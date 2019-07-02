Nicole Kidman Wins Big at a Film Fest in Italy, Plus Jake Gyllenhaal, Lady Gaga & More

Sealed with a Kiss
Nicole Kidman receives Taormina Arte Award during the 65th Taormina Film Fest 2019 ceremony in Italy on Monday.
Heart and Seoul
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal crack up at a press conference for Spider-Man: Far From Home in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday.
Minnie Me
Heidi Klum and Minnie Mouse get their model moves on during Klum’s visit to The Lion King & Jungle Festival Parade at Disneyland Paris on Saturday.
Mama on the Move
Pregnant Shay Mitchell runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sunday, two days after announcing her baby news.
Going for Gold
Lady Gaga shines while leaving her New York City hotel on Monday.
Two Faced
Antonio Banderas signs a photo of himself on Monday at the Cine Merit Award Filmfest 2019 in Munich, Germany.
Good Balance
Lucy Hale takes her drinks to go during a walk around L.A. on Monday.
Piano Man
Jeff Goldblum performs on stage at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Monday in London.
Cheers to That
Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook toast the start of summer at Rove presents DJ Cassidy & Celia Babini at The Surf Lodge, in Montauk, New York, on Saturday.
Fast Friends
Costars Jason Statham and Idris Elba speak at a screening of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw during Comic Con in Cologne, Germany, on Friday.
Parents with Pride
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and their twins Gideon and Harper celebrate World Pride in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Spicing Up Pride
Mel C and Sink the Pink perform at the World Pride closing ceremony in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.
Inspirational Icon
Madonna gives a heartfelt tribute to the LGBTQ community during Pride Island: World Pride N.Y.C. at Pier 97 on Sunday.
Masked Moment
Grace Jones wears a gold skull headpiece while performing during WorldPride N.Y.C. 2019 on Pride Island on Saturday in New York City.
Parisian Paradise
Katie Holmes poses with Minnie Mouse while celebrating the opening of The Lion King & Jungle Festival Parade in Disneyland Paris on Saturday.
Lasting Love
Kaley Cuoco shares a sweet smooch with husband Karl Cook while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Birthday Bash
La La Anthony goes big for her 36th birthday, celebrating on Saturday at three major hotspots at Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey: Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, Moneyline Bar & Book and Premier Nightclub.
Beach Babe
Sofia Richie enjoys a lunch at Nobu Malbu in honor of her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis on Monday.
Sartorial Sisters
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West step out in colorful minidresses to celebrate family friend Larsa Pippen’s birthday party on Saturday in West Hollywood.
Marvel Madness
Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin speaks on stage during ACE Comic Con at CenturyLink Field Event Center on Friday in Seattle.
Coupled Up
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum arrive at the amfAR Gala at the Peninsula Hotel in Paris on Sunday.
Star Power
Janet Jackson performs her hits live in concert at the 2019 Montreux Jazz Festival on Sunday in Montreux, Switzerland.
I Spy ...
Daniel Craig exits a vintage Aston Martin while filming the new James Bond movie in London on Sunday.
Festival Fun
Chris Martin performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in Glastonbury, England.
Hands Full
Olivia Culpo carries flowers in one hand and The Ruffino Prosecco Six Pack by StickyBaby in another while out in L.A.
Model Behavior
Models Luka Sabbat and Kaia Gerber serve looks ahead of the Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show at the Hippodrome d’Auteuil during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.
Spread the Love
Dan Reynolds, Emma Gonzalez, Kesha and Tegan Quin pose together at LOVELOUD Festival 2019 Powered by AT&T on Saturday in West Valley City, Utah.
Pose
Billy Porter celebrates WorldPride N.Y.C. 2019 in a colorful rainbow-patterned ensemble by Christian Siriano on Sunday.
She Is Coming
Miley Cyrus hits the stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in England.
Fashionable Friends
Aja Naomi King and Gabrielle Union are in the front row of the Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week.
Music Man
Hugh Jackman performs at Madison Square Garden for his Hugh Jackman The Man. The Music. The Show. concert tour on Saturday night.
