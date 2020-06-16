Prince Charles Heads to Gloucestershire, Plus Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Miles Teller and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 16, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Royal Arrival

Ben Birchall-PA/SplashNews.com

Prince Charles visits Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday in the U.K. to meet frontline workers who’ve been key in responding to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

2 of 97

Dinner Dash

The Image Direct

Expecting parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross head to dinner at L.A.’s Don Cuco on Monday.

3 of 97

Sweat Sesh

SplashNews.com

Miles Teller steps out on a sunny L.A. Monday to hit the gym.

4 of 97

Think Pink

SplashNews.com

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette matches his shirt and shoes with his new pink hair while out on Monday in L.A.

5 of 97

Caring for the Community

Ben Rosser

CC Sabathia and wife Amber distribute face masks, donated from Anne Klein, and groceries to the families of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx, New York.

6 of 97

Comfy Casual

Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio sports a comfy cropped tee and leggings as she makes her way through L.A. on Monday.

7 of 97

Series Screening

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Ian Ziering arrives at the Paparazzi X-Posed premiere in L.A. on Monday.

8 of 97

At the Red-y

MEGA

Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who keeps it moving through his L.A. neighborhood on Monday.

9 of 97

Twice the Fun

Splash News Online

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don masks for a joint bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.

10 of 97

Shore Thing

The Image Direct

Jonah Hill catches a wave on Monday in Malibu.

11 of 97

Tailor Made

BACKGRID

John Legend looks sharp in a blue suit while filming a music video in Los Angeles on Saturday.

12 of 97

Dinner Date

BACKGRID

Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban hold hands as they leave Catch restaurant in L.A. on Sunday.

13 of 97

Cashmere Cutie

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Hailey Baldwin keeps things chic and cozy on Sunday in Los Angeles after returning from a road trip with husband Justin Bieber. 

14 of 97

Powerful Protest

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish and rumored boyfriend Common join a friend at a Black Lives Matter protest in L.A. on Sunday. 

15 of 97

Muscle Man

The Image Direct

Derek Hough soaks up some sunshine on a shirtless jog in L.A. on Sunday.

16 of 97

Tire-d Out

MEGA

Adam Sandler enjoys an afternoon bike ride around Malibu on Sunday.

17 of 97

Mama on the Move

MEGA

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger gets her steps in on Saturday while out on her daily walk in L.A. 

18 of 97

Run, Harry, Run!

Mega Agency

Harry Styles wears a colorful jacket for a Saturday jog in London.

19 of 97

Gorgeous Grin

TheImageDirect.com

Dakota Fanning is all smiles at her new home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

20 of 97

Music for All

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Jon Batiste performs on a Sing for Hope piano outside of NYU Langone Hospital in New York City during a Black Lives Matter rally on Saturday.

21 of 97

Surf's Up

BACKGRID

Gerard Butler enjoys an early morning surf session in Malibu on Saturday.

22 of 97

On a Boat

BACKGRID

Matt James and Tyler Cameron take a Saturday ride on the water in Jupiter, Florida, after it was announced that James would be the new Bachelor.

23 of 97

Speaking Up

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish raises her voice in an impassioned speech during The Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement Event in Hollywood on Saturday.

24 of 97

The Masked Couple

ENT/SplashNews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk cover up for a Friday stroll in L.A.

25 of 97

Night Out

BACKGRID

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko leave Nobu restaurant in Malibu with their friends on Friday.

26 of 97

Staying Fit

The Image Direct

Lucy Hale takes a solo walk in Los Angeles on Friday.

27 of 97

Keep It Cool

Emmy Rossum goes casual for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

28 of 97

Doubled Up

Coleman-Rayner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a quiet Friday ride around their Bel-Air, California, neigborhood. 

29 of 97

Clear Eyes, Full Stomach, Can’t Lose

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth is all smiles after enjoying lunch at a newly reopened restaurant in Byron Bay on Friday as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Australia. 

30 of 97

Easy Breezy

SplashNews.com

Jessie J heads to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a crop top and flowy pants on Thursday.

31 of 97

Lunch Break

The Image Direct

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert bike to pick up some Sweetgreen takeout on Thursday in L.A. 

32 of 97

Walk This Way

The Image Direct

Jason Sudeikis wears a baseball cap as he heads out and about in L.A. on Wednesday. 

33 of 97

On the Go

SplashNews.com

Ashley Greene steps out in a cozy athleisure look on Thursday in L.A. 

34 of 97

Blue Steel

BACKGRID

Miles Teller rides with the windows down in his bright blue Ford Bronco after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

35 of 97

Joy Ride

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes his elliptical bike for a spin on Thursday in Los Angeles.

36 of 97

Caffeine Run

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes enjoys an iced coffee as she heads out to meet a friend in New York City on Wednesday.

37 of 97