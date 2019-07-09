Angelina Jolie Pops Up in Paris, Plus Hilary Duff, Zendaya & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
July 09, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 99

Stop and Stare

Splash News Online

Angelina Jolie is in dreamland on Monday while posing for a photo shoot in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 99

Ride Along

Splash News Online

Also in Paris on Monday: Diane Kruger, who shoots scenes for her new film 355.

3 of 99

Paw Patrol

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Another day, another stroll for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup, who make their way through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 99

Freeze Frame

Franziska Krug/Getty

Janelle Monáe hits her mark at the Belvedere X Janelle Monáe event at Hotel Zoo on Monday in Berlin.

Advertisement

5 of 99

Sip and See

Karwai Tang/Getty

Will Poulter gets a little cool-down on Monday while taking in the action at Wimbledon day seven in London.

6 of 99

Cute Companion

Splash News Online

Hilary Duff has her arms full with her pooch while out on Monday in Studio City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 99

Queen Crew

Peter Forest/OWN

Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson, Ava DuVernay, Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Tanyell Waivers attend the Summer of OWN party during the 25th Essence Festival in New Orleans on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 99

Summer Reading

The Image Direct

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her toned figure in a one-piece bathing suit as she hits the beach with a book on Sunday in the Hamptons, New York.

Advertisement

9 of 99

'Dream' Girl

Gary Miller/WireImage

Zendaya beams at the AT&T Dream in Black Brunch during the 25th Annual Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 99

Light Show

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Pharrell Williams wows the crowd with his performance at the Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 99

Sister Singalong

Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie dance along to Céline Dion at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 99

Horseplay

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/INSTARimages

Mary-Kate Olsen shows off her horseback riding skills at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event on Saturday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 99

Musician Milestone

Jason Kempin/Getty

Kacey Musgraves takes the mic to discuss her new exhibit, “Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors,” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 99

Retail Therapy

Splash News Online

Robert Downey Jr. bikes home after shopping at Blue and Cream in East Hampton, New York, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 99

Teenage Dream

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cinespia

Gabrielle Union surprises fans at Cinespia’s screening of her teen hit Bring It On, presented by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 99

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matt Damon steps out wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, repping his home state of Massachusetts, on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 99

Summer Soirée

Rebel Wilson is VIP status at the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 99

Legendary Duo

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Also at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park: Barbra Streisand reunites with former A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson to sing a duet of “Lost Inside of You.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 99

Taking It Public

MAR/Capital Pictures/MediaPunch

Dial Lipa cozies up to rumored new beau Anwar Hadid while watching Lionel Richie during the British Summer Time Festival on Saturday in London’s Hyde Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 99

Birthday Bestie

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Ringo Starr attends the 11th annual Peace and Love Birthday Celebration to honor his 79th birthday at Capitol Records Tower on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 99

What's Cooking?

Samantha Deitch/BFA

Drew Barrymore hangs with baker Amirah Kassem as Lizzie and Jon Tisch celebrate Kassem’s book and Flour Shop x Williams-Sonoma collection in the Hamptons, New York, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 99

Slaying in Sequins

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Billy Porter strikes a power pose in a silver sequin catsuit and coordinating jacket backstage during Pride in London at Trafalgar Square on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 99

Superfan Sighting

Bruce Glikas

Antonio Banderas lives his best life watching Barbra Streisand perform at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 99

Czech It Out

Splash News Online

Ed Sheeran beams while performing onstage in Prague on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 99

Beach Life

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Victor Cruz enjoys the sun and sand at The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk on Saturday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 99

Country Club

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill

Mayim Bialik and Cassadee Pope watch celebrity colleagues entertain troops during a USO performance at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo on the 4th of July.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 99

Today's News

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Sheinelle Jones, 3rd Hour TODAY host, stands out in her plaid ensemble at the attends 2019 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 99

Lord of Pride

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Pride in London

Sir Ian McKellen is all smiles walking through Piccadilly Circus during the Pride in London parade on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 99

Electric Lady

Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Janelle Monáe performs on day 8 of Roskilde Festival in Denmark on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 99

One Nation, One Team

Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to their second consecutive World Cup Victory 2-0 against the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 99

Celebrations

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and her brother Evan Ross ring in Kevin Hart’s birthday in Hollywood together on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 99

Politics and Personal Stories

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Michelle Obama speaks with Gayle King during the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 99

Orange You Glad?

