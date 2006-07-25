Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 25, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 17

UNDERCOVER LOVERS

Credit: Brenna/Jason Fraser/LDP Images

Husband and wife Deryck Whibley and Avril Lavigne play like just another couple on their honeymoon Monday, going casual in Portofino, Italy. The rockers wed in a traditional ceremony on a private estate in Montecito, Calif., on July 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

THE JET SET

Credit: LDP Images

The same day, Lavigne holds on tight to her guy as they get their motor running offshore.

3 of 17

CAFé COUPLE

Credit: INFGOFF

Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey put their PDA on full display at New York City's Atlantic Grill on Monday. Later, the duo made the scene at hot spot Butter, where they canoodled and partied with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

PLAY 'VICE'

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

It's all in good fun for Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx during a Monday visit to MTV's TRL, where the Miami Vice costars joked about each other's accents and party-animal reputations.

Advertisement

5 of 17

LEMON AID

Credit: Martin Grimes,Cliff Renfrew/Pacific Coast News

Teri Hatcher helps 8-year-old daughter Emerson learn the value of charitable work by running a lemonade stand outside their L.A. home on Saturday. The ladies (along with a young pal) raised money for Canine Companions, which trains dogs to assist disabled people in need.

6 of 17

HORSING AROUND

Credit: X17

Denise Richards gives 2-year-old daughter Sam a ride over to a Calabasas, Calif., equestrian center on Saturday. The actress recently purchased a new horse.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Entourage star Jeremy Piven and Andre Agassi plot their court strategy during a celebrity tennis match in Westwood, Calif., on Monday. The tennis champ is currently on his farewell tour, and is expected to retire after this year's U.S. Open.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

MUFFIN MAN

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Norah Jones takes a cue from costar Jude Law on the New York City set of the romantic comedy My Blueberry Nights on Monday. The Grammy-winning singer is making her acting debut as a woman who embarks on a cross-country tour in search of romance.

Advertisement

9 of 17

STREET SMART

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Mischa Barton, the spokesmodel for Bebe, takes fashion to the streets, showing off two trendy looks during a photo shoot for the clothing retailer outside New York City hot spot Marquee on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

WET & WILD

Credit: Pacific Coast News

He's at it again! Our favorite Malibu workout wonder (and Sexiest Man Alive), Matthew McConaughey, hits the Pacific coast for another surfboarding lesson Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

SUMMER SIZZLE

Credit: Brenna/Jason Fraser/LDP Images

Is it hot enough out there? David Beckham strips down to his skivvies while vacationing in Italy on Saturday with wife Victoria.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

DA YA THINK HE'S SEXY?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

At 61, Rod Stewart shows he's still da man during a family getaway to Antibes, France, with fiancée Penny Lancaster and their 8-month-old Alastair on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

PINK LADIES

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Jenny McCarthy shares a smile (and an uncanny resemblance) with sisters Joanne (left) and Amy at Amy's 30th birthday bash Friday at the Mirage Hotel and Casino Resort in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

BONDI BONDING

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Kate Hudson (in a Collette Dinnigan dress and a coat from her own closet) and Owen Wilson get giggly Down Under for the Sydney premiere of their film You, Me and Dupree on Sunday. Earlier in the day Wilson and Hudson, who left 2-year-old Ryder at home with grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, went sightseeing at the famed Bondi Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

PUP STAR

Credit: PAcific Coast NEws

Nicole Richie offers up pomeranian Foxy Cleopatra for inspection in a Los Angeles park while shooting a video Saturday for dad Lionel. The Grammy-winning musician recently told Access Hollywood that, when it comes to rumors about his daughter's weight, he is a "basket case."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

RHYTHM INTERNATIONAL

Credit: Arnold Turner/WireImage

Janet Jackson takes her act to new heights as she films the video for her single "Call On Me" (featuring rapper Nelly) in a Santa Monica airport hangar on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

DOGS DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: X17

Halle Berry has her hands full with two furry companions, Maltese pooches Miss Polly and Little Willie, in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff