Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 22, 2008
WORKING WOMAN
She just shot the movie Labor Pains, but Lindsay Lohan is already back to work – this time on the set of Ugly Betty in New York City. Lohan, who made a cameo appearance in the show's season finale in May, is expected to guest star in five episodes this fall.
SUNNY SMILE
Katherine Heigl flashes her famous grin on the streets of Pasadena, Calif., where she lunched with family and did a little shopping.
SHORT STUFF
Hayden Panettiere is back to her bob – after wearing extensions on the set of Heroes – while out for dinner Monday at Madeo Restaurant in Beverly Hills.
TRAINING DAY
Work it out! Kim Kardashian is one good sport – heading out for a coffee in Beverly Hills on Monday while looking fit and ready to hit the gym.
STAR TURN
Kate Walsh, who recently talked about her Private Practice character's new love life, adds an extra dose of glamour to the red carpet Monday during the season 2 premiere of AMC's Mad Men at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre.
LEADING LADY
Mad Men star Jon Hamm lets his onscreen wife January Jones lead the way down the red carpet at Monday's premiere of the Emmy-nominated hit. The actress, in Miu Miu, told PEOPLE her look was influenced by her character. Said Jones: "I'm doing kind of a modern day Betty Draper tonight."
BABY TALK
With a few weeks to go before baby, mom-to-be Minnie Driver keeps herself busy, walking and talking Monday while out in Santa Monica, Calif.
TOO COOL
The Office's resident nerd, Rainn Wilson, steps out of character and shows the crowd how cool he can be while visiting MTV's TRL on Monday in New York.
MAKING THEM SWEAT
Still keeping mum about her rumored pregnancy, Jennifer Garner stays under wraps in an oversized Jimmy Kimmel Live sweatshirt – possibly belonging to husband Ben Affleck, a Kimmel pal? – while house hunting Monday with Affleck (not pictured) in Los Angeles.
WELL FED
Zac Efron is one satisfied customer after dining at one of his regular haunts, Paty's Restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Monday.
FUEL STOP
Meanwhile, Efron's High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale beats the heat with a cool drink Monday while stepping out with boyfriend Jared Murillo at one of her favorite spots, a Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in Los Angeles.
HEAD GEAR
Talk about a wardrobe malfunction! America Ferrera makes her underwear outerwear while filming a scene about a fashion shoot gone awry Monday on the New York City set of Ugly Betty.
BACK TO THE 'HOOD
Eva Longoria Parker and Cristién de la Fuente cozy up on Wisteria Lane (really, the Universal Studios backlot) for the 2008 ALMA Awards nominees announcement ceremony Monday in Universal City, Calif. The actress will host and executive produce the awards – airing Sept. 12 on ABC – which honor Latino performers in film and TV.
GRAB & GO
Rachel Bilson keeps a good grip on her belongings after a quick stop Monday at a local store in Los Feliz, Calif.
BUY AND BUY
Despite rumors that their relationship was on the rocks, Kate Moss and beau Jamie Hince look inseparable Monday, after a successful shopping trip to London's Selfridges department store.