Splashnews.com

Kim Kardashian West steps out for dinner in Beverly Hills wearing a bright orange skirt and color-coordinated sheer top on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 99

Across the Pond

Samir Hussein/Redfern

Céline Dion performs live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 99

Comedians (Not in Cars) Throwing Baseballs

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld throws the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 99

Get the Party Started

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Pink performs on stage on Friday during the Beautiful Trauma World Tour stop in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 99

Best Friend

Splashnews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is all smiles in New York City with her dog Colombo on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 99

Curtain Close

Jo Hale/Redferns

Carrie Underwood wraps up the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with one last performance at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 99

Courtside Couple

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner join Alastair Cook at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships day five at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 99

Fashion Family Outing

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Fendi

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa and their daughter Lola Iolani sit among the stars (including Michael Burke and Susan Sarandon) at the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show on Thursday in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 99

Philly Festival

Bill McCay/Getty Images for Welcome America

Jennifer Hudson hypes up the crowd during the Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 99

Vacation Mode

GTres / SplashNews.com

Melanie Griffith goes for a swim while on holiday in Formentera, Spain, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 99

High Honors

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Richard Madden stands on the steps of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland after having received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to drama on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 99

Fashion Icon

Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com

Rihanna steps off her private jet flight in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, wearing her newly launched Fenty eyewear.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 99

Season 3 Debut

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Actors Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things 3 at Le Grand Rex on Thursday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 99

Beautiful Trauma World Tour

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Pink lights up the stage in Nanterre, France, at the U Arena on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 99

Double Trouble

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Stella Maxwell and Winnie Harlow match in baby blue at the HUGO launch party at Wriezener Karree on Wednesday in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 99

Legs for Days

Brian Dowling/Getty

Rita Ora stuns on the blue carpet at the Thomas Sabo x Rita Ora press cocktail event at Stadtbad Oderberger on Wednesday in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 99

Sizzling Summer

MEGA

Rachel McCord poses in a red-hot swimsuit for July 4th at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 99

French Finds

Francois Durand/Getty

Mandy Moore arrives in Paris to celebrate Net-A-Porter’s collection of high-end jewelry on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 99

All American

HGL/Getty

Lil Nas X wears red, white and blue to visit Country Hits Radio studios on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 99

On the Move

MEGA

Justin Bieber grabs two drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 99

Stars and Stripes

Paul Morigi/Getty

John Stamos and Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie hit the podium during A Capitol Fourth rehearsals on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 99

Hair with Flair

Splash News Online

Halsey dons a blue wig for her MTV Miaw performance in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 99

Mid-Week Mood

The Image Direct

Andrew Garfield smiles as he steps out in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 99

Her Heart Will Go On

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Getty

Céline Dion sports a lookalike version of the iconic Titanic necklace while leaving her Paris hotel on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 99

Style Eyes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Designer Valentino Garavani and Gwyneth Paltrow share a moment backstage at Valentino’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 99

Catwalk Queen

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty

Coco Rocha strikes a pose on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 99

Family in France

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also in Paris, Chanel Iman, husband Sterling Shepard and their daughter Cali Clay attend the Bonpoint show on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 99

White Hot

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group

Lottie Moss grabs herself the perfect party look from PacSun at the Red, White and Bootsy July 4th Bash at Nobu Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 99

(Hot) Dog Days

Courtesy

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo light the Empire State Building on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 99

Bigger the Better

Christina Aguilera reps Jean Paul Gaultier at his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 99

Couture Queen

Splash News Online

Céline Dion makes a showstopping entrance at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show on Tuesday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 99

Beachy Keen

Splash News Online

Iskra Lawrence looks radiant in a blue bikini while playing frisbee with friends at the Jersey Shore on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 99

Lasting Legacy