Jessica Alba & Gabrielle Union Bring L.A. to Madrid, Plus Cindy Crawford, Maren Morris & More

Dressed to Impress

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union get all dressed up for a photo call for their show L.A.’s Finest at Villa Magna hotel in Madrid on Monday.

Laugh In

Cindy Ord/Getty

Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson crack up at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Shaft, hosted by Sway Calloway, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Taking Cover

Splash News Online

Cindy Crawford stays shielded from the rain during a Monday walk with her family in New York City.

Four of a Kind

Erika Goldring/Getty

Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen get together on Monday at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena.

Style-eyes

David M. Benett/Getty

Host Liam Payne attends the British GQ London Fashion Week Men’s dinner with HUGO during at Berners Tavern on Monday evening.

Play Ball!

Christian Arias

Diddy mans the mic on Saturday during a baseball game with pal Quincy Brown at a private school in Los Angeles. 

Raise a Glass

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bodvár - House of Rosés

Malin Åkerman attends The Official National Rosé Day celebration on Saturday hosted by Bodvár House of Rosé at Marina Del Rey Hotel in California.

Sing 'Pretty'

Andrew Wendowski for imageSPACE/MediaPunch

“Cry Pretty” singer Carrie Underwood performs on day 2 of the CMA Music Festival on Friday in Nashville.

Gala Gals

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Nikki Reed and Shailene Woodley leg pop while posing for photos at the Women in Conservation event dinner at Milk Studios in L.A. on Saturday.

Cute Couple

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde show love at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend party and show on Saturday at the Spring Center in Kansas City.

Cover Girl

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Mandy Moore proudly poses next to her cover at the L.A. Confidential Impact Awards at the Line Hotel on Sunday in L.A.

Good Gamer

Christian Petersen/Getty

Keanu Reeves surprises fans by announcing his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 at the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Puerto Rican Pride

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Grand Marshal Ricky Martin waves a flag at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday in New York City. 

Kids and Crafts

MOVI Inc

Molly Sims and her children Brooks Alan, Scarlett May and Grey Douglas celebrate the Nordstrom x Maisonette Pop-In launch at The Grove in L.A. on Sunday

Winning Stance

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Network star Bryan Cranston — winner of the award for lead actor in a play — gets goofy during the opening number at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Broadway Bash

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan look chic at a Tony Awards afterparty for What the Constitution Means to Me and the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! at 48 Lounge on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Sweet Treat

BACKGRID

Marion Cotillard snacks on ice cream at the 2019 Roland Garros men’s international tennis finals in Paris on Sunday. 

Leisure Look

The Image Direct

Justin Theroux walks through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday wearing a vintage Alicia Keys concert tee with distressed jeans and black boots.

Fashion Statement

Donato Sardella/Getty

Kate Beckinsale wears a full Moschino look for the brand’s Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

Who's There?

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse seemingly channels Drew Barrymore’s Scream character at the Moschino Spring/Summer ’20 Menswear and Women’s Resort collection presentation, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.

Good Stuff

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Kel Mitchell is all smiles at Nickelodeon’s screening of All That and Good Burger at the Chop Shop on Saturday in Chicago. 

Cool, Calm, Collected

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Kevin Bacon rocks a pair of shades on the City on a Hill screening carpet during the ATX Television Festival in Austin on Saturday.

Rosé All Day

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate Rosé Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle on Saturday at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. 

Colliding Casts

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Original Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara poses with Shrunken Head Guy backstage at the musical adaptation of the movie on Broadway on Saturday. 

Back at It

Matrix/MediaPunch

Halsey strikes a pose at A Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Costars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin arrive at the N.Y.C. ATAS screening for Netflix’s GLOW on Friday.

Humanitarian with Heart

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a press conference after visiting a refugee camp on Saturday in the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Maicao.

Final Bow

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Céline Dion ends her 16-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum and celebrates with a fireworks display at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.

Late Night Talks

Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images

Late Night‘s Mindy Kaling speaks at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

Belles of the Ball

Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Dita Von Teese attend the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala prior to the Life Ball 2019 at Spiegelzelt in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday. 

Old Town Road

John Shearer/Getty Images

Keith Urban and Lil Nas X perform with Billy Ray Cyrus during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival in Nashville on Saturday.

Solitary Men

Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America /AP Images

Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas have a friendly costar reunion at the Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on Saturday.

