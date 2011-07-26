Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 26, 2011
RETAIL THERAPY
After shopping for shades with Leonardo DiCaprio, it's back to work for Blake Lively, who loads up on big-brand bargains while shooting her new movie, Savages, on Monday in L.A.
KIDS 'N PLAY
They're all fun and games! Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh, 5, and Zahara, 6, are all smiles on Tuesday while heading out of a toy store in London.
OVER THE MOON
Back from their mini-moon in St. Barts, sun-kissed newlyweds Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey stay connected after a safe landing at LAX on Monday.
THE SWEET HAIR AFTER
Ben Affleck test-drives his bang-in' new coif as he makes his way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
CLOONEY TUNES
Also at LAX: Good listener George Clooney, who remains in high spirits on Monday, just a month after his split from girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis.
WORK IT, GIRL!
Trading her playful togs for something more business casual, Pippa Middleton heads out from work in London on Monday.
TRAVEL BUDDY
Supermodel momma Miranda Kerr keeps her fly style simply chic, toting her adorable carry-on, 6-month-old son Flynn, into LAX on Monday.
TOMMY GIRL
She's a gamer! Demi Lovato, who recently spoke out about her road to recovery, tries her hand at pinball during a visit to Miami's Y100 radio station on Monday.
WORLD TRAVELER
Ryan Reynolds continues his international adventures, stopping in Berlin Monday to premiere his superhero flick The Green Lantern.
PUPPY LOVE
Following her sudden split from fiancé Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari finds comfort in her furry friend Monday during a walk in L.A.
FIELD WORK
He's got skills! New dad David Beckham keeps his fancy footwork in check Monday, hitting the field for an MLS All-Stars practice session in New York City.
PROTECTIVE SERVICES
After throwing a baby shower for new daughter Eloise, new mom Denise Richards cradles her precious cargo while leading daughter Sam, 7, through LAX on Monday.
NO SWEAT
After gaining 10 lbs. for her role in Gimmie Shelter, Vanessa Hudgens returns to her gym routine Monday with a workout at L.A. Fitness.
GOING GRAY
Project Runway host Heidi Klum makes it work with a monochromatic ensemble Monday during a day out with daughters Lou, 21 months, and Leni, 7, in New York.
STEP TO IT
Ashley Olsen keeps it moving Monday, making a speedy exit form her New York City hotel.