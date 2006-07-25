Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 25, 2006
UNDERCOVER LOVERS
Husband and wife Deryck Whibley and Avril Lavigne play like just another couple on their honeymoon Monday, going casual in Portofino, Italy. The rockers wed in a traditional ceremony on a private estate in Montecito, Calif., on July 15.
THE JET SET
The same day, Lavigne holds on tight to her guy as they get their motor running offshore.
CAFé COUPLE
Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey put their PDA on full display at New York City's Atlantic Grill on Monday. Later, the duo made the scene at hot spot Butter, where they canoodled and partied with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
PLAY 'VICE'
It's all in good fun for Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx during a Monday visit to MTV's TRL, where the Miami Vice costars joked about each other's accents and party-animal reputations.
LEMON AID
Teri Hatcher helps 8-year-old daughter Emerson learn the value of charitable work by running a lemonade stand outside their L.A. home on Saturday. The ladies (along with a young pal) raised money for Canine Companions, which trains dogs to assist disabled people in need.
HORSING AROUND
Denise Richards gives 2-year-old daughter Sam a ride over to a Calabasas, Calif., equestrian center on Saturday. The actress recently purchased a new horse.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Entourage star Jeremy Piven and Andre Agassi plot their court strategy during a celebrity tennis match in Westwood, Calif., on Monday. The tennis champ is currently on his farewell tour, and is expected to retire after this year's U.S. Open.
MUFFIN MAN
Norah Jones takes a cue from costar Jude Law on the New York City set of the romantic comedy My Blueberry Nights on Monday. The Grammy-winning singer is making her acting debut as a woman who embarks on a cross-country tour in search of romance.
STREET SMART
Mischa Barton, the spokesmodel for Bebe, takes fashion to the streets, showing off two trendy looks during a photo shoot for the clothing retailer outside New York City hot spot Marquee on Saturday.
WET & WILD
He's at it again! Our favorite Malibu workout wonder (and Sexiest Man Alive), Matthew McConaughey, hits the Pacific coast for another surfboarding lesson Sunday.
SUMMER SIZZLE
Is it hot enough out there? David Beckham strips down to his skivvies while vacationing in Italy on Saturday with wife Victoria.
DA YA THINK HE'S SEXY?
At 61, Rod Stewart shows he's still da man during a family getaway to Antibes, France, with fiancée Penny Lancaster and their 8-month-old Alastair on Sunday.
PINK LADIES
Jenny McCarthy shares a smile (and an uncanny resemblance) with sisters Joanne (left) and Amy at Amy's 30th birthday bash Friday at the Mirage Hotel and Casino Resort in Paris.
BONDI BONDING
Kate Hudson (in a Collette Dinnigan dress and a coat from her own closet) and Owen Wilson get giggly Down Under for the Sydney premiere of their film You, Me and Dupree on Sunday. Earlier in the day Wilson and Hudson, who left 2-year-old Ryder at home with grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, went sightseeing at the famed Bondi Beach.
PUP STAR
Nicole Richie offers up pomeranian Foxy Cleopatra for inspection in a Los Angeles park while shooting a video Saturday for dad Lionel. The Grammy-winning musician recently told Access Hollywood that, when it comes to rumors about his daughter's weight, he is a "basket case."
RHYTHM INTERNATIONAL
Janet Jackson takes her act to new heights as she films the video for her single "Call On Me" (featuring rapper Nelly) in a Santa Monica airport hangar on Monday.
DOGS DAY AFTERNOON
Halle Berry has her hands full with two furry companions, Maltese pooches Miss Polly and Little Willie, in Beverly Hills on Saturday.