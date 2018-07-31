Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Stick Together, Plus Lena Dunham, Jessica Chastain & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Grace Gavilanes
and Lydia Price
July 31, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Jessica Simpson holds husband Eric Johnson&#8217;s arm as they arrive at LAX.&nbsp;</p>
ARM CANDY

Jessica Simpson holds husband Eric Johnson’s arm as they arrive at LAX. 

Splash News Online
<p>Justin Bieber is seen out and about with Hailey Baldwin on Sunday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Justin Bieber is seen out and about with Hailey Baldwin on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Lena Dunham is spotted out with her mom, artist Laurie Simmons, in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
NOT FAR FROM THE TREE

Lena Dunham is spotted out with her mom, artist Laurie Simmons, in N.Y.C. 

Splash News Online
<p>Chris Evans and friends celebrated their Las Vegas weekend at Drai&#8217;s Nightclub on Friday.</p>
BOYS' WEEKEND

Chris Evans and friends celebrated their Las Vegas weekend at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday.

Courtesy
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz poses for a photo before her interview at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
RADIO HEAD

Chloë Grace Moretz poses for a photo before her interview at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Candace Cameron Bure works out with celebrity trainer Kira Stokes as they celebrate the launch of StarKist Chicken Creations on Monday.</p>
LADIES WHO LIFT

Candace Cameron Bure works out with celebrity trainer Kira Stokes as they celebrate the launch of StarKist Chicken Creations on Monday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>The <em>It: Chapter 2</em> cast&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan&nbsp;&mdash; band together to film the horror sequel in Ontario.</p>
IT LIVES

The It: Chapter 2 cast — Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan — band together to film the horror sequel in Ontario.

Splash News Online
<p>Felicity Jones wears a period costume while filming her movie&nbsp;<i>The Aeronauts </i>in London on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
PILOT SEASON

Felicity Jones wears a period costume while filming her movie The Aeronauts in London on Monday. 

The Image Direct
<p>On Monday in New York City, Mila Kunis heads to her <i>Tonight Show </i>appearance in &nbsp;a denim-on-denim look.&nbsp;</p>
DARE TO DENIM 

On Monday in New York City, Mila Kunis heads to her Tonight Show appearance in  a denim-on-denim look. 

Splash News Online
<p><em>Glow</em>&#8216;s Alison Brie attends Netflix&#8217;s TCA event on Sunday.</p>
POSITIVELY GLOWING

Glow‘s Alison Brie attends Netflix’s TCA event on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Jason Derulo enjoys a day of wakeboarding with friends in Italy&#8217;s Porto Cervo.</p>
ON BOARD

Jason Derulo enjoys a day of wakeboarding with friends in Italy’s Porto Cervo.

BACKGRID
<p>Kendall Jenner looks overjoyed as she participates in the first annual&nbsp;&#8220;If Only&#8221; Texas Hold &#8216;Em Charity Poker Tournament, which benefits City of Hope, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
YOU GOT THIS

Kendall Jenner looks overjoyed as she participates in the first annual “If Only” Texas Hold ‘Em Charity Poker Tournament, which benefits City of Hope, on Sunday. 

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>Carole King surprises Melissa Benoist, who plays the legend in Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,&#8221; with an on-stage duet on Friday.</p>
'BEAUTIFUL' LADIES

Carole King surprises Melissa Benoist, who plays the legend in Broadway’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” with an on-stage duet on Friday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Adam Pally the Canadian premiere of <em>Dog Days</em> with a furry friend on Sunday.</p>
HEY, CUTIE!

Adam Pally the Canadian premiere of Dog Days with a furry friend on Sunday.

GP Images/Getty
<p>Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon smile for the cameras at a special N.Y.C. screening of their film, <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em>, on Sunday.</p>
STARRY NIGHT

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon smile for the cameras at a special N.Y.C. screening of their film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, on Sunday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Prince Michael Jackson keeps his eye on the ball at the&nbsp;Dee Dee Jackson Foundation Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday.</p>
PLAY BALL

Prince Michael Jackson keeps his eye on the ball at the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Michael Douglas speaks out about <em>The Kominsky Method</em> during Netflix&#8217;s TCA event on Sunday.</p>
TAKE A SEAT

Michael Douglas speaks out about The Kominsky Method during Netflix’s TCA event on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Reunited and it feels so good! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> champ Laurie Hernandez, who competed on the show with Maksim&#8217;s brother, Val, share a sweet embrace at the Night In Venice Boat Parade.</p>
IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Reunited and it feels so good! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Dancing with the Stars champ Laurie Hernandez, who competed on the show with Maksim’s brother, Val, share a sweet embrace at the Night In Venice Boat Parade.

