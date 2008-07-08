Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 8, 2008
BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS
Victoria Beckham gets a burst of energy from her smiley sons – Cruz, 3, and Romeo, 5 – as the family lands Tuesday at London's Heathrow Airport.
SET DRESSING
Don't expect her to just blend in! America Ferrera brightens up the Brooklyn set of Ugly Betty Tuesday in New York City. The ABC show relocated production from the West Coast to the Big Apple as shooting begins on its third season.
ISN'T SHE LOVELY
Gabriel Aubry takes the lead, escorting Halle Berry out of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles following the Stevie Wonder concert on Monday night.
CUTE CUT
Penélope Cruz debuts a shorter do – and some blunt bangs – on the set of Los Abrazos Rotos, her latest collaboration with Spanish director Pedro Almodévar Monday in Madrid.
WALK THIS WAY
Seeking safety under a hooded jacket, Jake Gyllenhaal clears the way for girlfriend Reese Witherspoon Monday after dining at Scott's Restaurant in London.
SHORT STORY
Ed Westwick is up to his stylish tricks as he shoots a scene on the set of Gossip Girl Monday in Long Island, N.Y. See how to spend the summer months like his character, Chuck Bass, and the show's other Upper East Siders in our Gossip Girl Guide to Summer.
CALL OF DUTY
Prince Harry engages in some heavy lifting Tuesday during a trip to Butha Buthe, Lesotho, where the young Royal helped to rebuild a special-needs school for disabled children. The project is supported by Sentebale, a charity founded by the Prince and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso.
EASY, BREEZY
Hilary Duff goes with the flow during a leisurely shopping trip in Glendale, Calif., on Monday. Rate her look: Is it a hit or a miss?
GREAT LENGTHS
Out of respect for her grandmother who recently passed away, Lily Allen retires her pink locks and is back to brunette Tuesday as she catches up on the phone while out and about in London.
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
An undercover Madonna faces waiting photographers Monday as she leaves her apartment in New York City, where she's rehearsing for an upcoming tour. The singer, who recently issued a statement to PEOPLE that she and husband Guy Ritchie are not divorcing, denies playing a role in the demise of baseball star Alex Rodriguez's marriage.
ALL IN GOOD FUN
Kate Hudson clowns around Monday with beau Lance Armstrong (not pictured) and his kids – twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 6, and son Luke, 8 – during a park outing in Los Angeles.
OUTWARD BOUND
After performing at Michigan's Rothbury Festival (with girlfriend Jennifer Aniston hanging out backstage), John Mayer heads out for a solo errand ahead of a scheduled show at Toronto's Molson Amphitheatre Monday night.
SOLE TO SOLE
Hey, you never know when you'll need a spare pair! Lindsay Lohan makes sure she's stocked with flip-flops Monday while on a break from filming on the Hollywood set of her comedy Labor Pains.
GIVE HER A HAND
Back from shooting scenes for Gossip Girl on the beach, Penn Badgley happily takes the hand of real-life girlfriend Blake Lively while on a stroll through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
SAILING AWAY
Now that she's done with a 21-day cleanse, a newly awakened Oprah Winfrey savors a boat ride Sunday with best pal Gayle King and moviemaker Tyler Perry in Portofino, Italy.
'JOURNEY' MAN
Brendon Fraser gives a thumbs-up during a stop at Planet Hollywood in New York City Monday to promote his 3-D action-adventure film Journey to the Center of the Earth, which opens July 11.