Jason Statham Has Flex Appeal, Plus Cardi B & More

Bump on the Beach
Shay Mitchell posed in a beach coverup at Shaycation x REVOLVE Beach Party in Mexico.
Bride-to-Be
Sarah Hyland visited a Drybar salon in Studio City, California.
Hug It Out
Sara Bareilles and Vanessa Carlton posed backstage at the hit musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
Wielding the Hammer
President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (left), director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder had fun onstage at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel.
Red Carpet Things
Natalia Dyer attended the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.
Queen of The Hills
Mischa Barton attended the 2019 Don’t Hide It Flaunt It Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.
The Best Place
The Good Place‘s Marc Evan Jackson and William Jackson Harper attended Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.
Bughead Forever!
Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse cracked up during the show’s panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego – shortly before news broke of their split.
Summertime Happiness
Lana Del Ray performed during Latitude Festival 2019 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.
Style Queens
Shangela (left) and Kim Petras attend The AT&T Big Queer Brunch at the Mondrian Los Angeles.
Stylish Stars
Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman beat the heat in New York City.
No Stage Fright Here
Actor Jason Statham performed on the stage during the Saleen Night at the National Stadium in Beijing, China.
Backpack, Backpack
Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez attend the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Washington, D.C. screening and Zoo visit at Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
Pumping Up the Crowd
Ciara performed and led a workout at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.
She Likes It
Cardi B performed during the 2019 California Mid-State Fair.
Female Thor
Natalie Portman was spotted taking her dog for a stroll in Los Angeles.
Light Up Life
Yara Shahidi visited Audible’s Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light Experience at Comic-Con in San Diego.
(Not So Bad) Gal
Billie Eilish attended Chanel’s J12 Yacht Club dinner event in Shelter Island, New York.
Jenny From the Block
Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City wearing a white Givenchy sweater and matching sweatpants.
Fancy
Iggy Azalea attended her “In My Defense” pop up shop in Los Angeles.
Woo-oo!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Schwartz, Kate Miccuci, Bobby Moynihan and Paget Brewster flocked to Comic-Con in San Diego for DuckTales.
White Hot
Eva Longoria celebrated her Haute Living magazine cover in Miami, wearing a white Samantha Rose dress.
Carnival Buddies
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne previewed their upcoming series Carnival Row at Comic-Con.
Convivial Comic-Con
Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Enrico Colantoni, Rob Thomas, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kevin Smith, Kristen Bell and Francis Capra spent day 2 of Comic-Con together.
Cruising Costars
Olivia Munn and her The Rook costars Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson had fun together in San Diego.
Summer Series
Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Music at the Park
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba rock out on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Zombie Zone
Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Austin Amelio arrive at AMC’s Deadquarters during Comic-Con 2019 on Friday in San Diego, California.
Meet & Greet
Also at AMC’s Deadquarters at Comic-Con: The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus bonds with fans.
Young Hollywood
The Lion King stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright visit Build Series to discuss their film on Friday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Gorgeous Glam
Serena Williams stuns on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 red carpet at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday.
Funny Fellows
Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy hit the stage together during the L.A. Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday.
Phantom Fans
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Gideon and Harper pose with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at The Majestic Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Premiere Prep
Stumptown stars Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy sign autographs for fans and participate on a panel moderated by comic book writer Marc Andreyko at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their show’s premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Books to Silver Screen
Also at San Diego Comic-Con: Stars Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dafne Keen arrive to sign autographs for His Dark Materials fans on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.
Family-Founded Charity
Ayesha and Stephen Curry pose during their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation launch on Thursday in Oakland, California.
Sunflower Power
Lucy Boynton looks angelic in a floral gown at the Saks Fifth Avenue + Vogue Celebrate Summer with Lucy Boynton event in Sagaponack, New York on Thursday.
On-Air Actor Update
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C. to chat about life updates and his upcoming roles.
Lunch Break
Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego are seen heading out to lunch at Mr. Chow on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California
Rave Reviews
Actress Linda Hamilton gives two thumbs up during the Terminator: Dark Fate film panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California on Thursday.
Star Strut
Actress Helen McCrory happily walks down the red carpet during the Peaky Blinders season 5 premiere on Thursday in Birmingham, England.
Excited Embrace
Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez give each other a big hug at Premios Juventud 2019 on Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.
Major Munchies
Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith grab a bite at the Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International on Thursday in San Diego, California.
Think Pink
Mel B is seen leaving BBC Radio 2 offices with a furry pal in tow on Friday in London.
Vision in Teal
Bo Derek attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classic’s David Crosby: Remember My Name at the Linwood Dunn Theater on Thursday in L.A.
Summer Stroll
Zachary Quinto is seen casually dressed while walking his dog out in L.A. on Thursday.
Disney Magic
The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown has a blast spending the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday.
Must-See Sequel
Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance during 2019’s Comic-Con International to discuss Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.
Cloud 9
Busy Philipps attends C & The Moon’s first year celebration, wearing Reformation’s Nikita dress, on Thursday in Malibu, California.
Star Power
Janet Jackson hypes up the crowd during her performance at Jeddah World Fest on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
All Aboard!
Rosa Salazar looks effortlessly cool in her all-black ensemble at the #IMDboat during day one of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.
Curtain Call
New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight celebrate the last night of their sold out Mixtape Tour.
Groovy Getup
Diane Kruger is seen leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a ‘70s-inspired outfit.
Haus Warming
Lady Gaga is seen leaving her new beauty brand’s Haus Laboratories party, in a daring, all-black ensemble, at A.O.C. Restaurant on Wednesday in L.A.
Summer Love
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello cozy up on their way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Icon Incognito
Lindsay Lohan touches down at the airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, wearing a bright red jacket, aviator sunglasses and jeans.
Dominating Duo
Offset and Cardi B share the stage during their performance of “Clout” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Hottie Who Hydrates
Matt Bomer makes his way to Kreation Organic Juicery in L.A. on Wednesday to escape the summer heat.
Dior Darling
Natalie Portman arrives in Shanghai, China to visit the Miss Dior: Love N’ Roses exhibition on Wednesday.
Power in Numbers
Bad Bunny, Residente and Ricky Martin join thousands of people in Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Roselló on Wednesday.
Audience Appreciation
Awkwafina shows love to the Live with Kelly and Ryan audience as she makes her way to the stage on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sequel Scaries
James McAvoy hits the stage, during New Line Cinema’s 3rd annual ScareDiego, to talk about his new film IT Chapter Two at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Wednesday.
Sliding into Summer
Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse enjoys the grand opening of Greensboro, North Carolina’s first all-inclusive playground, built as a partnership between Oosterhouse and his nonprofit, Carter’s Kids, and former NFL star Ricky Proehl’s charity, The P.O.W.E.R. of Play, at Proehlific Park on Thursday.
Supporting the Arts
Singer and founder MALUMA and his sister Manuela Londono attend his El Arte De Los Sueños Foundation cocktail party on Wednesday in Miami, Florida.
Family Function
Katherine Flynn joins her mom Jane Seymour at the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Brain Health Initiative in L.A. on Wednesday.