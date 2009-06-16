Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 16, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

ANIMAL ATTRACTION

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Taking a stand under her umbrella, ella, ella, Rihanna rocks the wild kingdom with a roaring King Kong-imprinted T-shirt dress while out and about on a rainy Monday in New York City.

TENDER KISSES

Credit: Sinky/Macca/Splash News Online

Miley Cyrus hits the high seas for one steamy smooch with her costar, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, on Monday while filming her latest film, The Last Song, in Savannah, Ga.

PUCKER UP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Elevation Photos

Heidi Klum – and her baby girl – gets a little love from pal Molly Sims during the CFDA Fashion Awards at New York's Lincoln Center on Monday night.

Check out more stylish stars at the CFDA Awards!

SOLO ARTIST

Credit: Ben Tsui/Splash News Online

Forget plane food – Usher comes prepared with his own Subway sandwich as he arrives Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. The singer recently filed for divorce from wife Tameka Foster Raymond.

ALL FOR 'ONE'

Credit: Lane Ericcson/Photolink

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars (from left) Danielle Staub, Dina Manzo, Caroline Manzo and an expectant Teresa Giudice put aside their onscreen drama Monday at the New York City premiere of the Jack Black comedy Year One (costar Jacqueline Laurita recently gave birth to son Nicholas). The Bravo show has its fiery season finale on Tuesday.

SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith finds her support system in hubby Will Smith Monday as she arrives for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. The actress was on hand to promote her new TNT series, HawthoRNe, which premieres June 16.

JOY RIDE

Credit: INF

Lions and tigers and pop stars, oh my! Britney Spears checks out the sights at the London Zoo with sons Jayden James, 2 ½, and Sean Preston, 3 ½ (not pictured), on Tuesday. The singer has been taking time out from her European tour for some family fun with her boys.

TRUE BEAUTY

Credit: INF

Gisele Bündchen happily signs on as an ambassador for beauty at the launch of a new product line for Pantene in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday.

BABY GOT BACK

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

After revealing a lot of leg in Berlin, Megan Fox turns her back on photographers in a down-to-there dress at the London premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on Monday.

COFFEE CLUTCH

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Chew on this! Twilight star Robert Pattinson sticks with his morning cup of coffee while on the set of his new film, Remember Me, in New York City on Monday.

SUPER SOAKER

Credit: Starsurf/Splash News Online

Aloha! Matt Damon goes for a dip off the shores of Hawaii on Monday while on vacation with his wife Luciana and daughters Isabella and Gia Zavala (not pictured).

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

Keeping her costume under wraps, Jennifer Lopez gets an escort on the set of her new movie, The Back-Up Plan, in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday.

SNACK ATTACK

Credit: Mike Disciullo/Bauer-Griffin

Michael Cera takes his snack and splits, leaving the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Monday in New York City, where he's making promotional stops for his new comedy, Year One, which hits theaters June 19.

FASHION VICTIM

Credit: Eric Ryan/Getty

He's got legs! Brüno, a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen, gets bootylicious with some back-up models before the Paris premiere of his new comedy on Monday. The flamboyant film is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 10.

GOING GREEN

Credit: Ronn Torossian/5WPR

Liev Schreiber gets a helping hand from 22-month-old son Sasha while planting a tree in the Jewish National Fund Park in the Galilee region of northern Israel on Sunday.

