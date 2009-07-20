Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 21, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

ALL GEARED UP

Is Kendra Wilkinson buying more baby gear? The reality star steps out Monday for a shopping trip with new hubby Hank Baskett on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue. The expectant mom, who doesn't know the sex of her baby, has predicted she's having a boy.

FEELING BLUE

Katherine Heigl makes a bold fashion statement in an electric-blue dress outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio Monday in New York City. The actress was on hand to discuss her new romantic comedy, The Ugly Truth. Later, Heigl attended a private InStyle-sponsored screening of the movie, which hits theaters July 24.

WHEEL FUN

She's got pull! Jennifer Garner looks like she's ready for a big haul as she totes two empty wagons at a Los Angeles-area farmers' market on Sunday. Also joining her for the shopping trip: daughters Violet, 3, and 6-month-old Seraphina (not pictured).

THE 'IN'-NING CROWD

Kate Hudson continues to root for beau Alex Rodriguez, cheering his New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

PREGNANT PAUSE

Yep, she's still pregnant – on set, anyway! Jennifer Lopez bares her prosthetic baby bump in a skintight dress while filming The Back-Up Plan Monday in New York City.

ON THE MOVE

After returning from a business trip to New York City, Kate Gosselin takes her 8-year-old twin daughters, Cara (left) and Mady, on a girls-only errand run with an unidentified gal pal in Reading, Pa., on Monday.

WEDDED BLISS

So, who's marrying Mike? Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher and costar Dana Delany (not pictured) sport their best blushing bride looks on Monday while filming the conclusion to season 5's buzzworthy cliffhanger in Los Angeles.

ROAD TRIP

With a busy schedule, including participating in the G8 Summit and a recent visit to an Italian town hit by a devastating earthquake, George Clooney breezes back into relaxation mode Monday during a ride around Val d'Intelvi, Italy, near his Lake Como home.

SWING KIDS

Play ball! Bringing their A-game to America's favorite pastime, the Jonas Brothers – (from left) Joe, Nick and Kevin – huddle up before hitting the field during a softball match Saturday in Brockton, Mass.

RAISE YOUR HAND

Blake Lively, accompanied by costar Sebastian Stan, lets loose while filming scenes for the third season of Gossip Girl in New York City on Monday. The show returns to the CW on Sept. 14.

JACKET REQUIRED

Looking sharp! Matt Damon brings out his best threads while reportedly heading to a business meeting in New York City on Monday.

AWESOME BLOSSOM

Things are in full bloom for Christina Applegate on the Bronx, N.Y., set of Going the Distance on Monday. The film, which also stars Drew Barrymore, takes aim at the ups and downs of long distance relationships.

FESTIVAL GOERS

Ciao, Italia! Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber hit the red carpet hand-in-hand Monday during the Giffoni Film Festival in Salerno, Italy.

ROAD WARRIOR

Start your engine! Ryan Phillippe gets his motor running before speeding off for a bike ride Saturday through L.A.

GOING GREEN

Proud parents of twins Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick make a stylish statement in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on Saturday night, posing outside at a Calvin Klein-sponsored fundraiser for the AIDS Community Research Initiative of America.

