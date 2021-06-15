Harry Styles Sets Sail in Venice, Plus Christian Slater and Joshua Jackson, Salma Hayek and More

Comedic superstar Kenan Thompson braved the hunt on the highly-anticipated all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which officially opens today at Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure theme park. Thompson – a huge fan of Universal Orlando and one of the faces of the destination’s “Let Yourself Woah” campaign – enjoyed a preview of the mega-attraction, which catapults guests 155 feet in the air at extreme speeds of up to 70 mph while racing alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack.