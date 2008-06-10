Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 10, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

'DAISY' DAY

Credit: ASNY/Wilson/Splash News Online

Fresh from her visit to Nashville for the CMA Music Festival, Jessica Simpson braves the near-100º temperatures in New York City on Tuesday, stepping out of her hotel in sunglasses, "Daisy Dukes" shorts and a smile.

BATHING BEAUTY

Credit: Will Binns/ PAcific Coast News

Mariah Carey dries off – with a little help from husband Nick Cannon – while filming the video for her new single, "I'll Be

Lovin' U Long Time" in Oahu, Hawaii, on Monday.

GIRLS' DAY OUT

Credit: Flynet Pictures

Jennifer Garner – who says she'll be ready for another baby "sometime" – spends Monday with her one-and-only, daughter Violet, 2, while out and about in Los Angeles.

OPEN DOOR POLICY

Credit: Charles Sykes / Rex USA

Johnny Depp channels his inner gangster while filming Public Enemies Monday in Chicago. In the movie, the actor plays Depression-era bank robber John Dillinger.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

Credit: Anthony/ Pacific Coast News

Guess who's joining the posse? A bright-eyed (and bright-headed) Lily Allen steps out Monday with Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson (not pictured) for a girls' lunch at West Hollywood's Il Sole.

X FACTOR

Credit: London Entertainment/ Splash News Online

Joel Madden, sporting a colorful Malcolm X T-shirt, takes to the streets of West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday.

OH, BABY!

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Dancing with the Stars contestant Marissa Jaret Winokur radiates joy as she celebrates her with a shower in the penthouse of New York's Hudson Hotel Monday. Winokur, a cervical cancer survivor, used the event to raise awareness about a test to detect the HPV virus.

CAT POWER

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Kitty's ready for his close-up! Denise Richards's cat gets in on the action Monday as shooting continued on her reality series, Denise Richards: It's Complicated, at her Calabasas, Calif., home.

OHM SHANTI

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX Online

It’s a perfect day for a little downward-facing dog as expectant mom Ashlee Simpson heads to a prenatal yoga class Monday in Studio City, Calif.

BAGGING IT

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Eva Longoria-Parker and hubby Tony Parker take shelter from near-100º temperatures in New York City Monday with a little air-conditioned shopping at Armani Exchange.

GOING SOLO

Credit: Edward Opinaldo / Splash News Online

Kate Hudson – who recently said the main man in her life is 4-year-old son Ryder and not recent hookup Lance Armstrong – steps out solo in New York on Monday for an appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

PEDAL PUSHER

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

After cycling through New York, Owen Wilson puts his pedal to the metal Monday with another bike ride through Paris's Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood.

LADY IN SHRED

Credit: Jack Ludlam/ Bauer-Griffin

English model Agyness Deyn – in ripped jeans and a Cramps T-shirt – rocks and rolls through London after a visit to BBC Radio 2 on Monday.

'LABOR' OF LOVE

Credit: Stefan/INF

Lindsay Lohan stays hydrated Monday on the Woodland Hills, Calif., set of her new movie Labor Pains. In the comedy, the actress plays a publishing-house assistant who fakes being pregnant to avoid getting fired.

By People Staff