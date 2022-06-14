Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Sit Courtside at the NBA Finals, Plus Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Courtside with Dad
Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, hang out courtside during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Use Your Voice
Selena Gomez, co-chair of When We All Vote, speaks at the inaugural Culture Of Democracy Summit on June 13 in L.A.
Mother Knows Best
Jessica Chastain is seen in costume in Union County, New Jersey on June 13 while filming Mother's Instinct.
Showing Off
Chris Evans and Taika Waititi have some fun at the premiere of Lightyear in London on June 13.
Host With the Most
Kenan Thompson hosts the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit in N.Y.C. on June 13.
Puppy Love
Jewel sports a colorful ensemble and carries her dog in N.Y.C. on June 13.
Like Father, Like Son
James Wilkie Broderick joins his dad Matthew Broderick at the Haute Living Matthew Broderick Cover Celebration on June 13 in N.Y.C.
And the Award Goes To ...
Whoopi Goldberg presents Tyler Perry with the Apollo Impact Award during the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Out and About
Krysten Ritter keeps the sun at bay by sporting sunglasses and a hat while out and about in L.A. on June 13.
Premiere Pals
Hasan Minhaj and Jeremy Lin attend the 38 At The Garden premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Late Night Chat
Halsey goes glam while stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Sound Check
Following the cancellation of his Madison Square Garden appearance, Jaden Smith performs at an exclusive concert in N.Y.C. on June 13.
Heads Up
New dad Post Malone balances a cup on his head while visiting SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' June 13 in L.A.
Burnin' Love
Olivia De Jonge and Austin Butler pose for a photo during the SiriusXM Town Hall event on June 13 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Ready, On Set, Go!
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro film scenes for their new Netflix TV series Utap in Toronto on June 12.
An After, After Party
Co-hosts Darren Criss and Julianne Hough attend The After, After Party for the Tony Awards in N.Y.C. on June 12. The event was hosted by House of Suntory and presented by Armanino.
Power Pose
Stephanie Young, executive director of When We All Vote, poses with Jeannie Mai at the organization's inaugural 'Culture Of Democracy Summit' on June 13 in L.A.
An Iconic Pride Collab
Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera take the stage together during L.A. Pride in the Park on June 11.
Selfie Time
John Stamos snaps a selfie on the red carpet of the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards with Kelly Rizzo, who accepted The Impact Award on behalf of her husband, the late Bob Saget, in L.A. on June 12.
Stage Presence
Cardi B performs during 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Costars on the Carpet
Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen attend the FYC "Clips + Conversation" event for Hulu's Pam & Tommy in L.A. on June 12.
Showing Her Pride
Paula Abdul waves from the back of a convertible during the L.A. Pride Parade on June 12.
Getting Carrie'd Away
Carrie Underwood performs at the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11.
Get Up and DNCE
JinJoo Lee and Joe Jonas of DNCE perform at the Capital Pride concert and festival on June 12 in Washington, D.C.
Need a Hand?
Padma Lakshmi has her arms full after the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in L.A., where she took home awards for best competition series, best culinary show and best show host on June 12.
Posing Pro
Zoe Saldana arrives at the L.A. premiere of the HBO Max Original Series Gordita Chronicles on June 12.
Dazed and Confused
Dove Cameron, Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae attend the premiere of Vengeance during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.
Having a Ball
Becky G. performs on stage during Governors Ball 2022 at Citi Field in N.Y.C. on June 12.
Block Party Ready
Jeff Goldblum and Charlize Theron attend Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at the Universal Studios Backlot in L.A. on June 11.
Costars on the Carpet
Martin Short and Selena Gomez attend Hulu's Only Murders In The Building 'For Your Consideration' event in L.A. on June 11.
Dream On
Peter Dinklage attends the screening of American Dreamer during the 2022 Tribeca Festival in N.Y.C. on June 11.
In Conversation
Bowen Yang and Julio Torres attend a conversation at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on June 11.
Hot in Herre
T.I. stops by to check out Nelly's late-night closing set at Spotify House during CMA Fest on June 11 at Ole Red in Nashville.
Actors Abroad
Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas get all dressed up for the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari, Italy, on June 9.
