Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 7, 2009
LAUGH IN
She must be a satisfied customer! Madonna steps out in good spirits after dining with pal Stella McCartney (not pictured) at London's Locanda Locatelli Restaurant on Monday.
FLOWER POWER
A beaming Jennifer Garner is happy to get her day under way, heading to a business meeting in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.
SHALL WE DANCE
On a break from filming her spy thriller Salt, Angelina Jolie plays another role – hands-on mom! – while reportedly taking daughters Shiloh, 3, and Zahara, 4, to a dance class in Studio City, Calif., on Monday.
READY TO RIDE
With his helmet in hand, The Proposal star Ryan Reynolds heads out for a ride on his motorcycle in Los Angeles on Monday.
BAGGAGE BOY
Hangover hunk Bradley Cooper waits for his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport after the Fourth of July weekend. The globetrotting star has been spotted recently in Paris and New York with Case 39 costar Renée Zellweger.
STROLLING ALONG
Halle Berry takes 15-month-old daughter Nahla out for dinner in Miami on Monday. The two recently spent the day at SeaWorld in San Diego, where Berry hugged famed whale Shamu.
WORLD PEAS
Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie gets sultry – check out her dominatrix-esque ensemble! – while performing with her band at the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland on Monday.
CULTURE CLUB
Kevin Federline enjoys a family field trip to a local theater in Paris on Monday with girlfriend Victoria Prince and sons Sean Preston, 3, and Jayden James, 2. The family is in town to support Britney Spears as she performs three dates in the French capital.
TRUE BLUE
Trading Nate's private-school uniform for a more casual look, Chace Crawford gets back to work Monday on season three of Gossip Girl at a New York City heliport. PEOPLE's reigning Hottest Bachelor will be joined this fall by a new costar: Hilary Duff!
STEP TOGETHER
Meanwhile, Crawford's ex-Gossip Girl love interest, Taylor Momsen, debuts some longer locks – but keeps the stylish summer outfits coming – while heading to the show's New York set Monday with costar Connor Paolo.
MADE IN THE SHADE
Going incognito in shades, Robert Pattinson covers his trademark baby blues while continuing to film Remember Me in New York City on Monday.
GUITAR HERO
Putting her best Poker Face forward, Lady Gaga rocks out in a silver mini-dress and sky-high heels while performing at London club G-A-Y at Heaven on Sunday.
MAGIC MAKERS
They're back at it! Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince stars (from left) Rupert Grint – who recently recovered from a bout with swine flu – Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe hit the red carpet at a press event in London on Monday. The trio premieres the sixth installment of the popular fantasy series in London tonight.
MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE
SITTING PRETTY
Marion Cotillard sure represents well! The Public Enemies star – and face of the Lady Dior handbag – cuts a chic figure in her black dress Monday at the Christian Dior runway show during Paris's Haute Couture Fashion Week.