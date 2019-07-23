Jason Statham Has Flex Appeal, Plus Cardi B & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 23, 2019 07:36 AM

1 of 155

Bump on the Beach

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Shay Mitchell posed in a beach coverup at Shaycation x REVOLVE Beach Party in Mexico.

2 of 155

Bride-to-Be

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland visited a Drybar salon in Studio City, California.

3 of 155

Hug It Out

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sara Bareilles and Vanessa Carlton posed backstage at the hit musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

4 of 155

Wielding the Hammer

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (left), director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder had fun onstage at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel.

5 of 155

Red Carpet Things

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Natalia Dyer attended the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.

6 of 155

Queen of The Hills

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Mischa Barton attended the 2019 Don’t Hide It Flaunt It Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.

7 of 155

The Best Place

Andrew Toth/Getty

The Good Place‘s Marc Evan Jackson and William Jackson Harper attended Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

8 of 155

Bughead Forever!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse cracked up during the show’s panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego – shortly before news broke of their split.

9 of 155

Summertime Happiness

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lana Del Ray performed during Latitude Festival 2019 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.

10 of 155

Style Queens

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Shangela (left) and Kim Petras attend The AT&T Big Queer Brunch at the Mondrian Los Angeles.

11 of 155

Stylish Stars

BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman beat the heat in New York City.

12 of 155

No Stage Fright Here

VCG via Getty

Actor Jason Statham performed on the stage during the Saleen Night at the National Stadium in Beijing, China.

13 of 155

Backpack, Backpack

Paul Morigi/Getty

Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez attend the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Washington, D.C. screening and Zoo visit at Smithsonian National Zoological Park.

14 of 155

Pumping Up the Crowd

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Ciara performed and led a workout at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.

15 of 155

She Likes It

Wilson Lee/imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Cardi B performed during the 2019 California Mid-State Fair.

16 of 155

SplashNews.com
17 of 155

Female Thor

ENT/SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman was spotted taking her dog for a stroll in Los Angeles.

18 of 155

Light Up Life

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi visited Audible’s Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light Experience at Comic-Con in San Diego.

19 of 155

(Not So Bad) Gal

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish attended Chanel’s J12 Yacht Club dinner event in Shelter Island, New York.

20 of 155

Jenny From the Block

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City wearing a white Givenchy sweater and matching sweatpants.

21 of 155

Fancy

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea attended her “In My Defense” pop up shop in Los Angeles.

22 of 155

Woo-oo!

lTodd Wawrychuk/Disney Channel

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Schwartz, Kate Miccuci, Bobby Moynihan and Paget Brewster flocked to Comic-Con in San Diego for DuckTales.

23 of 155

White Hot

Splashnews/SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria celebrated her Haute Living magazine cover in Miami, wearing a white Samantha Rose dress.

24 of 155

Carnival Buddies

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne previewed their upcoming series Carnival Row at Comic-Con.

25 of 155

Convivial Comic-Con 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Enrico Colantoni, Rob Thomas, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kevin Smith, Kristen Bell and Francis Capra spent day 2 of Comic-Con together.

26 of 155

Cruising Costars

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and her The Rook costars Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson had fun together in San Diego.

27 of 155

Summer Series

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Friday.

28 of 155

Music at the Park

Noam Galai/Getty

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba rock out on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C. on Friday.

29 of 155

Zombie Zone

Jesse Grant/Getty

Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Austin Amelio arrive at AMC’s Deadquarters during Comic-Con 2019 on Friday in San Diego, California.

30 of 155

Meet & Greet

Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at AMC’s Deadquarters at Comic-Con: The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus bonds with fans.

31 of 155

Young Hollywood

Jim Spellman/Getty

The Lion King stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright visit Build Series to discuss their film on Friday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

32 of 155

Gorgeous Glam

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Serena Williams stuns on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 red carpet at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday.

33 of 155

Funny Fellows

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy hit the stage together during the L.A. Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday.

34 of 155

Phantom Fans

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Gideon and Harper pose with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at The Majestic Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

35 of 155

Premiere Prep

Image Group LA via Getty

Stumptown stars Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy sign autographs for fans and participate on a panel moderated by comic book writer Marc Andreyko at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their show’s premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

36 of 155

Books to Silver Screen

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Also at San Diego Comic-Con: Stars Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dafne Keen arrive to sign autographs for His Dark Materials fans on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.

37 of 155

Family-Founded Charity

Kimberly White/Getty

Ayesha and Stephen Curry pose during their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation launch on Thursday in Oakland, California.