Showtime

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Dominic West, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo attend the photo call for the PBS and BBC One television miniseries Les Misérables in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Housewife No More

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump makes her first red carpet appearance since announcing her departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stepping out at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Girl Better Have My Luggage

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Rihanna touches down in New York City on Saturday in an all-white ensemble.

Gang's All Here!

John Parra/Getty Images

Ahead of Toy Story 4‘s release, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visit Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

VIP Visitor

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez greets children on Friday during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Hospital Visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Quiet on the Set

MEGA

Marc Anthony makes his way to the New York City set of In the Heights on Friday.

Little Chat

Erika Goldring/Getty

Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town visit a special CMA Fest edition of the Storme Warren Show at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

Drink It In

Shutterstock

Lucy Hale goes casual during a walk around New York City on Friday.

Stay Civil

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Joshua Jackson smiles big while arriving to the ACLU SoCal’s 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott L.A. Live on Friday.

Workout Wear

Splash News Online

Karlie Kloss is gym-ready in New York City on Friday.

Toy Land

Todd Wawrychuk /Disney Junior

Megan Hilty, who voices K.C. the koala in Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series T.O.T.S., poses with the new Disney store|shopDisney plush at a blogger event in Burbank, California, on Friday. 

Park Place

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Neil Patrick Harris and culinary chair David Burtka suit up on Wednesday for the Central Park Conservancy’s Taste of Summer benefit, which raised $900,000 for improvements to Central Park, in N.Y.C.

Space Ranger

Jordan Stead/Amazon

Robert Downey Jr. gives a speech celebrating Amazon re:MARS in the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Country Crew

John Shearer/Getty

Keith Urban and Billboard‘s Melinda Newman attend the 2019 Billboard Country Power Players at Stateside Kitchen at The Dream Hotel in Nashville ahead of the CMT Awards.

Front Row Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus coordinate looks at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 show in L.A. on Thursday.

Famous Friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Julia Roberts poses with Jamie Foxx at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Denzel Washington on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Country Cool

Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini wows the crowd on day one of the CMA Music Festival on Thursday in Nashville. 

This Is Cute

Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia share a look at the show’s For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Thursday. 

Puppy Pose

Oleg Nikishin/Getty

Tessa Thompson attends the Men in Black: International photo call at Kalina Bar on Thursday in Moscow.

Filled with Pride

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Trailblazer Award recipient Lily Tomlin and Hollywood Legacy Award recipient Lisa Vanderpump join each other on the 7th annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ’s in Hollywood exhibit red carpet at the Hollywood Museum on Thursday.

Down for the Count

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Guest star Mindy Kaling cracks up host Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.  

Bon Appétit!

Michael Simon/Startraks

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder arrive at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood preview dinner hosted by Starwood Capital Group CEO Barry Sternlicht on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Pointing Fingers

J. Countess/Getty

Nigel Barker and Kenan Thompson shake hands at the 2019 Make-A-Wish Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Shante, You Stay

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

RuPaul stops by Build Series to discuss his new self-titled daytime talk show on Fox on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

House Hunters

Jason Sean Weiss/Guest of a Guest)

Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg and Tracy Tudor Maltas celebrate the property premier of #Warhol90210 in Beverly Hills, California.

Broadway Buffs

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Matt Bomer and Ellen Burstyn pose backstage at the hit musical The Prom at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Getting Weird

MediaPunch

Weird Al Yankovic takes the stage at The Broward Center during his Strings Attached tour on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. 

Costar Catchup

George Pimentel/Getty

Stumptown’s Michael Ealy and Cobie Smulders reunite at the CTV Upfront 2019, held at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on Thursday in Toronto.

Twist and Shout

Rich Polk/Getty

Jessica Alba shows off her flouncy off-the-shoulder dress at the Shani Darden Studio opening on Thursday in Beverly Hills. 

Swank-y Soirée

JC Olivera/Getty

Hilary Swank poses with costar Clara Rugaard at Netflix’s I Am Mother special screening afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Tip of the Hat

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus visit the Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on Thursday in Nashville.

Casual Chic

The Image Direct

Elle Fanning heads out for a meal in L.A. on Thursday wearing a yellow floral blouse, ripped jeans and Gucci heels.

Fun Fair

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ashley Graham strikes a fun pose at Spotify’s Carnival of Happiness for the Jonas Brothers and their top listeners to celebrate the launch of the band’s new album Happiness Begins on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