Donald Kravitz/Getty
<p>Billie Jean King is at the mic at the opening of the XS Tennis and Education Foundation&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;a non-profit on Chicago&#8217;s Southside that provides a safe haven and funnels kids to college, through tennis and academics&nbsp;&mdash; on Friday.</p>
GIVING BACK

Billie Jean King is at the mic at the opening of the XS Tennis and Education Foundation — a non-profit on Chicago’s Southside that provides a safe haven and funnels kids to college, through tennis and academics — on Friday.

Chris Costoso
<p>King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain gather with daughters Princess Leonor and Princes Sofia at the Almudaina Palace on the island of Majorca.&nbsp;</p>
ROYAL VACATION 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain gather with daughters Princess Leonor and Princes Sofia at the Almudaina Palace on the island of Majorca. 

Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty
<p>Halsey arrives at the <i>Playboy</i> Midsummer Night&#8217;s Dream party in Las Vegas on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
READY TO PLAY

Halsey arrives at the Playboy Midsummer Night’s Dream party in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

David Becker/Getty
<p>Kat Graham gets ready to skate at the<i> Glow</i> Emmy nominations celebration&nbsp;Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
STRAPPING UP 

Kat Graham gets ready to skate at the Glow Emmy nominations celebration Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Nicole Kidman is seen at work on the <i>Big Little Lies</i> Los Angeles set.&nbsp;</p>
BIG STAR

Nicole Kidman is seen at work on the Big Little Lies Los Angeles set. 

INSTARimages
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Padma Lakshmi poses with a horse while hosting&nbsp;The James Beard Foundation&#8217;s Chef&#8217;s &amp; Champagne event in The Hamptons.&nbsp;</p>
HIGH HORSE

On Sunday, Padma Lakshmi poses with a horse while hosting The James Beard Foundation’s Chef’s & Champagne event in The Hamptons. 

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA
<p>Richard Dreyfuss wears a shark shirt to the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro Lido, Italy.&nbsp;</p>
SWIM WITH THE SHARKS

Richard Dreyfuss wears a shark shirt to the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro Lido, Italy. 

Marco Provvisionato/IPA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nina Dobrev soaks up the sun in Mykonos, Greece.&nbsp;</p>
GREEK GETAWAY 

Nina Dobrev soaks up the sun in Mykonos, Greece. 

Splash News
<p><span style="line-height:1.3;">Cara Santana is spotted out in New York City.</span></p>
CITY GIRL 

Cara Santana is spotted out in New York City.

Splash News
<p>Perez Hilton strikes a pose with the cast of Chippendales in Las Vegas on Friday.</p>
READY FOR IT?

Perez Hilton strikes a pose with the cast of Chippendales in Las Vegas on Friday.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
<p>Nick Jonas wears all-black while out in N.Y.C after his reported engagement to Priyanka Chopra.&nbsp;</p>
LOVERBOY 

Nick Jonas wears all-black while out in N.Y.C after his reported engagement to Priyanka Chopra. 

Splash News
<p>Kourtney Kardashian is presented with a colorful confection while hosting the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SAVE ROOM FOR DESSERT!

Kourtney Kardashian is presented with a colorful confection while hosting the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey on Saturday. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
<p>Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan link up at Lupus LA&#8217;s MBJAM, presented by Jordan, at Dave &amp; Buster&#8217;s in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
FUN FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan link up at Lupus LA’s MBJAM, presented by Jordan, at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images
<p>Julia Roberts stuns &mdash; and <a href="https://people.com/style/julia-roberts-blonde-hair-amazon-series-tcas/">shows off her blonde locks!</a> &mdash;&nbsp;while promoting her new Amazon series <em>Homecoming</em> during a Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.</p>
THAT SMILE!

Julia Roberts stuns — and shows off her blonde locks! — while promoting her new Amazon series Homecoming during a Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
<p>The Killers frontman&nbsp;Brandon Flowers busts a move while performing a&nbsp;special show for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
STAGE MOVES

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers busts a move while performing a special show for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on Saturday. 

Rob Loud
<p>Newly engaged pair Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin take a walk in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday.</p>
SUMMERTIME STROLL

Newly engaged pair Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin take a walk in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday.

Robert O'neil/SplashNews.com
<p>Emily Ratajkowski also hits the New York City streets on Friday.</p>
MODEL IN MANHATTAN

Emily Ratajkowski also hits the New York City streets on Friday.

