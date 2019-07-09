Angelina Jolie Pops Up in Paris, Plus Hilary Duff, Zendaya & More

Stop and Stare
Angelina Jolie is in dreamland on Monday while posing for a photo shoot in Paris.
Ride Along
Also in Paris on Monday: Diane Kruger, who shoots scenes for her new film 355.
Paw Patrol
Another day, another stroll for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup, who make their way through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Freeze Frame
Janelle Monáe hits her mark at the Belvedere X Janelle Monáe event at Hotel Zoo on Monday in Berlin.
Sip and See
Will Poulter gets a little cool-down on Monday while taking in the action at Wimbledon day seven in London.
Cute Companion
Hilary Duff has her arms full with her pooch while out on Monday in Studio City, California.
Queen Crew
Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson, Ava DuVernay, Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Tanyell Waivers attend the Summer of OWN party during the 25th Essence Festival in New Orleans on Saturday.
Summer Reading
Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her toned figure in a one-piece bathing suit as she hits the beach with a book on Sunday in the Hamptons, New York.
'Dream' Girl
Zendaya beams at the AT&T Dream in Black Brunch during the 25th Annual Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans.
Light Show
Pharrell Williams wows the crowd with his performance at the Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans.
Sister Singalong
Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie dance along to Céline Dion at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on Friday in London.
Horseplay
Mary-Kate Olsen shows off her horseback riding skills at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event on Saturday in Paris.
Musician Milestone
Kacey Musgraves takes the mic to discuss her new exhibit, “Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors,” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday in Nashville.
Retail Therapy
Robert Downey Jr. bikes home after shopping at Blue and Cream in East Hampton, New York, on Monday.
Teenage Dream
Gabrielle Union surprises fans at Cinespia’s screening of her teen hit Bring It On, presented by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday night.
Home Is Where the Heart Is
Matt Damon steps out wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, repping his home state of Massachusetts, on Saturday in L.A.
Summer Soirée
Rebel Wilson is VIP status at the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London, England.
Legendary Duo
Also at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park: Barbra Streisand reunites with former A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson to sing a duet of “Lost Inside of You.”
Taking It Public
Dial Lipa cozies up to rumored new beau Anwar Hadid while watching Lionel Richie during the British Summer Time Festival on Saturday in London’s Hyde Park.
Birthday Bestie
Ringo Starr attends the 11th annual Peace and Love Birthday Celebration to honor his 79th birthday at Capitol Records Tower on Sunday in L.A.
What's Cooking?
Drew Barrymore hangs with baker Amirah Kassem as Lizzie and Jon Tisch celebrate Kassem’s book and Flour Shop x Williams-Sonoma collection in the Hamptons, New York, over the weekend.
Slaying in Sequins
Billy Porter strikes a power pose in a silver sequin catsuit and coordinating jacket backstage during Pride in London at Trafalgar Square on Saturday.
Superfan Sighting
Antonio Banderas lives his best life watching Barbra Streisand perform at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.
Czech It Out
Ed Sheeran beams while performing onstage in Prague on Sunday.
Beach Life
Victor Cruz enjoys the sun and sand at The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk on Saturday in New York.
Country Club
Mayim Bialik and Cassadee Pope watch celebrity colleagues entertain troops during a USO performance at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo on the 4th of July.
Today's News
Sheinelle Jones, 3rd Hour TODAY host, stands out in her plaid ensemble at the attends 2019 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.
Lord of Pride
Sir Ian McKellen is all smiles walking through Piccadilly Circus during the Pride in London parade on Saturday.
Electric Lady
Janelle Monáe performs on day 8 of Roskilde Festival in Denmark on Saturday.
One Nation, One Team
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to their second consecutive World Cup Victory 2-0 against the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France.
Celebrations
Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and her brother Evan Ross ring in Kevin Hart’s birthday in Hollywood together on Sunday.
Politics and Personal Stories
Michelle Obama speaks with Gayle King during the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday.
Orange You Glad?
Kim Kardashian West steps out for dinner in Beverly Hills wearing a bright orange skirt and color-coordinated sheer top on Saturday.
Across the Pond
Céline Dion performs live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Friday.
Comedians (Not in Cars) Throwing Baseballs
Jerry Seinfeld throws the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game in New York City on Friday.
Get the Party Started
Pink performs on stage on Friday during the Beautiful Trauma World Tour stop in Cologne, Germany.
Best Friend
Emily Ratajkowski is all smiles in New York City with her dog Colombo on Saturday.
Curtain Close
Carrie Underwood wraps up the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with one last performance at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Thursday in London.
Courtside Couple
Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner join Alastair Cook at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships day five at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Friday.
Fashion Family Outing
Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa and their daughter Lola Iolani sit among the stars (including Michael Burke and Susan Sarandon) at the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show on Thursday in Rome.
Philly Festival
Jennifer Hudson hypes up the crowd during the Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert on Thursday in Philadelphia.
Vacation Mode
Melanie Griffith goes for a swim while on holiday in Formentera, Spain, on Thursday.
High Honors
Richard Madden stands on the steps of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland after having received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to drama on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland.
Fashion Icon
Rihanna steps off her private jet flight in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, wearing her newly launched Fenty eyewear.
Season 3 Debut
Actors Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things 3 at Le Grand Rex on Thursday in Paris.
Beautiful Trauma World Tour
Pink lights up the stage in Nanterre, France, at the U Arena on Wednesday.
Double Trouble
Stella Maxwell and Winnie Harlow match in baby blue at the HUGO launch party at Wriezener Karree on Wednesday in Berlin.
Legs for Days
Rita Ora stuns on the blue carpet at the Thomas Sabo x Rita Ora press cocktail event at Stadtbad Oderberger on Wednesday in Berlin.
Sizzling Summer
Rachel McCord poses in a red-hot swimsuit for July 4th at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
French Finds
Mandy Moore arrives in Paris to celebrate Net-A-Porter’s collection of high-end jewelry on Wednesday.
All American
Lil Nas X wears red, white and blue to visit Country Hits Radio studios on Thursday in London.
On the Move
Justin Bieber grabs two drinks to go while out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Stars and Stripes
John Stamos and Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie hit the podium during A Capitol Fourth rehearsals on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Hair with Flair
Halsey dons a blue wig for her MTV Miaw performance in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.
Mid-Week Mood
Andrew Garfield smiles as he steps out in L.A. on Wednesday.
Her Heart Will Go On
Céline Dion sports a lookalike version of the iconic Titanic necklace while leaving her Paris hotel on Wednesday.
Style Eyes
Designer Valentino Garavani and Gwyneth Paltrow share a moment backstage at Valentino’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Catwalk Queen
Coco Rocha strikes a pose on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.
Family in France
Also in Paris, Chanel Iman, husband Sterling Shepard and their daughter Cali Clay attend the Bonpoint show on Wednesday.
White Hot
Lottie Moss grabs herself the perfect party look from PacSun at the Red, White and Bootsy July 4th Bash at Nobu Malibu.
(Hot) Dog Days
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo light the Empire State Building on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s 2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in N.Y.C.
Bigger the Better
Christina Aguilera reps Jean Paul Gaultier at his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.
Couture Queen
Céline Dion makes a showstopping entrance at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show on Tuesday in Paris.
Beachy Keen
Iskra Lawrence looks radiant in a blue bikini while playing frisbee with friends at the Jersey Shore on Monday.