Mindy Kaling Supports B.J. Novak in L.A., Plus Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon & Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More

By People Staff July 26, 2022 06:00 AM

Presenting ...

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling celebrates pal B.J. Novak at the premiere of his new film Vengeance at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles on July 25. 

Laugh In

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Kevin Hart sits down with Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 25. 

Surface Pressure

Credit: Johns PKI/Splash News Online

Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sport big smiles for the premiere of Surface at the Morgan Library in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Sky High

Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Corbin Bleu and Joshua Bassett catch some air while visiting Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 25 to talk up the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Group Hug

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Vengeance premiere in L.A. on July 25, costars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Finneas O'Connell. 

Happy Face

Credit: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Amy Schumer hits the red carpet before her stand-up show (sponsored in part by Astral Tequila) at East Hampton, New York's The Clubhouse, to benefit The Retreat women's shelter.

London Look

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Tom Cruise visits London's The Twenty Two restaurant for dinner on July 25. 

Shoulder On

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Sofia Carson continues her style streak for a visit to the 92NY on July 25 in N.Y.C. 

What's the Tea?

Addison Rae grabs a green juice to-go from Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood on July 25. 

The Newlyweds

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez greets fans while out with new husband Ben Affleck on July 25 as their Paris vacation rolls on.

What a Star

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Laura Linney is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on July 25. 

Tongues Wagging

Credit: MEGA

Scout Willis has fun with photographers after grabbing breakfast in Los Feliz, California, on July 24. 

Perfect Pairing

Credit: The image direct

Another day, another outing for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who stay in sync in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Need a Lift?

Credit: Manuel Perugini

Kat Graham crowd surfs during her show in Azores, Portugal, on July 25.

Shoulder to Lean On

Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon cuddle up on July 24 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night premiere of They/Them at Ace Hotel.

No Shirt, No Problem

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Donald Glover beats the N.Y.C. heat on July 24 with a shirtless walk in SoHo.

Happy Faces

Credit: GC Images

New loves Lake Bell and Chris Rock link up for a walk around N.Y.C. on July 24. 

Girls' Night Out

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union leads the way for a soon--to-wed pal in Los Angeles on July 23. 

A Dress to Impress

Credit: Daniel Perez/Getty

Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, on July 23.

Match Game

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney complement each other during a July 24 outing in N.Y.C.

Here for Cheer

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast at their SelvaRey Rum Piña Colada Party at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24.

Red Alert

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofia Carson makes a statement on July 24 while arriving to CBS Studios in N.Y.C.

On the Dot

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk transforms during her performance at the Blue Dot Festival 2022 at Jodrell Bank in Manchester, England, on July 24. 

Shake It Off

Credit: StephenLovekin/GranCoramino/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart mixes up drinks with his Gran Coramino tequila in N.Y.C. on July 24. 

Need for Speed

Credit: Scott Legato/Getty

Ashley McBryde rocks out on day three of the Faster Horses Festival 2022 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 24.

Such Dolls

Credit: MOVI Inc

Audrina Patridge treats her nieces and daughter Kirra to some fun with Gabby's Dollhouse toys at a garden tea party celebrating the TV series in L.A. on July 24.

Moves Like Jagger

Credit: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 23 in Paris, three days before his 78th birthday.

Glowing Performance

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Rosalia performs in concert at Palau Sant Jordi on July 23 in Barcelona, Spain.

Power Couple

Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Big Sean escorts his pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko out of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on July 23.

Strike a Pose

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kesha rocks long braids at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 23.

Primary Pair

Credit: John Salangsang/EW/Shutterstock

Simu Liu and Jade Bender make another cute red carpet appearance at the EW Comic-Con party at the Hard Rock San Diego's Float on July 23. 

Hand Jive

Credit: Todd Williamson/EW/Shutterstock

Inside the EW bash, Jack Quaid and Ethan Peck attempt their best Vulcan salutes. 

San Diego Smiles

Credit: Todd Williamson/EW/Shutterstock

Also at the EW party, Adina Porter and Aldis Hodge pose for a photo inside. 

Keanu Says Hello!

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves greets fans as he arrives on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.

All Blinged Out

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty for Spotify

Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bill Nye the Comic-Con Guy

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bill Nye poses for a photograph at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, ahead of a panel about his new project, The End Is Nye.

Living Legend

Credit: Michael Kovac/Gettyv for IMDb

Patrick Stewart visits the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego.

Cover Star

Credit: Sean Zanni

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his Haute Living cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York. 

Four of a Kind

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

The stars of Nope — Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22. 

Shorts Story

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22. 

Ring Thing

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22. 

Swifty Surprise

Credit: Raphael Pour-Hashemi

Taylor Swift makes a return to the stage with pals HAIM at the O2 arena in London on July 21. 

Hot Seat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Game Face

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish hits the field on July 21 at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in L.A. 

All Tied Up

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox dons a sexy ensemble for the Broadway opening night of The Kite Runner in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Having a Ball

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga makes an entrance at her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21. 

Miami Nice

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/GC Images

Jodie Turner-Smith keeps her cool in Miami on July 21. 

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Jennifer Johnson/TalentResources/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe brings son Deacon to Stephen Curry's official ESPYS afterparty, presented by FTX, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, in L.A. on July 20. 

Bright Spots

Credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes have some fun in the sun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 21. 

Panel Pros

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictured

Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant get together before Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. 

Master of One

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith and Robert David speak onstage at the Masters of the Universe: 40 Years panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.

Shine So Bright

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Keke Palmer leaves NBC's Today after stopping by to promote her new film Nope in N.Y.C. on July 21.

Making His Mark

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

William Shatner participates in a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. 

The White Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Another day, another workout for Addison Rae, who leaves a Pilates class in L.A. on July 21.

Oh Brother

Credit: Splash News Online

Tom Holland and his brother Harry head out in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

Sun Shine

Credit: MEGA

Sienna Miller soaks up the sun on July 20 in the South of France.

Something Good

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News online

Ryan Gosling waves to the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

That's the Key

Credit: Courtesy

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell presents director Ava DuVernay with a key to the city on July 20, declaring it Queen Sugar Day as well, in honor of the OWN series' contributions to the city. 

Rock On

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears his mantra on his tank while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 20.

Party People

Credit: Courtesy Talent Resources Sports

Following his ESPYS hosting gig in L.A. on July 20, Stephen Curry kicks back with wife Ayesha during their intimate afterparty at Lavo Ristorante, with Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports.

In Her Business

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Issa Rae leads a keynote discussion at the American Express Business Class LIVE event for small businesses on July 20 in N.Y.C. 

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Sofia Richie enjoys some fun in the sun in the South of France on July 20. 

Shop to It

Credit: The IMage Direct

Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman do some shopping in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 20. 

Pounding the Pavement

Credit: MEGA

James McAvoy runs some errands in London on July 21. 

Hair Apparent

Credit: Jennifer Johnson

Minnie Driver gets dolled up at Ulta Beauty in Westwood Village to celebrate Joico's YouthLock Haircare Collection.

Castle Concert

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Emanuel Lamar Harrold, Gregory Porter, Tivon Scott Pennicott and Ondrej Pivec perform on July 20 during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival in Regensburg, Germany.

Set Dressing

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Christopher Meloni hits the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on July 20.

Party On

Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid gets all dressed up for the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 20.

