Star Tracks - Tuesday, June 10, 2008
'DAISY' DAY
Fresh from her visit to Nashville for the CMA Music Festival, Jessica Simpson braves the near-100º temperatures in New York City on Tuesday, stepping out of her hotel in sunglasses, "Daisy Dukes" shorts and a smile.
BATHING BEAUTY
Mariah Carey dries off – with a little help from husband Nick Cannon – while filming the video for her new single, "I'll Be
Lovin' U Long Time" in Oahu, Hawaii, on Monday.
GIRLS' DAY OUT
Jennifer Garner – who says she'll be ready for another baby "sometime" – spends Monday with her one-and-only, daughter Violet, 2, while out and about in Los Angeles.
OPEN DOOR POLICY
Johnny Depp channels his inner gangster while filming Public Enemies Monday in Chicago. In the movie, the actor plays Depression-era bank robber John Dillinger.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Guess who's joining the posse? A bright-eyed (and bright-headed) Lily Allen steps out Monday with Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson (not pictured) for a girls' lunch at West Hollywood's Il Sole.
X FACTOR
Joel Madden, sporting a colorful Malcolm X T-shirt, takes to the streets of West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday.
OH, BABY!
CAT POWER
Kitty's ready for his close-up! Denise Richards's cat gets in on the action Monday as shooting continued on her reality series, Denise Richards: It's Complicated, at her Calabasas, Calif., home.
OHM SHANTI
It’s a perfect day for a little downward-facing dog as expectant mom Ashlee Simpson heads to a prenatal yoga class Monday in Studio City, Calif.
BAGGING IT
Eva Longoria-Parker and hubby Tony Parker take shelter from near-100º temperatures in New York City Monday with a little air-conditioned shopping at Armani Exchange.
GOING SOLO
Kate Hudson – who recently said the main man in her life is 4-year-old son Ryder and not recent hookup Lance Armstrong – steps out solo in New York on Monday for an appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.
PEDAL PUSHER
After cycling through New York, Owen Wilson puts his pedal to the metal Monday with another bike ride through Paris's Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood.
LADY IN SHRED
English model Agyness Deyn – in ripped jeans and a Cramps T-shirt – rocks and rolls through London after a visit to BBC Radio 2 on Monday.
'LABOR' OF LOVE
Lindsay Lohan stays hydrated Monday on the Woodland Hills, Calif., set of her new movie Labor Pains. In the comedy, the actress plays a publishing-house assistant who fakes being pregnant to avoid getting fired.