SplashNews.com
<p>Molly Sims is all smiles in a summery white dress on Friday at the <em>Vogue</em> &amp; Jimmy Choo Midsummer Lunch in Sagaponack, New York.&nbsp;</p>
DRESSED FOR THE OCCASSION 

Molly Sims is all smiles in a summery white dress on Friday at the Vogue & Jimmy Choo Midsummer Lunch in Sagaponack, New York. 

Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e performs on Friday at the Fillmore in Miami Beach, Florida.</p>
ELECTRIC LADY

Janelle Monáe performs on Friday at the Fillmore in Miami Beach, Florida.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid arrive on Friday at&nbsp;LAX International Airport in Los Angeles.</p>
TRAVEL BUDDIES

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid arrive on Friday at LAX International Airport in Los Angeles.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>C&eacute;line Dion performs at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday in Sydney, Australia.</p>
QUEEN CÉLINE

Céline Dion performs at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy feels the music on <em>Good Morning America</em> on Friday.</p>
STAGE PRESENCE

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy feels the music on Good Morning America on Friday.

Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty
<p>Bill Murray walks on the set of <em>The Dead Don&#8217;t Die&nbsp;</em>&mdash; also starring Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver&nbsp;&mdash; on Thursday.</p>
IN CHARACTER

Bill Murray walks on the set of The Dead Don’t Die — also starring Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver — on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>T.I. speaks about his new show, <em>The Grand Hustle</em>, during the Viacom segment of the Summer 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour.</p>
EVERY DAY I'M HUSTLIN'

T.I. speaks about his new show, The Grand Hustle, during the Viacom segment of the Summer 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p>On Friday, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco&nbsp;attend the 70th annual Red Cross Gala.</p>
GLAM PAIR

On Friday, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the 70th annual Red Cross Gala.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes celebrates the relaunch of <em>Rolling Stone</em> with a performance on Thursday.</p>
GUITAR HERO

Shawn Mendes celebrates the relaunch of Rolling Stone with a performance on Thursday.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Mandy Moore is all smiles as she arrives at the Hollywood screening of <em>Darkest Minds</em> on Friday.</p>
HAPPY MANDY

Mandy Moore is all smiles as she arrives at the Hollywood screening of Darkest Minds on Friday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><em>Extra</em> host Mario Lopez rides his scooter after a leg injury, in L.A.</p>
HOT WHEELS

Extra host Mario Lopez rides his scooter after a leg injury, in L.A.

Splash News
<p>&#8230; Patrick Stewart certainly can as BFF Sir Ian McKellen plants a kiss on his cheek while the<em> X-Men</em> star&#8217;s wife, Sunny Ozell, looks on.</p>
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

… Patrick Stewart certainly can as BFF Sir Ian McKellen plants a kiss on his cheek while the X-Men star’s wife, Sunny Ozell, looks on.

Dave M. Benett/Getty
<p>Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice strike poses for the cameras following a NEXUS meeting at the UN Headquarters on Thursday.</p>
HEADING DOWN

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice strike poses for the cameras following a NEXUS meeting at the UN Headquarters on Thursday.

Europa Newswire/Shutterstock
<p><em>Dancing with the Stars</em> champ Rumer Willis catches up with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd at dinner in L.A.</p>
RUMER HAS IT

Dancing with the Stars champ Rumer Willis catches up with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd at dinner in L.A.

MEGA
<p>Lucy Liu is spotted filming scenes for an upcoming episode of <em>Elementary</em> on Wednesday.</p>
BLONDE AMBITION

Lucy Liu is spotted filming scenes for an upcoming episode of Elementary on Wednesday.

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA
<p>DJ Simi Khadra and Kourtney Kardashian share an embrace at the&nbsp;White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch in West Hollywood.</p>
HUG IT OUT

DJ Simi Khadra and Kourtney Kardashian share an embrace at the White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch in West Hollywood.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff (and her baby bump!) struts her stuff in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
HOT MAMA

Hilary Duff (and her baby bump!) struts her stuff in L.A. on Thursday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rebecca Romijn and husband Jerry O&#8217;Connell are each other&#8217;s forever dates at the Hallmark Channel&#8217;s Summer TCA event on Thursday.</p>
SUMMER LOVIN'

Rebecca Romijn and husband Jerry O’Connell are each other’s forever dates at the Hallmark Channel’s Summer TCA event on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Annie Starke, Jonathan Pryce, Glenn Close stick together at Thursday&#8217;s special screening of <em>The Wife</em> on Thursday.</p>
STAY CLOSE

Annie Starke, Jonathan Pryce, Glenn Close stick together at Thursday’s special screening of The Wife on Thursday.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock
<p>Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings show off their accessories at the Adina Reyter Friendship Bracelet Launch in West Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
GOOD POINT

Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings show off their accessories at the Adina Reyter Friendship Bracelet Launch in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Dua Lipa makes quite the colorful statement with her bodysuit in N.Y.C.</p>
RAINBOW BRIGHT

Dua Lipa makes quite the colorful statement with her bodysuit in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p><em>Property Brothers</em> co-stars and twin siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott discuss their hit HGTV show and their careers at a Summer TCA panel.</p>
TWINNING MOMENT

Property Brothers co-stars and twin siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott discuss their hit HGTV show and their careers at a Summer TCA panel.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Hillary Clinton takes a group pic with the cast of Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Hello, Dolly!&#8221;&nbsp;&mdash; including Bette Midler&nbsp;&mdash; backstage on Thursday.</p>
'HELLO,' HILLARY!

Hillary Clinton takes a group pic with the cast of Broadway’s “Hello, Dolly!” — including Bette Midler — backstage on Thursday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p><em>Fuller House</em> co-stars Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure put their onscreen family first in this sweet snapshot.</p>
WE ARE FAMILY

Fuller House co-stars Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure put their onscreen family first in this sweet snapshot.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Bieber and fianc&eacute;e Hailey Baldwin are one lovey-dovey couple while out in N.Y.C.</p>
YOUNG AND IN LOVE

Justin Bieber and fiancée Hailey Baldwin are one lovey-dovey couple while out in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Reese Witherspoon shares her latest read, <em>Still Lives</em>, while out with a friend in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
WHAT ARE YOU READING?

Reese Witherspoon shares her latest read, Still Lives, while out with a friend in L.A. on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Smize like the world is watching! Adriana Lima shoots for Puma in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
SPORTY SUPERMODEL

Smize like the world is watching! Adriana Lima shoots for Puma in New York City. 

Christopher Peterson/Splash News ONline
<p>Solange Knowles makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.</p>
FLYING HIGH

Solange Knowles makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.

GC Images
<p>A smiling Yara Shahidi is spotted at work on an N.Y.C. photo shoot.&nbsp;</p>
RADIANT WAYS 

A smiling Yara Shahidi is spotted at work on an N.Y.C. photo shoot. 

Splash News Online
<p>Alice Eve celebrates the opening of&nbsp;Jonathan Simkhai&#8217;s west coast flagship store in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
FASHION FIRST

Alice Eve celebrates the opening of Jonathan Simkhai’s west coast flagship store in L.A. on Thursday. 

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Penn Badgley discusses his return to TV, on Lifetime&#8217;s <em>You</em>, during the Summer TCA tour on Thursday in L.A.</p>
IT HAD TO BE YOU

Penn Badgley discusses his return to TV, on Lifetime’s You, during the Summer TCA tour on Thursday in L.A.

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Lauren Cohan arrives at the <i>Good Morning America</i> studios in New York City on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
WALKING THE WALK 

Lauren Cohan arrives at the Good Morning America studios in New York City on Thursday. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em>&#8216;s Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew celebrate after Polanco throws the first ceremonial pitch during a Chicago Cubs game.</p>
HOORAY!

Orange Is the New Black‘s Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew celebrate after Polanco throws the first ceremonial pitch during a Chicago Cubs game.

Courtesy
<p>Pregnant Kate Upton, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, grabs a bite to eat in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
BUMPIN' ON

Pregnant Kate Upton, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, grabs a bite to eat in West Hollywood. 

BACKGRID
<p><em>Glow</em> star Betty Gilpin attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation event for her Netflix show on Wednesday.</p>
ALWAYS GLOWING

Glow star Betty Gilpin attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation event for her Netflix show on Wednesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim walk hand-in-hand while leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
HAND TO HOLD

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim walk hand-in-hand while leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Mega
<p>John Oliver gets playful while attending a TV panel for HBO&#8217;s <em>Last Week Tonight</em> on Wednesday.</p>
SIGN LANGUAGE

John Oliver gets playful while attending a TV panel for HBO’s Last Week Tonight on Wednesday.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>John Cho stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
WHY SO SIRIUS?