Break a Sweat
Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea hosts Fitness at Fest with client Tyler Hubbard on Bridgestone Arena Plaza on June 10 at CMA Fest in Nashville. The $10 registration fee will be donated to the CMA Foundation.
Short Story
Doja Cat goes glam for an ELLE Women in Music celebration in her honor, presented by Dolce & Gabbana, at Olivetta in West Hollywood on June 9.
Boys' Night
Dan Smyers (l) and Shay Mooney (r) of Dan + Shay grab a drink with Dustin Lynch (c) after their late-night Spotify House sets on June 10 at Ole Red in Nashville.
Sign On
Busy Philipps walks through the 2nd annual L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers in New York City's Meatpacking District on June 10, stopping by a Flower Flash by Lewis Miller of Lewis Miller Design.
Mic Check
Brett Eldredge performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.
With Pride
Tyra Banks looks effortlessly cool on June 9 at the Discovery+ Pride celebration during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.
Get Carded
Chris Lane attends the My GM Rewards Card Appreciation Event at CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville on June 10.
Beauty and the Feast
Sophia Culpo hosts Aloisia Beauty's new collection launch luncheon at Cielo Farms in Malibu on June 9.
Sing Thing
Luann de Lesseps performs onstage during her Countess Cabaret tour stop at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on June 9.
Pink Lady
Lucy Boynton sports a smile on June 9 at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon.
All Dressed Up
Naomi Watts turns heads in N.Y.C. on June 9 en route to The Fragrance Foundation Awards at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater.
In Your Eyes
Machine Gun Kelly gives fiancée Megan Fox an adoring glance on June 9 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Taurus in N.Y.C.
Flipping Out
Dua Lipa's hair defies gravity on June 9 as she kicks off weekend two of the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona.
Turn Up the Volume
Gwen Stefani, in a stunning gown, grabs the mic on June 9 during the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Icon Status
Carol Burnett and honoree Julie Andrews take their seats at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 9.
Totally Triumphant
Jane Seymour arrives with arms wide open on June 9 at the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Happy Face
David Duchovny speaks onstage about his novel The Reservoir at Town Hall Seattle on June 9.
Scene Setters
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper go back in time on June 9 while filming scenes for Maestro in N.Y.C.
Center Stage
Demi Lovato is the center of attention on June 9 during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Sheer Madness
Halsey goes out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on June 9.
Round of A-Paws
Jessie James Decker speaks at her Kittenish fashion show during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville on June 9.
Party People
Danny Pudi, Jon Hamm and Christopher Heyerdahl attend the Tribeca Festival afterparty for Corner Office in N.Y.C. on June 9.
Drink Up!
Joan Smalls fills her glass at The Chandon Garden Spritz Secret Garden pop-up on June 9 in Washington, D.C.
Sea Something
On June 8, supermodel and activist Amber Valletta hosts United Nations World Oceans Day 2022 with the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, with the contribution of Oceanic Global, made possible by La Mer.
Tee Time
Dakota Johnson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 9 in a summery tee and jeans combo.
Tiffany Blue
Gal Gadot attends the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s new exhibition, Vision & Virtuosity, at the Saatchi Gallery in London on June 9.
Girls' Night Out
Also at the Tiffany & Co. event in London on June 9, Florence Pugh and Rachel Zegler.
Think Pink
Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on June 8.
Raise a Glass
Christina Aguilera is the toast of the town on June 8 at the Fun Wine Los Angeles Pride pop-up at Momenti.
That's the Key
Katy Perry receives the key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8.
Color Up
Keke Palmer looks out of this world on June 8 at the Los Angeles premiere of Lightyear.
Flower Child
Jennifer Lopez is thinking spring on June 8 while out in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Impress
Ariana DeBose and Zendaya make for a glamorous pair inside the TIME 100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 8.
All the Feels
Taika Waititi and Simu Liu share a silly moment on the red carpet of the TIME 100 Gala at New York City's Lincoln Center on June 8.
Peace Offering
Andrew Garfield dons a tux on June 8 at the annual TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Table Talk
Inside the gala, Tyra Banks and Amanda Seyfried hang with TIME executive editor Dan Macsai.