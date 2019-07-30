Naomi Watts Is a Happy New Yorker, Plus Justin Timberlake, Kristen Stewart & More

Cap It Off
A smiley Naomi Watts takes a stroll through N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.
Big Night Out
Matt Smith and Anya Taylor-Joy are seen making an exuberant exit from a hotel on the set of their upcoming film Last Night in Soho on Monday in London.
Wedding Belle
Rebecca Rittenhouse attends Build Series to discuss her role in the film Four Weddings and a Funeral at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Vacation Vibes
Adrien Brody soaks up some sunshine while chatting with friends at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on Monday.
Double Denim
Justin Timberlake steps out in an all-denim outfit as he leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
What You're Seeking
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Justina Machado and Sasheer Zamata of Finding Your Roots speak on Monday during the PBS segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Stocking Up
Nikki Bella beams after a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles on Monday.
Pattern Maker
Carla Gugino brightens up Monday morning in a patterned dress on the set of Today in N.Y.C.
Man's Best Friend
Orlando Bloom cuddles up to his dog Mighty at the Amazon Prime Carnival Row photo call during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Dashing Duo
Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan stroll arm in arm as they leave a pal’s wedding reception on Sunday night in London.
Summer Shindig
Awkwafina hosts a HotelTonight party on the rooftop of The Williamsburg Hotel on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.
Beachy Keen
Hugh Jackman smiles as he jogs on the sand after a dip at Bondi Beach in Australia on Monday.
Silver Stunner
Zoë Saldana shines at the Tijuana YMCA Benefit, co-hosted by the actress and tequila brand Clase Azul, at Ashlee Margolis’ home on Saturday in Beverly Hills.
Bae Area
Miguel heats up the stage during 106.1 KMEL’s Summer Jam on Sunday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Pigging Out
Lake Bell laughs as she plays with a pig during 20th Century Fox Television’s TCA Studio Day in L.A. on Sunday.
Treat Yourself
Kristen Stewart steps out in a denim jacket and Adidas leggings after enjoying a spa session with a pal on Sunday in L.A.
Proud Onscreen Parents
Costars Michael Peña and Eva Longoria pose at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold world premiere at the Regal L.A. Live on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Sister Snap
Gigi Hadid snaps a photo of her sister Bella as they vacation in Mykonos, Greece, on Sunday.
Purple Pop Queen
Carly Rae Jepsen hits the stage at The Tabernacle during the Atlanta stop on her Dedicated tour on Sunday.
Charity Champs
Jamie Foxx supports Michael B. Jordan at his third annual MBJam fundraiser, created to raise money and awareness for a cure for Lupus, at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood on Saturday.
Blissful Biebs
Justin Bieber is seen wearing a vintage Jonas Brothers T-shirt as he leaves a spa in L.A. on Saturday.
Yachting in Yellow
Katy Perry walks off a yacht in Ibiza, Spain, on Sunday, during her relaxing vacation with friends and, earlier in the week, fiancé Orlando Bloom.
High Seas
Oprah high-fives a crew member onboard a yacht during her vacation in Ibiza, Spain, on Sunday.
Birthday Girl Glow
Winnie Harlow celebrates her 25th birthday on Saturday at Swan in Miami.
Gatsby Glam
Beyoncé steals the spotlight at the Great Gatsby-themed birthday party of JAY-Z’s niece, wearing a custom high-slit merlot gown by Walter Collection in New York City on Saturday night.
Star Power
Jeff Goldblum attends a Q&A of Kino Lorber’s The Mountain at Landmark Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Together Again
Director Catherine Hardwicke and Ashley Greene have a mini Twilight reunion at Cinespia’s screening of the film on Saturday night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
For a Cause
Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union are all smiles at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala — featuring culinary experiences by global lifestyle hospitality company sbe and its restaurant brands Katsuya, Cleo, Fi’lia, Carna and Umami Burger — in Malibu, California, on Saturday.
Ballers
Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving have fun at the actor’s third annual MBJam fundraiser, created to raise money and awareness for a cure for Lupus, at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood on Saturday.
Fearless
Nikki Bella is spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday dressed in camouflage leggings.
Fan Favorites
Bo Derek, Holly Robinson Peete, Kristin Chenoweth, Marilu Henner, Al Roker and Susan Lucci attend Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour reception in Beverly Hills on Friday night.
In Loving Memory
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take their dog Porky for a walk in New York City on Saturday following the tragic death of their dog Waldo late last week.
Ordinary People
John Legend attends the Red Cross Gala in Monaco on Friday night alongside artist Marcello Lo Giudice, as well as Princess Charlene and Prince Albert (not pictured).
Action!
Jason Segel, Eve Lindley and Sally Field film on the set of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Bounce
Iggy Azalea performs during Friday’s WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Speak Now
Abigail Spencer speaks onstage during the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.
Blue Belle
Also sitting pretty at the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Mindy Kaling.
Light the Night
The ladies of Orange Is the New Black — Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba and Dascha Polanco — light the Empire State Building in honor of the show’s final season premiere and newly established Poussey Washington Fund.
Country Strong
On Friday, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform on ABC’s Good Morning America at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C.’s Central Park.
Not-So-Casual Friday
Another day, another outing for Jeff Goldblum, who dresses to impress in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Drink to This
LeAnn Rimes debuts her new varietal with ONEHOPE Wine, to benefit the Pedigree Foundation, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville on Thursday night.
Hoop Dreams
Naomi Campbell poses with female basketball players at the Hoop Forum organized by SEED in Thiès, Senegal, on Wednesday.
Lil Bit More
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at N.Y.C.’s Webster Hall on Thursday night.
Eat Your Heart Out
Jersey Shore‘s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley compete in a sandwich making competition during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at N.Y.C.’s Webster Hall on Thursday night.
Filming in Philly
Jason Segel hits the set of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere on Thursday in Philadelphia.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Danielle Brooks has a moment with designer Christian Siriano on Thursday night at the final season premiere of Orange Is the New Black in N.Y.C.
Purple Reign
Also at Thursday night’s OITNB premiere: star Laverne Cox.
Guitar Hero
John Mayer lifts his instrument to the sky on Thursday night after playing Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
The Brady Bunch
On Thursday, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams reunite for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation reception during the summer TCA tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Fancy Pants
A snazzy Jeff Goldblum leaves his New York City hotel on Thursday.
Story Time
Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Screening of Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story on Thursday at Ford Theatre in Hollywood.
Going for Gold
Kim Kardashian West makes a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
'DeVine' Intervention
Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges attend the Los Angeles premiere of his new HBO series The Righteous Gemstones at Paramount Studios Hollywood on Thursday night.
Put a Pin in It
Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley, channels Mom’s famous safety pin dress as he helps launch the Pat McGrath Labs new product range, Sublime Perfection: The System, at Selfridges in London on Thursday.
Down in Old Moulin Rouge
Cast members including Bahiyah Hibah, Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder celebrate at the Broadway Opening Night Legacy Robe Ceremony honoring Bahiyah Hibah for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in N.Y.C.
Sunshine Day
Sarah Jessica Parker shows off some cool frames on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.
That's the Key
Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez receives the key to Miami Beach from Mayor Dan Gelber ahead of her 50th birthday celebration there on Wednesday.
In Print
Jamie Dornan hits the Cancun, Mexico, set of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar on Thursday.
Turn About
Laura Harrier attends the Balance, Not Symmetry premiere at Curzon Soho in London on Thursday.
Big Win
An ecstatic Amber Heard has her arm in the air on Thursday at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.
Group Shot
Lodge 49‘s Dan Carey, Peter Ocko, Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, Jim Gavin and Paul Giamatti attend the AMC Networks portion of the Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour on Thursday in L.A.
In the Shadows
Another day, another scene for Ansel Elgort on the New York City set of West Side Story on Thursday.
Shoulder On
Andie MacDowell stands tall on Wednesday night at the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. collaboration celebration dinner in L.A.
Teen Queen
Barbara Ferreira visits the Build Series to discuss the HBO series Euphoria at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pooch Smooch
Liev Schreiber gives his dog a kiss on Wednesday before biking around N.Y.C.
Man with the Mic
Usher smiles during the Usher New Look Foundation Summit 20th Anniversary VIP Fundraiser at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta on Wednesday.