38 of 155

Sunflower Power

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Lucy Boynton looks angelic in a floral gown at the Saks Fifth Avenue + Vogue Celebrate Summer with Lucy Boynton event in Sagaponack, New York on Thursday.

39 of 155

On-Air Actor Update

Cindy Ord/Getty

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C. to chat about life updates and his upcoming roles.

40 of 155

Lunch Break

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego are seen heading out to lunch at Mr. Chow on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California

41 of 155

Rave Reviews

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Actress Linda Hamilton gives two thumbs up during the Terminator: Dark Fate film panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California on Thursday.

42 of 155

Star Strut

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Actress Helen McCrory happily walks down the red carpet during the Peaky Blinders season 5 premiere on Thursday in Birmingham, England.

43 of 155

Excited Embrace

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez give each other a big hug at Premios Juventud 2019 on Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

44 of 155

Major Munchies

Presley Ann/Getty

Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith grab a bite at the Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International on Thursday in San Diego, California.

45 of 155

Think Pink

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Mel B is seen leaving BBC Radio 2 offices with a furry pal in tow on Friday in London.

46 of 155

Vision in Teal

Rich Fury/Getty

Bo Derek attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classic’s David Crosby: Remember My Name at the Linwood Dunn Theater on Thursday in L.A.

47 of 155

Summer Stroll

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zachary Quinto is seen casually dressed while walking his dog out in L.A. on Thursday.

48 of 155

Disney Magic

MEGA

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown has a blast spending the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday.

49 of 155

Must-See Sequel

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance during 2019’s Comic-Con International to discuss Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.

50 of 155

Cloud 9

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Busy Philipps attends C & The Moon’s first year celebration, wearing Reformation’s Nikita dress, on Thursday in Malibu, California.

51 of 155

Star Power

AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty

Janet Jackson hypes up the crowd during her performance at Jeddah World Fest on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

52 of 155

All Aboard!

Rich Polk/Getty

Rosa Salazar looks effortlessly cool in her all-black ensemble at the #IMDboat during day one of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

53 of 155

Curtain Call

Courtesy

New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight celebrate the last night of their sold out Mixtape Tour.

54 of 155

Groovy Getup

Splash News Online

Diane Kruger is seen leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a ‘70s-inspired outfit.

55 of 155

Haus Warming

BACKGRID

Lady Gaga is seen leaving her new beauty brand’s Haus Laboratories party, in a daring, all-black ensemble, at A.O.C. Restaurant on Wednesday in L.A.

56 of 155

Summer Love

Gotham/GC Images

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello cozy up on their way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

57 of 155

Icon Incognito

SplashNews.com

Lindsay Lohan touches down at the airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, wearing a bright red jacket, aviator sunglasses and jeans.

58 of 155

Dominating Duo

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Offset and Cardi B share the stage during their performance of “Clout” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

59 of 155

Hottie Who Hydrates

SplashNews.com

Matt Bomer makes his way to Kreation Organic Juicery in L.A. on Wednesday to escape the summer heat.

60 of 155

Dior Darling

Zhou jianzhong - Imaginechina/Sipa

Natalie Portman arrives in Shanghai, China to visit the Miss Dior: Love N’ Roses exhibition on Wednesday.

61 of 155

Power in Numbers

Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny, Residente and Ricky Martin join thousands of people in Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Roselló on Wednesday.

62 of 155

Audience Appreciation

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI ©2019 Disney ABC. All Rights Reserved.

Awkwafina shows love to the Live with Kelly and Ryan audience as she makes her way to the stage on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

63 of 155

Sequel Scaries

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

James McAvoy hits the stage, during New Line Cinema’s 3rd annual ScareDiego, to talk about his new film IT Chapter Two at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Wednesday.

64 of 155

Sliding into Summer

Ashley Belnap

Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse enjoys the grand opening of Greensboro, North Carolina’s first all-inclusive playground, built as a partnership between Oosterhouse and his nonprofit, Carter’s Kids, and former NFL star Ricky Proehl’s charity, The P.O.W.E.R. of Play, at Proehlific Park on Thursday.

65 of 155

Supporting the Arts

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Singer and founder MALUMA and his sister Manuela Londono attend his El Arte De Los Sueños Foundation cocktail party on Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

66 of 155

Family Function

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Katherine Flynn joins her mom Jane Seymour at the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Brain Health Initiative in L.A. on Wednesday.

67 of 155