Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 4, 2006
MAKE A WISH
Birthday girl Lindsay Lohan gets ready to celebrate the Big 2-0 with a spectacular blowout Sunday in Malibu, where she reveled at a Great Gatsby-themed dinner party for 50 pals, including Nicole Richie, Owen Wilson, Eva Mendes and Courtney Love.
LOUNGE ACT
The following day, Lohan eased into her next decade with a low-key sunning session in Malibu.
LADIES' NIGHT
Jessica Simpson takes comfort in her pup Daisy while out and about in New York City on Friday, the same day her divorce from husband Nick Lachey was finalized. The singer celebrated her freedom by partying in the Hamptons over the weekend.
DOMESTIC BLISS
Back from their honeymoon in Bora Bora, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman settle into a routine in the country singer's adopted hometown of Nashville – picking up the Sunday New York Times and some coffee before heading out to lunch.
GOLDEN GIRL
Keira Knightley (in Gucci) raises temperatures at Monday's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest premiere in London, where the city's already experiencing a heat wave. Of her noticeably skinnier frame, Knightley told reporters, "Whatever people say about my weight they are all wrong."
PRAYER CLOTHES
Madonna and 9-year-old daughter Lourdes are a stylish duo as they head to the Kabbalah Centre in New York City on Saturday. The pop diva is traveling the East Coast through the end of the month on her Confessions world tour.
WEDDING BELLE
Cameron Diaz (wearing a dress designed by Claire Pettibone) plays bridesmaid at a pal's wedding in the hilltop French town of Cordes sur Ciel on Saturday. Beau Justin Timberlake wasn't in attendance: He was busy shooting a video in Barcelona.
FREE AT LAST
Rapper Lil' Kim, who received an early release after serving nearly 10 months behind bars, makes a glamorous exit from a Philadelphia detention center on Monday. "Today is a joyous day for me and my family," said the self-proclaimed Queen Bee.
BABY LOVE
Meg Ryan totes her little flower, daughter Daisy True, during a Santa Monica shopping excursion on Saturday.
SUN 'N FUN
Uma Thurman gets a grip on beau Andre Balazs while frolicking Sunday on the beaches of Saint-Tropez. The actress returns to the big screen July 21 in the comedy My Super Ex-Girlfriend.
ALL YOU NEED...
Though they once battled one another, Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney show a united front at the Las Vegas opening of Cirque du Soleil's new show, Love, which pays tribute to The Beatles' career and history.