jeremy Piven – roll through West Hollywood Monday as they continue filming the show's upcoming season, set to air in September.
STEP TO IT
Ashley Olsen is one step behind beau Justin Bartha while arriving Monday at the premiere of Trumbo at New York's Tribeca Cinemas. While Olsen walked the red carpet solo, the pair walked into the theater hand-in-hand.
IN THE CLOUDS
Mandy Moore, in a vibrant red MaxMara dress, enjoys the view from the top Monday during the Power Women In Hollywood dinner at nightlife impresario Sam Nazarian's home in the Hollywood Hills.
FREE AGENTS
A glammed-up Anne Hathaway (in Bill Blass) manages to keep a straight face around Get Smart costar Steve Carell at their premiere Monday at Los Angeles' Mann Village Theatre. And Hathaway told PEOPLE that took effort, explaining that while filming, "I worked on not cracking up around Steve Carell, which was the hardest thing."
WINNING SMILE
Heidi Klum vamps it up with stunning red lips at the 67th annual George Foster Peabody Awards Monday at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel. The model's show, Project Runway, was recognized at the ceremony, which honors the best in electronic media.
IN HER SHOES
After Monday's Peabody Awards, Heidi Klum gets her kicks with funny man Mike Myers during a Project Runway party at the Rusty Knot, where the supermodel showed off her fashionable flair by swapping shoes with Myers.
HELLO, YELLOW!
After sporting a prosthetic baby bump last week, Lindsay Lohan arrives bright and early Monday to the Los Angeles set of the comedy Labor Pains.
LET IT RIDE
From the boat to his bike, George Clooney is staying active while hanging out in Lake Como, Italy, on Monday with friends – including actor Tate Donovan (right).
OFF THE CUFF
Taylor Swift, who will make a cameo in the upcoming Hannah Montana movie, takes in some laughs Monday during a visit to MTV's TRL studios in New York's Times Square.
FATHER KNOWS BEST
After fainting in her London home, Amy Winehouse takes the hand of her dad Mitch, who took her to the hospital. The singer "quickly recovered" and is "fine," her rep confirmed, but remained hospitalized for further tests Tuesday morning.
FULL FORCE
Kylie Minogue gives a powerful performance during a show at Moscow's Olympiysky Sports Complex Monday as she continues to rock her way through Europe.
'MERCY' ME
Welsh soul artist Duffy stops for smiles on the red carpet Monday as she arrives for the Mojo Honours List party at the Brewery in London, where her hit "Mercy" took home the Song of the Year award.