John Cho stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Manny Carabel/Getty
<p>Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad heads to the BUILD Brunch on Wednesday.</p>
LADIES WHO BRUNCH

Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad heads to the BUILD Brunch on Wednesday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>In her off-duty look, Charlize Theron is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.</p>
TAKING FLIGHT

In her off-duty look, Charlize Theron is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are picture-perfect at the L.A. premiere of<em> The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> on Wednesday.</p>
CHEEK TO CHEEK

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are picture-perfect at the L.A. premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me on Wednesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Jeff Goldblum speaks at National Geographic&#8217;s TCA Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
NATIONAL TREASURE 

Jeff Goldblum speaks at National Geographic’s TCA Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday, Henry Cavill chats with a fan outside of the L.A. <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i>&nbsp;studios.&nbsp;</p>
SUPER FAN

On Wednesday, Henry Cavill chats with a fan outside of the L.A. Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios. 

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gillian Jacobs and Brittany Snow enjoy the Jonathan Simkhai west coast flagship opening party Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
BEST COAST 

Gillian Jacobs and Brittany Snow enjoy the Jonathan Simkhai west coast flagship opening party Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Diane Lane joins Oceana in encouraging members of Congress to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act.&nbsp;</p>
SHARK TALK 

On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Diane Lane joins Oceana in encouraging members of Congress to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act. 

Shannon Finney/Getty
<p>Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers perform a sketch on Wednesday&#8217;s <i>Late Night</i>.&nbsp;</p>
ANCHORED DOWN 

Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers perform a sketch on Wednesday’s Late Night

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>An ageless Sharon Stone arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of <i>The Spy Who Dumped Me</i>.</p>
AT PEACE 

An ageless Sharon Stone arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew and Dascha Polanco hang at Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms event in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING ROOM 

Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew and Dascha Polanco hang at Refinery29’s 29Rooms event in Chicago. 

Jeff Schear/Getty
<p>Alanna Arrington, Winnie Harlow and Ansel Elgort pose at the launch of Polo Red Rush in New York City on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
COOL KIDS

Alanna Arrington, Winnie Harlow and Ansel Elgort pose at the launch of Polo Red Rush in New York City on Wednesday. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jourdan Dunn leaves a Thursday Glacau water event in London.&nbsp;</p>
HYDRATION STATION 

Jourdan Dunn leaves a Thursday Glacau water event in London. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Kelly Rowland and Taraji P. Henson cozy up at Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms: Turn it Into Art in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
PEAS IN A POD 

Kelly Rowland and Taraji P. Henson cozy up at Refinery29’s 29Rooms: Turn it Into Art in Chicago. 

Robin Marchant/Getty
<p>2 Chainz puts down his Courvoisier Cognac cocktail to lyrically impress at the Uninterrupted Post-Show Experience at The Highlight Room in Hollywood.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
HE'S DIFFERENT

2 Chainz puts down his Courvoisier Cognac cocktail to lyrically impress at the Uninterrupted Post-Show Experience at The Highlight Room in Hollywood.

 

Jerritt Clark
<p>Jennifer Garner speaks onstage at the HBO Summer TCA event, where she opened up about <em>Camping</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
IT'S SHOW TIME

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage at the HBO Summer TCA event, where she opened up about Camping, on Wednesday.

FilmMagic
<p>Ireland Baldwin and cousin Alaia step out in N.Y.C. as their moves are documented by a videographer on Wednesday.</p>
GIRLS ON FILM

Ireland Baldwin and cousin Alaia step out in N.Y.C. as their moves are documented by a videographer on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Supermodel Elle Macpherson looks stunning in an all-white ensemble on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
WHITE OUT

Supermodel Elle Macpherson looks stunning in an all-white ensemble on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p><em>Dancing with the Stars</em> pro Cheryl Burke stops by <em>Extra</em> on Wednesday.</p>
STRIKE A POSE

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke stops by Extra on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Amy Adams discusses her upcoming show, <em>Sharp Objects</em>, at the HBO Summer TCA event on Wednesday.</p>
LOOKING SHARP

Amy Adams discusses her upcoming show, Sharp Objects, at the HBO Summer TCA event on Wednesday.

FilmMagic
<p>Adrien Brody and friend&nbsp;Natasha Poly soak up the sun after leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez.</p>
COOL FOR THE SUMMER

Adrien Brody and friend Natasha Poly soak up the sun after leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez.

Splash News Online
<p>Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin go all out for their workout session at Dogpound Gym on Tuesday.</p>
MAJOR GAINS

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin go all out for their workout session at Dogpound Gym on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Hayley Atwell stops by the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.</p>
ON AIR

Hayley Atwell stops by the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>A cheesin&#8217; Dylan Sprouse attends&nbsp;a Sony Pictures Classics &amp; Cinema Society screening of <em>Puzzle</em> at The Roxy Cinema.</p>
SMILING SPROUSE

A cheesin’ Dylan Sprouse attends a Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of Puzzle at The Roxy Cinema.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Camila Cabello celebrates the launch of L&#8217;Oreal Paris&#8217; Havana makeup collection on Tuesday.</p>
FINALLY REFRESHED

Camila Cabello celebrates the launch of L’Oreal Paris’ Havana makeup collection on Tuesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Bae watch! Hugh Jackman (and his fit physique!) exits the ocean at Bondi Beach after a morning swim in Sydney, Australia.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Bae watch! Hugh Jackman (and his fit physique!) exits the ocean at Bondi Beach after a morning swim in Sydney, Australia.

