Prince Charles Heads to Gloucestershire, Plus Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Miles Teller and More
Royal Arrival
Prince Charles visits Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday in the U.K. to meet frontline workers who’ve been key in responding to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Dinner Dash
Expecting parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross head to dinner at L.A.’s Don Cuco on Monday.
Sweat Sesh
Miles Teller steps out on a sunny L.A. Monday to hit the gym.
Think Pink
13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette matches his shirt and shoes with his new pink hair while out on Monday in L.A.
Caring for the Community
CC Sabathia and wife Amber distribute face masks, donated from Anne Klein, and groceries to the families of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx, New York.
Comfy Casual
Alessandra Ambrósio sports a comfy cropped tee and leggings as she makes her way through L.A. on Monday.
Series Screening
Ian Ziering arrives at the Paparazzi X-Posed premiere in L.A. on Monday.
At the Red-y
Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who keeps it moving through his L.A. neighborhood on Monday.
Twice the Fun
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don masks for a joint bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.
Shore Thing
Jonah Hill catches a wave on Monday in Malibu.
Tailor Made
John Legend looks sharp in a blue suit while filming a music video in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Dinner Date
Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban hold hands as they leave Catch restaurant in L.A. on Sunday.
Cashmere Cutie
Hailey Baldwin keeps things chic and cozy on Sunday in Los Angeles after returning from a road trip with husband Justin Bieber.
Powerful Protest
Tiffany Haddish and rumored boyfriend Common join a friend at a Black Lives Matter protest in L.A. on Sunday.
Muscle Man
Derek Hough soaks up some sunshine on a shirtless jog in L.A. on Sunday.
Tire-d Out
Adam Sandler enjoys an afternoon bike ride around Malibu on Sunday.
Mama on the Move
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger gets her steps in on Saturday while out on her daily walk in L.A.
Run, Harry, Run!
Harry Styles wears a colorful jacket for a Saturday jog in London.
Gorgeous Grin
Dakota Fanning is all smiles at her new home in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Music for All
Jon Batiste performs on a Sing for Hope piano outside of NYU Langone Hospital in New York City during a Black Lives Matter rally on Saturday.
Surf's Up
Gerard Butler enjoys an early morning surf session in Malibu on Saturday.
On a Boat
Matt James and Tyler Cameron take a Saturday ride on the water in Jupiter, Florida, after it was announced that James would be the new Bachelor.
Speaking Up
Tiffany Haddish raises her voice in an impassioned speech during The Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement Event in Hollywood on Saturday.
The Masked Couple
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk cover up for a Friday stroll in L.A.
Night Out
Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko leave Nobu restaurant in Malibu with their friends on Friday.
Staying Fit
Lucy Hale takes a solo walk in Los Angeles on Friday.
Keep It Cool
Emmy Rossum goes casual for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.
Doubled Up
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a quiet Friday ride around their Bel-Air, California, neigborhood.
Clear Eyes, Full Stomach, Can’t Lose
Chris Hemsworth is all smiles after enjoying lunch at a newly reopened restaurant in Byron Bay on Friday as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Australia.
Easy Breezy
Jessie J heads to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a crop top and flowy pants on Thursday.
Lunch Break
Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert bike to pick up some Sweetgreen takeout on Thursday in L.A.
Walk This Way
Jason Sudeikis wears a baseball cap as he heads out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.
On the Go
Ashley Greene steps out in a cozy athleisure look on Thursday in L.A.
Blue Steel
Miles Teller rides with the windows down in his bright blue Ford Bronco after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Joy Ride
Patrick Schwarzenegger takes his elliptical bike for a spin on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Caffeine Run
Katie Holmes enjoys an iced coffee as she heads out to meet a friend in New York City on Wednesday.