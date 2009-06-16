Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 16, 2009
ANIMAL ATTRACTION
Taking a stand under her umbrella, ella, ella, Rihanna rocks the wild kingdom with a roaring King Kong-imprinted T-shirt dress while out and about on a rainy Monday in New York City.
TENDER KISSES
Miley Cyrus hits the high seas for one steamy smooch with her costar, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, on Monday while filming her latest film, The Last Song, in Savannah, Ga.
PUCKER UP
Heidi Klum – and her baby girl – gets a little love from pal Molly Sims during the CFDA Fashion Awards at New York's Lincoln Center on Monday night.
Check out more stylish stars at the CFDA Awards!
SOLO ARTIST
Forget plane food – Usher comes prepared with his own Subway sandwich as he arrives Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. The singer recently filed for divorce from wife Tameka Foster Raymond.
ALL FOR 'ONE'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars (from left) Danielle Staub, Dina Manzo, Caroline Manzo and an expectant Teresa Giudice put aside their onscreen drama Monday at the New York City premiere of the Jack Black comedy Year One (costar Jacqueline Laurita recently gave birth to son Nicholas). The Bravo show has its fiery season finale on Tuesday.
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
Jada Pinkett Smith finds her support system in hubby Will Smith Monday as she arrives for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. The actress was on hand to promote her new TNT series, HawthoRNe, which premieres June 16.
JOY RIDE
Lions and tigers and pop stars, oh my! Britney Spears checks out the sights at the London Zoo with sons Jayden James, 2 ½, and Sean Preston, 3 ½ (not pictured), on Tuesday. The singer has been taking time out from her European tour for some family fun with her boys.
TRUE BEAUTY
Gisele Bündchen happily signs on as an ambassador for beauty at the launch of a new product line for Pantene in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday.
BABY GOT BACK
After revealing a lot of leg in Berlin, Megan Fox turns her back on photographers in a down-to-there dress at the London premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on Monday.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Chew on this! Twilight star Robert Pattinson sticks with his morning cup of coffee while on the set of his new film, Remember Me, in New York City on Monday.
SUPER SOAKER
Aloha! Matt Damon goes for a dip off the shores of Hawaii on Monday while on vacation with his wife Luciana and daughters Isabella and Gia Zavala (not pictured).
FLOWER GIRL
Keeping her costume under wraps, Jennifer Lopez gets an escort on the set of her new movie, The Back-Up Plan, in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday.
SNACK ATTACK
Michael Cera takes his snack and splits, leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Monday in New York City, where he's making promotional stops for his new comedy, Year One, which hits theaters June 19.
FASHION VICTIM
He's got legs! Brüno, a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen, gets bootylicious with some back-up models before the Paris premiere of his new comedy on Monday. The flamboyant film is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 10.
GOING GREEN
Liev Schreiber gets a helping hand from 22-month-old son Sasha while planting a tree in the Jewish National Fund Park in the Galilee region of northern Israel on Sunday.