Splash News
<p>Bradley Whitford makes a sweet new friend at the National Geographic TCA Party in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
FLUFFY FRIEND

Bradley Whitford makes a sweet new friend at the National Geographic TCA Party in L.A. on Tuesday.

Frank Micelotta/National Geographic/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
<p>Brad Pitt gets playful in between takes for his latest film<em>, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em>, in L.A.</p>
ACTING OUT

Brad Pitt gets playful in between takes for his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in L.A.

DUNKIND/BACKGRID
<p>Angela Bassett commands the room while making her way to<em> The Late Late Show</em> on Tuesday.</p>
ALL EYES ON YOU

Angela Bassett commands the room while making her way to The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Blake Lively rocks a black pixie wig while filming scenes for <em>The Rhythm Section</em> in Ireland.</p>
WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Blake Lively rocks a black pixie wig while filming scenes for The Rhythm Section in Ireland.

Splash News
<p>On Tuesday, LeAnn Rimes performs on Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> during the show&#8217;s month-long &#8220;Christmas In July&#8221; celebration.</p>
BELT IT OUT

On Tuesday, LeAnn Rimes performs on Hallmark’s Home & Family during the show’s month-long “Christmas In July” celebration.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>A day with the mothers-in-law! Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner take their moms out to lunch in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
MOMS' THE WORD

A day with the mothers-in-law! Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner take their moms out to lunch in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>On Tuesday, Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond visit Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton backstage at &#8220;My Fair Lady.&#8221;</p>
THAT'S FAIR

On Tuesday, Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond visit Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton backstage at “My Fair Lady.”

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Tony Shalhoub gets comfortable in the hot seat on <em>Late Night</em>&#8216;s Tuesday episode.</p>
SAY ANYTHING

Tony Shalhoub gets comfortable in the hot seat on Late Night‘s Tuesday episode.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>Jessica Alba teams up with Staples this Back to School season to prepare students for the upcoming year.</p>
BACK TO SCHOOL

Jessica Alba teams up with Staples this Back to School season to prepare students for the upcoming year.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Mark Wahlberg takes the stage while attending the&nbsp;LEAP Foundation on Tuesday.</p>
TAKE A LEAP

Mark Wahlberg takes the stage while attending the LEAP Foundation on Tuesday.

Greg Doherty/Getty
<p>Malin Akerman and Jonas Karlsson are caught mid-conversation furing a photo call for the upcoming film, <em>Part of My Heart</em> on Tuesday.</p>
FULL OF HEART

Malin Akerman and Jonas Karlsson are caught mid-conversation furing a photo call for the upcoming film, Part of My Heart on Tuesday.

IBL/Shutterstock
<p>Will Smith keeps the peace in N.Y.C.</p>
TAKE YOUR PIC

Will Smith keeps the peace in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p><em>The Daily Show</em> host Trevor Noah goes on a morning bike ride in N.Y.C.</p>
RIDE ON

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah goes on a morning bike ride in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Katy Perry snaps a selfie with a superfan during her Wednesday appearance at Westfield Carousel in Australia.</p>
SELFIE LOVE

Katy Perry snaps a selfie with a superfan during her Wednesday appearance at Westfield Carousel in Australia.

Paul Kane/WireImage
<p>Bindi Irwin rings in her 20th birthday with her mom, brother and boyfriend on Tuesday at the Australia Zoo.</p>
BIRTHDAY GIRL

Bindi Irwin rings in her 20th birthday with her mom, brother and boyfriend on Tuesday at the Australia Zoo.

MEGA
<p><em>Trading Spaces&#8217;&nbsp;</em>Carter Oosterhouse and a group of kids enjoy one of two playgrounds built in the Louisville area through the star&#8217;s non-profit, Carter&#8217;s Kids.</p>
READY TO PLAY

Trading Spaces’ Carter Oosterhouse and a group of kids enjoy one of two playgrounds built in the Louisville area through the star’s non-profit, Carter’s Kids.