Cardi Cruise
Cardi B performs for the first time since pleading not guilty to felony strip club brawl charges on the 2019 Days of Summer Cruise hosted by DJ Khaled off the coast of Miami over the weekend.
Bonjour!
Céline Dion waves hello and shows off her legs during an outing in Paris on Saturday.
Let's Move
Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown have a blast at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere in Santa Monica, California, on Friday night.
Baller-to-Be
Meghan Markle receives a special New York Yankees jersey for son Archie before the team takes on the Boston Red Sox for the MLB’s first-ever game in London on Saturday.
Health Is Wealth
Twiggy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Penélope Cruz are all smiles at the In goop Health wellness summit in London on Saturday.
International Star
Julianne Moore dons a summery white dress for the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Saturday.
Pattern Maker
Miranda Lambert goes casual for a Friday walk around New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin (not pictured).
Rainbow Connection
Lady Gaga gears up for Pride in a rainbow outfit in New York City on Friday.
Giving It Her All
Alicia Keys performs onstage during Pride Live’s 2019 Stonewall Day Friday in New York City.
Sign of the Times
Also at Stonewall Day: George Takei.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Chelsea Clinton joins the starry lineup at Stonewall Day on Friday in New York City.
Happy Place
The cast of Toy Story 4 — Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves — appears alongside some of the movie’s characters at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday.
Two-Faced
Julianne Moore delivers her speech after receiving the Crystal Globe Award for the Outstanding Artistic Contribution to the World of Cinema at the start of the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Friday.
Summer Styles
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin arrive at the Hôtel de la Mirande for a white dinner before the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on Friday night in Avignon, France.
Good Read
Elle Fanning records audio for The Baby-Sitters Club for Audible on Thursday.
Across the Pond
Sheryl Crow performs live on the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in England on Friday.
High Times
Gaten Matarazzo jumps for joy at the Stranger Things 3 press junket at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Getting Handsy
Also goofing off at Thursday’s junket costars Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.
Face Frame
Newcomer Maya Hawke poses for a pic during the Stranger Things 3 junket on Thursday. The show launches globally on July 4 on Netflix.
Retro Rules
Millie Bobby Brown throws it back to the ‘80s in a sophisticated look alongside Orlando Bloom at the Louis Vuitton x exhibition launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Back in the Saddle
Mary-Kate Olsen competes in the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco while husband Olivier Sarkozy shows his support from the stands on Thursday in Monaco.
Daddy-Daughter Day
David Beckham and daughter Harper sit in the stands at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarterfinal match between Norway and England at Stade Océane on Thursday in Le Havre, France.
Fiercely Chic
Céline Dion struts down the street in Paris on Thursday, wearing an all-black Chanel unitard with a metal and calfskin Chanel belt and matching strappy sandals.
Broadway Beauties
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical star Vanessa Carlton gets a backstage visit from Stevie Nicks at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Say Cheese!
Noah Centineo pulls a playful face at the New York City screening of Midsommar at Metrograph on Thursday.
Perfect Tens
Chrissy Teigen and John Mayer join Andy Cohen on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 10-year anniversary special in N.Y.C.
Date Night
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have a kid-free dinner during the opening weekend of Serea restaurant at Hotel Del Coronado.
Athletes & Art
Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams arrive at The Maddox Gallery in celebration of American artist Brendan Murphy’s debut U.K. solo exhibition called Rush of Blood, on Thursday in London.
Rainbow Glow
Jonathan Van Ness and Smirnoff raise a glass to the LGBTQ community at the House of Pride pop-up on Thursday in N.Y.C.
London Launch
Emilio and Gloria Estefan join costars Christie Prades and George Ioannides at their press night performance of On Your Feet on Thursday at The London Coliseum.
They Ready!
Tiffany Haddish helps Ashanti celebrate the launch of PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti Swim Collaboration at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Sunday.
Cali Cool
Malin Akerman shows off her street style in a white blouse and black skinny jeans as she leaves the Chateau Marmont with husband Jack Donnelly and a pal on Thursday in L.A.
Show Your Pride
Rocking blunt bangs and red tips, Charli XCX arrives to the Artists Den event for WorldPride on Thursday at Pier 17 in N.Y.C.