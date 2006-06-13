Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 13, 2006
COUPLE TIME
Peter Sarsgaard and fiancée Maggie Gyllenhaal, who are expecting their first child in October, take a stroll through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
SILVER BELLE
Jennifer Aniston takes in the scene at a Hamburg, Germany, screening of The Break-Up on Monday. The actress and beau Vince Vaughn arrived in separate limos and kept their distance from each other during the evening's festivities.
MUY MACHO
New dad Jack Black (his son with wife Tanya Haden was born on Saturday) indulges in some male bonding at the L.A. premiere of his comedy Nacho Libre on Monday. "I'm actually very anxious to get back to my lovin's (loved ones)," he told Access Hollywood. Black didn't stay long: He snuck back home to be with his family when the movie's lights went down.
ALTAR BOUND
Mandy Moore is all aglow on the L.A. set of her film License to Wed on Monday. Moore costars with The Office's John Krasinski as a couple set to head down the aisle.
WEB MASTER
Prince rocks the house at the 10th annual Webby Awards in New York City on Monday. The musician was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his "visionary" use of the Internet, including being the first major artist to release an entire album – 1997's Crystal Ball – exclusively on the Web.
LACE & LAVENDER
Beyoncé looks lovely in lace for a SoHo lunch at Bar Pitti on Sunday, but the previous night (right) it was all about the glam. The singer and beau Jay-Z partied and flirted the night away at music mogul L.A. Reid's 50th birthday bash at Nobu 57 in New York City.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Mariah Carey shines as she arrives at Reid's birthday bash Saturday night. The posh party brought out a who's who of music and Hollywood, including Janet Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Oprah Winfrey and about 300 other guests, who dined on sushi and watched Lionel Richie perform.
WINGING IT
Jessica Simpson glides solo down the red carpet at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball benefit in Bel Air, Calif., on Saturday.
MARATHON MAN
Jake Gyllenhaal hits the track in L.A. on Friday, running sprints with Ryan Phillippe. The actors costarred in the 1998 pot comedy Homegrown.
BABY BLUES
Melissa Joan Hart gives a lift to 5-month-old son Mason at the annual A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival, a benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, in Los Angeles on Sunday.
MUSIC FAN
Gwyneth Paltrow does the wave at the Isle of Wight Festival in the U.K. on Sunday. The actress watched husband Chris Martin and his band Coldplay headline the third day of the annual music extravaganza.
SHOPPING AROUND
Are they back on? Paris Hilton and former beau Stavros Niarchos browse for DVDs together Saturday at a Tower Records in Hollywood. The duo kept close company over the weekend: Niarchos also attended a birthday party the hotel heiress threw for pal Caroline D'Amore at her Hollywood home.
TWO-STEP
Carrie Underwood takes center stage at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday. "It wasn't too long ago I was sitting out there with y'all," the American Idol star told the crowd.