Star Tracks: Tuesday, June 14, 2011
'KRIS' CROSS
Kim Kardashian indulges in some retail therapy in Beverly Hills on Monday with help from mom Kris Jenner and fiancé Kris Humphries.
SISTER ACT
Princess Beatrice sports another one of her signature hats Tuesday, arriving in a simple beige topper alongside sister Eugenie for the first day of the Royal Ascot in London.
SPRING FLING
Where's Leo? Blake Lively, who's been getting cozy with the actor recently, steps out solo for the Ghetto Film School's spring benefit Monday night at New York's Standard Hotel.
GRAY AREA
Megan Fox finds her comfort zone Monday, stepping out in casual black pants and a gray sweater for an afternoon stroll with hubby Brian Austin Green in Studio City, Calif.
DOOR MAN
What a gentleman! DWTS pro Mark Ballas holds the door open for his lady love, former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano, following dinner at L.A.'s Katsuya restaurant Monday.
DATING SIGHT
Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle make quite the content couple during a date night at Monday's Webby Awards in New York City.
IN FASHION
Strike a pose! Anderson Cooper and Fergie rub elbows on Sunday with Wilhelmina Models president Sean Patterson at his birthday bash at Manhattan's Dream Downtown.
MOVIE NIGHT
Emma Roberts and a grown-up Abigail Breslin put on a chic front at a Monday night screening of Roberts's new film, The Art of Getting By, in N.Y.C.
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS
U2's Bono joins forces with Liv Tyler to celebrate designer Stella McCartney's resort 2012 presentation Monday in New York City – just one day before rocker's much-hyped Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, opens.
GOLD STANDARD
He carries the torch! A dapper David Beckham – Samsung's global brand ambassador for the London 2012 Olympic Games – helps launch the electronics brand's Olympic campaign in London on Monday.
'SATELLITE' OFFICE
Hardworking hard bodies Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith don matching smiles for a visit to SIRIUS Satellite Radio's New York offices on Monday.
FAMILY BLONDING
Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts and their two boys Kai, 2, and Sasha, 3, indulge in some frozen treats on Monday during a sunny outing in N.Y.C.
HELMET HEAD
Gerard Butler continues to stay on pace with a bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.
LADY IN WAITING
Pairing her new favorite do with a plunging blazer and eccentric specs, Lady Gaga makes her usual scene while leaving her hotel in Paris, France, on Monday.
JAVA ENABLED
A scruffy Chris Pine shows off his guns – and gams! – Monday while fueling up with caffeine before a workout in Hollywood.
GO-CARTING
Halle Berry and daughter Nahla, 3, make for a chic duo as they make their way to a Beverly Hills grocery store on Monday