Joshua Jackson Guest Stars on The Tonight Show, Plus Ciara, Bridget Moynahan and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated July 20, 2021 12:39 PM

Fan Favorite

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Joshua Jackson guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Life's a Runway

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Ciara stuns in a low-cut blazer dress and strappy heels on the set of a photoshoot in L.A. on July 17.

Reboot Ready

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bridget Moynahan arrives on the set of And Just Like That on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Workout Partners

Credit: The Image Direct

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert are seen holding hands on their way to the gym in L.A. on July 18.

Beauty in Black

Credit: BACKGRID

Kate Moss wears all black to a party in Mayfair, London on July 19.

Studio Visit

Credit: GORC/GC Images

Lily Allen arrives at BBC Studios in London on July 19.

Premiere Pal

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale attend Amazon Studios' Jolt special screening on July 19 in L.A.

Sister Squad

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sistine, Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose Stallone attend the L.A. special screening of Lionsgate's Midnight In The Switchgrass at Regal LA Live on July 19 in L.A.

'Old' Friends

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Alex Wolff and Nolan River attend the Old world premiere, presented by Universal Pictures, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19 in N.Y.C.

Beach Day

Credit: The Image Direct

Kesha takes a dip in the water at the beach with friends on July 18 in L.A.

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza González grabs coffee in a cropped white tee and lavender leggings on July 19 in L.A.

Behind the Scenes

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zión Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown are seen filming Gossip Girl on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. on July 19.

Book Club Buddies

Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Soleil Moon Frye celebrates Elizabeth Gilpin's memoir Stolen, which comes out July 20 by Grand Central Publishing.

Beachy Keen

Credit: Vallery Jean/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais soaks up some sun in an orange swimsuit at the beach on July 16 in Miami. 

Sunday Sightseeing 

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Cher is seen out and about while on vacation in Portofino, Italy on July 18.

Break It Down

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jean Dujardin shows off his moves during the OSS 117: From Africa with Love photo call at the Cannes Film Festival on July 17. 

Hold Your 'Horses'

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage at Faster Horses Festival on July 17 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. 

Lunch Break

Credit: BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee steps out for lunch with husband David Foster and pal Mohammed Hadid at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on July 16.

The 'Mane' Event

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium on July 17 at Georgia State University in Atlanta. 

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a patterned two-piece set at the South Bank Sky Arts awards at The Savoy Hotel in London on July 19. 

Lasso Ladies

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attend The Hollywood Reporter and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso season 2 preview, sponsored by Heineken, at Ross House on July 17 in L.A.

Cheers to That! 

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Christie Brinkley raises a glass at the Haute Living Celebration at Gurney's Montauk on July 17. 

Dreamy Duet

Credit: Anthony Djuren/RMV/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani perform a duet together at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin on July 18. 

XOXO

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander get into the holiday spirit on the set of Gossip Girl on July 16 in N.Y.C. 

Summer Sweat Sesh

Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Lodge

Nina Agdal teaches her workout class at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York with Lightbox Jewelry on July 17.

From France with Love

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rosamund Pike attends the screening of OSS 117: From Africa with Love on the final day of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade couldn't look better as they step out for date night in New York City.

National Treasure

Credit: David Dow/NBAE via Getty

Vanessa Hudgens is all smiles after performing the National Anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game in Arizona.

The Legacy Continues

Credit: Victor Rodriguez/Lombardo Partners

Tori Spelling brings two of her kids, Beau and Finn, to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy at the IPIC theater in Pasadena.

Wild Side

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Normani shows off her wild side in all white as she leaves a Los Angeles radio station without Cardi B.

Just Like That

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker gets into character on the set of her Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City.

Here He Stands

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Usher points to the crowd at the grand opening of "USHER The Las Vegas Residency" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Two for Tea

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jordin Sparks and Laverne Cox attend Jeannie Mai's Owls Brew Boozy Tea Party in L.A.

Cambia La Soda

Credit: Poppi

Jennifer Lopez shows off her love for Poppi on the set of her latest music video "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro.

Family Affair

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sharon Stone and her son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone attend the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Also at the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala: Regina King stuns in a gorgeous black-and-white strapless gown.

Power Couple

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Graham steps out in N.Y.C. with husband Justin Ervin on July 15.

Stay Hydrated

Credit: Splash News Online

Chantel Jeffries goes to grab a smoothie after working out in West Hollywood in July 16. 

Live Show

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on July 16 in N.Y.C.

Team Ted

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Marcus Mumford pose at Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere in L.A. on July 15.

Style On Point

Credit: DIggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Ciara dons a chic black-and-white look while heading to dinner at Catch restaurant in L.A. on July 15.

City Outing

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

New mom Gigi Hadid steps out for a walk in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on July 15.

New Music

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle attend the Sob Rock listening party at San Vicente Bungalows on July 15 in West Hollywood.

Premiere Party

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

50 Cent and La La Anthony pose at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan global premiere and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15 in N.Y.C.

A-list Arrival

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho poses during a photocall for the film Bi-Sang-Seon-Eon (Emergency Declaration) at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 16.

Comedy Crew

Credit: Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Zoe Lister-Jones, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller pose at the How It Ends premiere in L.A. on July 15.

Costar Cuties

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham reunite at the Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. on July 15.

Big Kiss

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Josh Peck and John Stamos attend the Disney+ Turner & Hooch premiere at the Westfield Century City Mall on July 15 in L.A.

Guest Star

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt smiles outside of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 15 in N.Y.C.

Comfy Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a t-shirt, fanny pack, shorts and sneakers on July 15 in L.A.

Ones to Watch

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan celebrate the opening of Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre on July 15 in London.

Comfy Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Blake Lively waves hello as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 15.

Fly in Floral

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Mindy Kaling poses at the Netflix Never Have I Ever season 2 pop-up celebration on July 15 in N.Y.C.

Carpet Couple

Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Pre-amfAR gala lunch, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 15 in Antibes, France.

Birthday Bash

Credit: American Dream

Tracy Morgan wishes SpongeBob SquarePants a happy birthday at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream in New Jersey.

Big Apple Energy

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Savannah Lee Smith joins Soapbox in N.Y.C. to kick off The Soapbox Giving Tour on July 16.

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Seeing Double

Credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA

Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis enjoy some fun in the sun in Mykonos on July 14.

'Happy & Healthy'

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to encourage her young fans to get COVID-19 vaccines on July 14 in Washington, D.C.

Serving Looks

Credit: David Buchan/PrettyLittleThing/Shutterstock

Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow strike a pose at PrettyLittleThing's Winnie Harlow Edit Launch Party on July 14 in L.A.

Sweat It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Richie works up a sweat on an afternoon hike on July 14 in L.A.

'Red' Carpet Moment

Credit: IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod pose with director Sean Baker at the photo call for Red Rocket at Cannes on July 15.

'Fear' Premiere

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 14

Smiles for Miles

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Cynthia Erivo steps out in a denim and olive Alexander McQueen ensemble to celebrate Summer in the Hamptons with Saks at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on July 14.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrishell Stause raises a glass at the launch of her Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection with DSW on July 14 in L.A.

