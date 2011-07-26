Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 26, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

RETAIL THERAPY

After shopping for shades with Leonardo DiCaprio, it's back to work for Blake Lively, who loads up on big-brand bargains while shooting her new movie, Savages, on Monday in L.A.

KIDS 'N PLAY

They're all fun and games! Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh, 5, and Zahara, 6, are all smiles on Tuesday while heading out of a toy store in London.

OVER THE MOON

Back from their mini-moon in St. Barts, sun-kissed newlyweds Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey stay connected after a safe landing at LAX on Monday.

THE SWEET HAIR AFTER

Ben Affleck test-drives his bang-in' new coif as he makes his way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

CLOONEY TUNES

Also at LAX: Good listener George Clooney, who remains in high spirits on Monday, just a month after his split from girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis.

WORK IT, GIRL!

Trading her playful togs for something more business casual, Pippa Middleton heads out from work in London on Monday.

TRAVEL BUDDY

Supermodel momma Miranda Kerr keeps her fly style simply chic, toting her adorable carry-on, 6-month-old son Flynn, into LAX on Monday.

TOMMY GIRL

She's a gamer! Demi Lovato, who recently spoke out about her road to recovery, tries her hand at pinball during a visit to Miami's Y100 radio station on Monday.

WORLD TRAVELER

Ryan Reynolds continues his international adventures, stopping in Berlin Monday to premiere his superhero flick The Green Lantern.

PUPPY LOVE

Following her sudden split from fiancé Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari finds comfort in her furry friend Monday during a walk in L.A.

FIELD WORK

He's got skills! New dad David Beckham keeps his fancy footwork in check Monday, hitting the field for an MLS All-Stars practice session in New York City.

PROTECTIVE SERVICES

After throwing a baby shower for new daughter Eloise, new mom Denise Richards cradles her precious cargo while leading daughter Sam, 7, through LAX on Monday.

NO SWEAT

After gaining 10 lbs. for her role in Gimmie Shelter, Vanessa Hudgens returns to her gym routine Monday with a workout at L.A. Fitness.

GOING GRAY

Project Runway host Heidi Klum makes it work with a monochromatic ensemble Monday during a day out with daughters Lou, 21 months, and Leni, 7, in New York.

STEP TO IT

Ashley Olsen keeps it moving Monday, making a speedy exit form her New York City hotel.

