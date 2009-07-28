Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 28, 2009

BACK TO WORK

Credit: Tom Vickers/Splash News Online

After being released from the hospital, Mischa Barton is packed and eager to get back to work, arriving for a flight in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actress is expected to resume filming The Beautiful Life on Friday in New York, her rep tells PEOPLE, adding, "She's back to business as usual."

SOLO STAR

Credit: Gero Breloer/AP

Brad Pitt makes a dashing appearance at the German premiere of his new film, Inglorious Basterds, in Berlin on Tuesday. The father of six, who's been inseparable from his motorcycle this summer, attended the event without partner Angelina Jolie.

CHEST FRIENDS

Credit: Splash News Online

That's one extreme way to be a fan! Katy Perry reveals a funny fake tattoo, misspelling Josh Groban's name on her chest, after leaving pal Rihanna's go-to spot, New York's East Side Ink, where she actually got inked on her ankle on Monday.

STEPPING OUT

Credit: Neill J. Schutzer/Ramey

After announcing her separation from boyfriend Reggie Bush, Kim Kardashian keeps her head up as she takes a call after leaving Beverly Hills eatery La Scala on Monday.

HOLLYWOOD KISS

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Drew Barrymore and costar Justin Long share an onscreen smooch while shooting their new movie, Going the Distance, in Long Island, N.Y., on Monday. On reuniting with Long – with whom she's been spotted on and off the set – the actress says, "It's so much fun."

RAINY DAY BLUES

Credit: Justin/INF

In head-to-toe blue (check out that hat!), Rihanna weathers the rain with her umbrella... ella ... ella as she makes the rounds in New York City. The Barbados beauty shopped at Bloomingdales and reacquainted herself with her island roots at fast food spot Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery.

WHAT'S COOKIN'?

Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis

Costars Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, in RM by Roland Mouret, serve up some glamour on the red carpet at a special screening of their new movie, Julie amp Julia, Monday at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.

FIT IN PRINT

Credit: ODuran/Fame

After enjoying a night out at the Hollywood Bowl with beau Gabriel Aubry, Halle Berry (in a summery paisley dress) gets down to business, attending a meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel on Monday.

MAMA'S BOY

Credit: GSI Media

With her fourth child – it's a girl! – due this October, Heidi Klum basks in the California sun on Monday with her son Henry, 3½, in Beverly Hills. The supermodel returns to TV on Aug. 20 for the sixth season of Project Runway on Lifetime.

HAI, NEWLYWEDS!

Credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex USA

They're still in their honeymoon phase! G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra star Channing Tatum and new wife Jenna Dewan stay close at the film's Tokyo premiere on Monday. The action flick hits U.S. theaters on Aug. 7.

ON HER OWN

Credit: INF

Days after news broke that LeAnn Rimes and husband Dean Sheremet have separated, the singer steps out solo Monday in Los Angeles.

THINK PINK

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick look ready for a spring fling while shooting Gossip Girl on Monday in New York City. Last week, the cast caused a stir when they filmed at a school in downtown Manhattan.

'DARK' DAY

Credit: PhotoNews International Inc./FilmMagic

Following her razzle-dazzle appearance on So You Think You Can Dance, a far more bundled-up Katie Holmes gets back to work Monday filming Don't Be Afraid of the Dark near Melbourne, Australia.

LIP SERVICE

Credit: Flynet

Another day, another daring ensemble! Lady Gaga leaves little to the imagination before kissing fans goodbye and zipping away from her concert at Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday.

TO-GO JOE

Credit: RF/INF

Following her sizzling Comic-Con appearance, Megan Fox goes for a low-key coffee run with ex-fiancé Brian Austin Green on Saturday in Los Angeles.

OUTSIDE THE BOX

Credit: Evan Agostini/PictureGroup

Is he starting a new business venture? Nope, Diddy is just playing along as Alexa Chung asks the music mogul to improvise endorsements for various products on her MTV show on Monday.

