Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 5, 2011
DRESSED FOR SUCCESS
While her sister and brother-in-law make a splash across the Atlantic, Pippa Middleton continues to wow everyone with her chic summer style while running errands Monday in London.
BABY'S DAY OUT
TAKE A STAND
Très chic! After throwing hubby Tom Cruise a surprise birthday bash in Miami, Katie Holmes suits up in a simple black ensemble Tuesday for the Giorgio Armani Privé runway show during Paris Fashion Week.
FAMILY MATTERS
Also in Malibu: Salma Hayek takes a relaxing walk on the beach with daughter Valentina, 3, and husband François-Henri Pinault while celebrating the holiday Monday.
MASTER CHEF
Who's hungry? Nick Cannon mans the grill – and looks ready to serve some festive spectators – during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at New York's Coney Island Monday.
INDEPENDENCE WOMAN
Paris Hilton isn't shy about showing off her new romance! The heiress celebrates Fourth of July with director beau Todd Phillips on Monday in Malibu, Calif.
PICTURE THAT!
Newlyweds LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have a picture-perfect Independence Day celebration together on the beach in Malibu, Calif., on Monday.
LINKED IN
A patriotic Reese Witherspoon enjoys some quality time at the beach with new husband Jim Toth and kids Ava and Deacon (not pictured) Sunday in Malibu, Calif.
STEPPING OUT
Happy birthday! Lindsay Lohan is in a festive mood, celebrating her 25th birthday with her sister and friends at Geoffrey's restaurant in Malibu on Saturday.
BEACHY KEEN
That's hot! A buff (and shirtless!) Zac Efron helps pal Ashley Tisdale celebrate her 26th birthday beachside on Saturday in Malibu, Calif.
ON HOLD
Eva Longoria and boyfriend Eduardo Cruz enjoy some fun in the sun – and each other's company – while hanging out on a boat together in Marbella, Spain, Saturday.
FAMILY OUTING
All together now! A black-clad Heidi Klum hits the road with her brood – daughter Leni, 7, and son Johan, 4 – Friday afternoon in New York City.
JUST MARRIED!
It's a supermodel wedding march! Newlywed Kate Moss – in a John Galliano gown – stays close to her new husband, rocker Jamie Hince, after exchanging vows Friday in Southrop, England.
PARTY TOPPER
Halle Berry and daughter Nahla, 3, get in the holiday spirit Friday during an outing in West Hollywood.
CENTRE COURT
While big sister Kate continues her royal visit in Canada, tennis aficionado Pippa Middleton makes yet another fashionable appearance Friday at Wimbledon, where she watched Spain's Rafael Nadal defeat Britain's Andy Murray.
BLACK MAGIC
What summer heat? Ashley Olsen stays bundled up in an oversized sweater while heading out in New York Friday, the same day as the launch of her and sister Mary-Kate's new shopping site.
RUNWAY READY
Lady Gaga keeps her head (and stylish headgear!) held high during a fashionable arrival at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Friday.
SEASIDE SIGHTS
Jersey Shore stars Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino cool down with an ocean dip Friday in Seaside Heights, N.J., where the cast is shooting season five.