Hannah Goodwin
<p>Rebecca Ferguson and host James Corden give their undivided attention to guest Dominic Cooper on <em>The Late Late Show</em> on Monday.</p>
GOOD POINT

Rebecca Ferguson and host James Corden give their undivided attention to guest Dominic Cooper on The Late Late Show on Monday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Elton John and Prince Harry take their seats as they field questions at the AIDS 2018 Conference on Tuesday.</p>
SPEAKING OUT 

Elton John and Prince Harry take their seats as they field questions at the AIDS 2018 Conference on Tuesday.

Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
<p><em>Boys&#8217;</em> best friends!&nbsp;<em>The Boys in the Band</em>&#8216;s Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Brian Hutchinson, Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver attend the 20th Anniversary of Broadway Barks &mdash; an animal rescue initiative founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore and produced by BC/EFA &mdash; at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C.</p>
GOING TO THE DOGS

Boys’ best friends! The Boys in the Band‘s Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Brian Hutchinson, Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver attend the 20th Anniversary of Broadway Barks — an animal rescue initiative founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore and produced by BC/EFA — at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C.

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Gloria Estefan can&#8217;t stop smiling as the&nbsp;Spanish Minister of Culture Jose Guirao awards the performer the Golden Medal to the Merit in Fine Arts on Monday in Madrid, Spain.</p>
HEAVY MEDAL

Gloria Estefan can’t stop smiling as the Spanish Minister of Culture Jose Guirao awards the performer the Golden Medal to the Merit in Fine Arts on Monday in Madrid, Spain.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty
<p>We&#8217;re in the presence of comedy royalty! <em>2 Dope Queens</em> stars Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams pose for pics ahead of their TimesTalks conversation on Monday.</p>
DOPE DUO

We’re in the presence of comedy royalty! 2 Dope Queens stars Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams pose for pics ahead of their TimesTalks conversation on Monday.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nick Offerman practices on the field before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs and&nbsp;Arizona Diamondbacks game on Monday.</p>
HAVING A BALL

Nick Offerman practices on the field before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks game on Monday.

David Banks/Getty
<p>Sporting head-to-toe workout gear, Jennifer Garner hydrates in L.A. on Monday.</p>
WORK IT OUT

Sporting head-to-toe workout gear, Jennifer Garner hydrates in L.A. on Monday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Janet Jackson is a sartorial superstar as she films her new music video for &#8220;Made for Now&#8221; in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Monday.</p>
'MADE' IN BROOKLYN 

Janet Jackson is a sartorial superstar as she films her new music video for “Made for Now” in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Monday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Hailee Steinfeld partners up with Post-it Brand to inspire students to &#8220;make dreams stick&#8221; on Monday.</p>
THE WRITE STUFF

Hailee Steinfeld partners up with Post-it Brand to inspire students to “make dreams stick” on Monday.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Post-it Brand/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Charlize Theron commands the room on the second day of the AIDS conference on Tuesday.</p>
LET'S DISCUSS

Charlize Theron commands the room on the second day of the AIDS conference on Tuesday.

Shutterstock
<p>Brad Pitt is in the driver&#8217;s seat while filming scenes for <em>Once Upon a Time</em> in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
DRIVING BY

Brad Pitt is in the driver’s seat while filming scenes for Once Upon a Time in L.A. on Tuesday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Can you handle this much hotness? Look-alike brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgard&nbsp;attend Flaunt and Ermenegildo Zegna&#8217;s celebration of The Prelude Issue, on Monday in L.A.</p>
OH, BROTHER

Can you handle this much hotness? Look-alike brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgard attend Flaunt and Ermenegildo Zegna’s celebration of The Prelude Issue, on Monday in L.A.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Orlando Bloom sure has something to say while hanging with Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.</p>
OH HEY!

Orlando Bloom sure has something to say while hanging with Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
<p>Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann are all smiles as they attend TV Land&#8217;s <em>Younger</em> screening and cast conversation on Monday.</p>
THREE'S COMPANY

Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann are all smiles as they attend TV Land’s Younger screening and cast conversation on Monday.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>Paris Hilton channels her inner model at the Tezenis show in Verona, Italy on Tuesday.</p>
STRUT YOUR STUFF

Paris Hilton channels her inner model at the Tezenis show in Verona, Italy on Tuesday.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty
<p>Parker Posey is on top of the world while celebrating the release of her memoir, <em>You&#8217;re On An Airplane</em>, in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
LIFT ME UP

Parker Posey is on top of the world while celebrating the release of her memoir, You’re On An Airplane, in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Paul McCartney has nothing but love for photographers as he arrives at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.</p>
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Paul McCartney has nothing but love for photographers as he arrives at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
<p>Looking dapper as ever, Justin Theroux heads to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Monday.</p>
SUIT & TIE

Looking dapper as ever, Justin Theroux heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider and Josh Charles attend the after party for the opening night of Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Straight White Men&#8221; on Monday.</p>
WHY SO SERIOUS?

