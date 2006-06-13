Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 13, 2006

By People Staff
Updated June 13, 2006 06:00 PM

1 of 13

COUPLE TIME

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Peter Sarsgaard and fiancée Maggie Gyllenhaal, who are expecting their first child in October, take a stroll through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

SILVER BELLE

Credit: Augustin/Face to Face/Abaca

Jennifer Aniston takes in the scene at a Hamburg, Germany, screening of The Break-Up on Monday. The actress and beau Vince Vaughn arrived in separate limos and kept their distance from each other during the evening's festivities.

3 of 13

MUY MACHO

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

New dad Jack Black (his son with wife Tanya Haden was born on Saturday) indulges in some male bonding at the L.A. premiere of his comedy Nacho Libre on Monday. "I'm actually very anxious to get back to my lovin's (loved ones)," he told Access Hollywood. Black didn't stay long: He snuck back home to be with his family when the movie's lights went down.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

ALTAR BOUND

Credit: Mike Carrillo/ Pacific Coast News

Mandy Moore is all aglow on the L.A. set of her film License to Wed on Monday. Moore costars with The Office's John Krasinski as a couple set to head down the aisle.

Advertisement

5 of 13

WEB MASTER

Credit: Erin Siegal/Reuters

Prince rocks the house at the 10th annual Webby Awards in New York City on Monday. The musician was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his "visionary" use of the Internet, including being the first major artist to release an entire album – 1997's Crystal Ball – exclusively on the Web.

6 of 13

LACE & LAVENDER

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA; Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Beyoncé looks lovely in lace for a SoHo lunch at Bar Pitti on Sunday, but the previous night (right) it was all about the glam. The singer and beau Jay-Z partied and flirted the night away at music mogul L.A. Reid's 50th birthday bash at Nobu 57 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey shines as she arrives at Reid's birthday bash Saturday night. The posh party brought out a who's who of music and Hollywood, including Janet Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Oprah Winfrey and about 300 other guests, who dined on sushi and watched Lionel Richie perform.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

WINGING IT

Credit: E.K./PICTUREPERFECT

Jessica Simpson glides solo down the red carpet at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball benefit in Bel Air, Calif., on Saturday.

Advertisement

9 of 13

MARATHON MAN

Credit: X17

Jake Gyllenhaal hits the track in L.A. on Friday, running sprints with Ryan Phillippe. The actors costarred in the 1998 pot comedy Homegrown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

BABY BLUES

Credit: Mike Guastella/WireImage

Melissa Joan Hart gives a lift to 5-month-old son Mason at the annual A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival, a benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

MUSIC FAN

Credit: WENN

Gwyneth Paltrow does the wave at the Isle of Wight Festival in the U.K. on Sunday. The actress watched husband Chris Martin and his band Coldplay headline the third day of the annual music extravaganza.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

SHOPPING AROUND

Credit: /people/i/2006/startracks/060626/paris_hilton.jpg X17

Are they back on? Paris Hilton and former beau Stavros Niarchos browse for DVDs together Saturday at a Tower Records in Hollywood. The duo kept close company over the weekend: Niarchos also attended a birthday party the hotel heiress threw for pal Caroline D'Amore at her Hollywood home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

TWO-STEP

Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood takes center stage at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday. "It wasn't too long ago I was sitting out there with y'all," the American Idol star told the crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff