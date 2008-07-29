Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 29, 2008
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Naomi Watts steps out for a stroll through New York's East Village Tuesday amid buzz she's expecting. Already a mom to son Alexander Pete, 1, the actress recently told PEOPLE she and pal Nicole Kidman, who welcomed a baby girl in July, compared notes on pregnancy. "Whenever you're pregnant, you always call on your pregnant friends," Watts said.
'KEEPING' UP APPEARANCES
The Kardashian sisters – Kim, Khloe and Kourtney – step up and greet their public, making a cheery arrival at the Style L.A. runway show Monday at Santa Monica's posh Viceroy Hotel.
BACK IN THE SADDLE
Britney Spears takes in the view – from horseback! – while continuing her beach vacation Monday in Los Cabos, Mexico, where the singer is enjoying some RampR.
FAMOUS FOOTWEAR
Fergie proves she has sole – debuting her footwear collection with Brown Shoe during the World Shoe Accessories Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday.
GIRLS IN 'PANTS'
Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera (in dresses!) and Amber Tamblyn (in a navy jumpsuit) gather in the spirit of sisterhood – and to premiere their movie, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Monday at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre.
'CHIN' UP
Cheerful mom-to-be Ashlee Simpson indulges her craving for Chinese food with a stop by a Los Angeles-area Chin Chin restaurant on Monday.
HOST WITH THE MOST
Mario Lopez has every reason to smile while arriving Monday at Los Angeles International Airport: He was just named the new anchor of Extra when the show returns for its 15th season Sept. 15.
SMACKDOWN!
Jenny McCarthy jokingly puts the hurt on wrestler John Cena at the WWE Smackdown for Autism Monday at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. The actress – whose 6-year-old son Evan has autism – teamed up with the WWE for the event benefiting Generation Rescue, an organization dedicated to researching autism.
STOP & SHOP
Fresh from an appearance at San Diego's Comic-Con convention, Paris Hilton returns to L.A. – and makes quality time for her boyfriend, Benji Madden, who joined the heiress for a shopping trip Monday at L.A.'s Fred Segal store.
PITCHING IN
Nicollette Sheridan gets ready to throw out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game Monday at L.A.'s Dodgers Stadium. Despite her star power (and wearing her support for Dodgers manager Joe Torre), the Dodgers lost the game 7-6.
I SPY
Sheryl Crow and 15-month-old son Wyatt go on a sightseeing tour of New York City on Thursday. The rocker recently kicked off her 25-city Detours tour in Nashville, Tenn., where she and Wyatt have their home base.
ON THE RUN
Fresh from a trip to Paris and a day of pampering in Beverly Hills, Reese Witherspoon breaks a sweat with a jog through Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.
WELL PREPPED
It's a match! Blake Lively is mad for plaid on the set of Gossip Girl Monday in New York City. While the CW show returns Sept. 1, the network already has fans talking with a set of juicy new promos for the upcoming season.
FAMILY OUTING
Ethan Hawke and wife Ryan Shawhughes enjoy some frosty treats as they take new daughter Clementine Jane – who was born July 18 – on a walk Sunday in New York City.
FEEDING FRENZY
Jennifer Connelly goes to work feeding Humboldt penguins during a behind-the-scenes tour of SeaWorld San Diego on Sunday.
'MIRACLE' WORKER
Patrick Swayze – who called his recovery from pancreatic cancer a – gets in character Monday on the Chicago set of his new AampE series The Beast. The actor plays a veteran FBI agent in the drama, which is set to air in early 2009.
HATS OFF!
Catherine Zeta-Jones tries to keep a handle on her oversized sun hat while vacationing with husband Michael Douglas (not pictured) Monday in Saint-Tropez. Next up for the actress: the romantic comedy The Rebound, about a single New York City mom who gets involved with her younger neighbor.