Armie Hammer, Paul Schneider and Josh Charles attend the after party for the opening night of Broadway’s “Straight White Men” on Monday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>It&#8217;s a <em>Damages</em> reunion! Glenn Close takes a super-quick nap at <em>The Wife</em>&#8216;s premiere red carpet while her co-star, Rose Byrne, laughs.</p>
RED CARPET REUNION

It’s a Damages reunion! Glenn Close takes a super-quick nap at The Wife‘s premiere red carpet while her co-star, Rose Byrne, laughs.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma, who are expecting their first child together, fuel up during a walk in L.A.</p>
WALK THE WALK

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma, who are expecting their first child together, fuel up during a walk in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Hugh Laurie is unrecognizable as he films scenes for <em>David Copperfield</em>.</p>
WHO'S THAT GUY?

Hugh Laurie is unrecognizable as he films scenes for David Copperfield.

Splash News Online
<p>Jane Lynch keeps things casual in L.A. on Monday.</p>
NO SHADE

Jane Lynch keeps things casual in L.A. on Monday.

GC Images
<p>Kelly Macdonald stops by BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
BUILD ME UP

Kelly Macdonald stops by BUILD Studios on Monday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Rosanna Arquette throws up the peace sign ahead of her interview on SiriusXM&#8217;s &#8220;Radio Andy&#8221; on Monday.</p>
GOING LIVE

Rosanna Arquette throws up the peace sign ahead of her interview on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” on Monday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>The cast of <em>Magnum P.I.&nbsp;</em>&mdash;&nbsp;Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill&nbsp;&mdash; kicks off production in Honolulu, Hawaii.</p>
GETTING LEI'D

The cast of Magnum P.I. — Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill — kicks off production in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Norman Shapiro/CBS
<p>Angela Bassett takes a look back at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>Mission: Impossible &mdash;&nbsp;Fallout</em> on Sunday.</p>
A LOOK BACK

Angela Bassett takes a look back at the premiere of Mission: Impossible — Fallout on Sunday.

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski and husband&nbsp;Sebastian Bear-McClard revel in vacation life on Miami Beach.</p>
NEWLYWED VIBES

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard revel in vacation life on Miami Beach.

AM/Splash
<p>Niecy Nash, Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae come together at HBO&#8217;s <em>Insecure</em> Block Party on Saturday.</p>
OH WHAT FUN

Niecy Nash, Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae come together at HBO’s Insecure Block Party on Saturday.

FilmMagic
<p>With two cups of coffee in hand, Lucy Hale fuels up in L.A.</p>
CAFFEINE RUSH

With two cups of coffee in hand, Lucy Hale fuels up in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Nicole Scherzinger, dressed in a cut-out bathing suit, soaks up the sun in St. Tropez with biyfruend Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured) on Sunday.</p>
CUT IT OUT

Nicole Scherzinger, dressed in a cut-out bathing suit, soaks up the sun in St. Tropez with biyfruend Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured) on Sunday.

E-Press/Splash
<p>Jake Myers, Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill attend the <em>Mission: Impossible &#8211; Fallout</em> premiere on Sunday.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jake Myers, Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill attend the Mission: Impossible – Fallout premiere on Sunday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Jason Momoa makes his grand entrance at Comic-Con on Saturday.</p>
WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN

Jason Momoa makes his grand entrance at Comic-Con on Saturday.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Prince Harry meets with attendees ahead of the Aids2018 conference on Monday.</p>
DOING GOOD

Prince Harry meets with attendees ahead of the Aids2018 conference on Monday.

Robin Utrecht/REX/Shutterstock
<p>All peace! Halsey playfully sticks out her tongue at the L.A. premiere of <em>Teen Titans Go! To The Movies</em> on Sunday.</p>
STICK IT OUT

All peace! Halsey playfully sticks out her tongue at the L.A. premiere of Teen Titans Go! To The Movies on Sunday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Also at the <em>Teen Titans</em> premiere: Patton Oswalt, wife Meredith Salenger and the comedian&#8217;s daughter, Alice.</p>
LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES

Also at the Teen Titans premiere: Patton Oswalt, wife Meredith Salenger and the comedian’s daughter, Alice.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello &#8220;shake it off&#8221; during the songstress&#8217;s New Jersey show on Sunday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello “shake it off” during the songstress’s New Jersey show on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
