Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 17, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 16

RUNNING MAN

Credit: Dean Chapple / Splash News Online

He's a sporting kind of guy! After blogging about the NBA finals, dad-to-be Matthew McConaughey straps on his 30-lb. vest and goes for a jog through Malibu on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

SO HAPPY TOGETHER

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

After celebrating Father's Day with their families, Kate Hudson and beau Lance Armstrong leave the kids at home Monday for a night out together in New York.

3 of 16

STARS AT NIGHT

Credit: Roncen/face to face/iPhoto

Charlize Theron and Will Smith shine bright at the world premiere of their superhero comedy, Hancock, Monday at Olympia Hall in Paris.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SHORT & SWEET

Credit: Turgeon-Rocke/Splash News Online

MuchMusic Video Award winner Rihanna (in a sexy summer outfit) arrives for dinner Monday at downtown eatery Da Silvano in New York's West Village.

Advertisement

5 of 16

GROUP DYNAMICS

Credit: Jeff Steinberg/INF

The Entourage crew – Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Connolly and Jeremy Piven – roll through West Hollywood Monday as they continue filming the show's upcoming season, set to air in September.

6 of 16

STEP TO IT

Credit: Johns PkI / Splash News Online

Ashley Olsen is one step behind beau Justin Bartha while arriving Monday at the premiere of Trumbo at New York's Tribeca Cinemas. While Olsen walked the red carpet solo, the pair walked into the theater hand-in-hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

IN THE CLOUDS

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Mandy Moore, in a vibrant red MaxMara dress, enjoys the view from the top Monday during the Power Women In Hollywood dinner at nightlife impresario Sam Nazarian's home in the Hollywood Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

FREE AGENTS

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

A glammed-up Anne Hathaway (in Bill Blass) manages to keep a straight face around Get Smart costar Steve Carell at their premiere Monday at Los Angeles' Mann Village Theatre. And Hathaway told PEOPLE that took effort, explaining that while filming, "I worked on not cracking up around Steve Carell, which was the hardest thing."

Advertisement

9 of 16

WINNING SMILE

Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Heidi Klum vamps it up with stunning red lips at the 67th annual George Foster Peabody Awards Monday at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel. The model's show, Project Runway, was recognized at the ceremony, which honors the best in electronic media.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

IN HER SHOES

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

After Monday's Peabody Awards, Heidi Klum gets her kicks with funny man Mike Myers during a Project Runway party at the Rusty Knot, where the supermodel showed off her fashionable flair by swapping shoes with Myers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

HELLO, YELLOW!

Credit: INF

After sporting a prosthetic baby bump last week, Lindsay Lohan arrives bright and early Monday to the Los Angeles set of the comedy Labor Pains.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

LET IT RIDE

Credit: Flynet

From the boat to his bike, George Clooney is staying active while hanging out in Lake Como, Italy, on Monday with friends – including actor Tate Donovan (right).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

OFF THE CUFF

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Taylor Swift, who will make a cameo in the upcoming Hannah Montana movie, takes in some laughs Monday during a visit to MTV's TRL studios in New York's Times Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

FATHER KNOWS BEST

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

After fainting in her London home, Amy Winehouse takes the hand of her dad Mitch, who took her to the hospital. The singer "quickly recovered" and is "fine," her rep confirmed, but remained hospitalized for further tests Tuesday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

FULL FORCE

Credit: ITAR TASS /Landov

Kylie Minogue gives a powerful performance during a show at Moscow's Olympiysky Sports Complex Monday as she continues to rock her way through Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

'MERCY' ME

Credit: Daniel Deme / WENN

Welsh soul artist Duffy stops for smiles on the red carpet Monday as she arrives for the Mojo Honours List party at the Brewery in London, where her hit "Mercy" took home the Song of the Year award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff