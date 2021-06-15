Harry Styles Sets Sail in Venice, Plus Christian Slater and Joshua Jackson, Salma Hayek and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Forget A-Boat It
Harry Styles takes a chilled out ride on a water taxi in Venice, Italy on June 14.
Pals on the Carpet
Christian Slater and Joshua Jackson pose on the red carpet at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival premier of Dr. Death on June 14.
A Total Hit
Salma Hayek attends a special screening of Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on June 14 in London.
Strut Your Stuff
Skai Jackson steps out in L.A. on June 14 in a striped suit.
Girl's Day Out
Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for some tennis on June 14 in L.A.
Bumpin' Along
Ilana Glazer shows off her growing baby bump on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14 in N.Y.C.
Arms Wide Open
Frank Grillo looks thrilled at a special screening for Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in N.Y.C. on June 14.
Everything's Coming Up Roses
Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe head out for a dinner together in N.Y.C. on June 12.
Causal City Style
Katie Holmes steps out in a tank, wide-leg jeans and a top knot on June 14 in N.Y.C.
Doggy Daycare
Olivia Munn grabs her pup to head to the groomers out in L.A. on June 14.
Take 5
Justin Hartley stops to check his phone while on a break from filming The Noel Diary in Fairfield County, Connecticut on June 13.
Tournament Ready
Pamela Reed and Joel McHale pose at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 11th Annual LA Golf Classic Tournament on June 14 in Westlake Village, California.
Game Time
LeBron James and Drake watch James' son Bronny's game as Sierra Canyon takes on Corona Centennial during the CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals on June 11 in L.A.
Sharing His Story
A$AP Rocky looks sharp at the premiere of his documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Fashion Favorite
Maisie Williams shows support for her boyfriend Reuben Selby at his fashion show during London Fashion Week on June 12.
Red-y to Go
Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens turn heads on the red carpet at the premiere of Asking For It on June 12 in N.Y.C. during the Tribeca Film Festival.
Cracking Up
Busy Philipps looks chic in an oversized pantsuit at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she and Tina Fey chat during a 'Tribeca Talks' session on June 11 at Spring Studios in N.Y.C.
Heavy Hitters
Co-hosts Coco and Ice-T put up their fists as they prepare to kick off the celebrity boxing match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter on June 11 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Festival Fun
Rita Moreno strikes a playful pose at the Tribeca Film Festival's Borough to Borough Screenings hosted by FreshDirect on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Sweat It Out
Miles Teller heads to his car after a workout at the gym in L.A. on June 12.
Star 'Spotting'
Costars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Helen Hunt hit the red carpet for the Blindspotting L.A. premiere on June 13 in Hollywood.
Muscle Man
Mark Wahlberg sweats it out at the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs on June 11 in San Diego.
Jones Returns
Harrison Ford and Toby Jones are seen filming a new Indiana Jones movie in the Scottish Borders on June 11.
'Hot' Topic
Donnie Yen Ji-dan speaks during a press conference for his movie Raging Fire on June 13 during the 24th annual Shanghai International Film Festival in Shanghai.
Raise A Glass
Stanley Tucci toasts to his new signature Grapefruit Martini cocktail in partnership with Tanqueray No. TEN on June 13.
Queen of Ice
Saweetie looks as glamorous as ever as she shops along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills at night.
Curry with the Shot
Steph and Ayesha Curry build new playgrounds and basketball courts for kids with their Eat. Learn. Play. organization in Oakland.
They Feel Pretty
Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer attend their Storytellers event at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City.
Secret's Out
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Élia Beach Club grand opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Big Tiger
Rita Ora provides some fitness inspiration on her way to pilates class in Los Angeles.
Foxy Lady
Megan Fox leaves little to the imagination in a chainmail top after a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
KISS and Tell
Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer at the 2021 Tribeca Festival screening of Biography: KISStory in N.Y.C.
Winner, Winner
RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone hosts The Garden Las Vegas' 1-year anniversary party.
Take Him Out to the Ballgame
Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray leads the Wrigley Field crowd during the seventh-inning stretch.
A Tale of Two Sisters
Ewan McGregor's daughters Clara and Esther attend the world premiere of The Birthday Cake in Las Vegas.
Oh, Baby!
Mom-to-be Halsey lets her bump lead the way while out in Los Angeles on June 11.
Pink Ladies
Kate Middleton and First Lady Jill Biden color coordinate on June 11 while heading to feed some rabbits during their visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England.
Back to Blond
Mark-Paul Gosselaar gets back into character on the Los Angeles set of the Saved by the Bell reboot on June 11.
Park It
Milo Ventimiglia is spotted filming a scene on a park bench alongside Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 10 in N.Y.C.
Mini Moment
Nicola Coughlan looks radiant in a baby blue mini dress at the Gala Night for Alyssa: Memoirs of a Queen at the Vaudeville Theatre on June 10 in London.
Proud Producer
John Legend attends the premiere of Legends of the Underground, which he co-executive produced, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10 in N.Y.C.
Smile & Wave
David Harbour looks sharp as he arrives on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 10 in N.Y.C.
Golden Glow
Selma Blair steps out in a bright yellow dress on June 10 in L.A.
Leather Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out in coordinating leather outfits to celebrate Jesse Jo Host's Sugar Jones Collection for Chrome Hearts at a dinner in L.A. on June 10.
Powerful Pipes
Christina Aguilera takes the stage during the Unstoppable Weekend grand opening celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on June 10.
Red Carpet Reunion
Costars Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan pose together at the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of 7 Days on June 10 in Brooklyn.
Amusement Time
Kenan Thompson tries out the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster on opening day at Universal Orlando Resort's Islands of Adventure theme park on June 10.
Ready to Run
La La Anthony participates in the Special 5K, a virtual race created by Kellogg's Special K and Black Girls RUN! that supports Feeding America.
Dynamic Duo
Costars Benny Blanco and Dave Burd pose together on the red carpet for the season 2 premiere of Dave on June 10 at The Greek Theatre in L.A.
'Bach' At It
New Bachelorette co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stroll arm-in-arm through N.Y.C. on June 10.
Spot On
Sofia Richie arrives at dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills in a leopard print coat on June 10.
Lady in Red
Rose Byrne gets all dressed up for the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney, Australia, on June 10.
Supportive Sis
Sienna Miller lends her star power to sister Savannah on June 10 at the launch of the Savannah Miller x Next collection at SohoWorks in London.
Museum Maven
A covered-up Angelina Jolie makes her way to The Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 10.
Hollywood Hunks
Marc Anthony and Anthony Ramos are in great spirits at the opening night premiere of In The Heights during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater in N.Y.C. on June 9.
Celeb Signing
Andrew Rannells signs his portrait at Los Angeles Confidential celebrates "Portraits of Pride" on June 9 in L.A.
Caffeine Run
Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharma Burgess stop for coffee with their pup in Malibu on June 9.