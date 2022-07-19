Celebrity

Heidi Klum Hits the Beach, Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow, the Ted Lasso Cast and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 19, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 94

Life's a Beach

Credit: Backgrid/MEGA

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy a beach day in Miami on July 18.

Glam Gal

Glam Gal

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o shows off her dramatic look at the Hollywood premiere of Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.

3 of 94

Slumber Party

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Savannah Guthrie joins Gwyneth Paltrow for a goop pajama party, in partnership with Cartier, celebrating the brand's new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk in East Hampton, New York, on July 18.

4 of 94

Costar Cuddles

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni share a smooch at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.

5 of 94

Green Machine

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Hannah Waddingham matches the green carpet at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.

6 of 94

Photo Finish

Credit: Janet Gough/Aff-usa/mega

Phil Dunster has some fun behind costars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.

7 of 94

Purple Reign

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jordan Peele arrives in style to the Hollywood premiere of his new film Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.

In Uniform

In Uniform

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ana de Armas looks ready for school while arriving to Bauer Media Radio Studios in London on July 19.

Play On

Play On

Credit: Michael Gold/The Corporate Image

Marcia Gay Harden and Melissa Gilbert join Tom Hanks on July 16 at the world premiere of Hanks' play Safe Home at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York. 

Sneak Peek

Sneak Peek

Credit: The IMage Direct

Cate Blanchett films a scene for Disclaimer in West London on July 19.

11 of 94

All Good Things

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Stranger Things star Joe Keery sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 18.

12 of 94

Total Ballers

Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm shows St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols a 'Hamm Slamm' chain during batting practice before the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18 in L.A. 

13 of 94

Backstage Bonding

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Miles Teller and CC Sabathia hang behind the scenes at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 18.

Man the Mic

Man the Mic

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

J Balvin performs during the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

15 of 94

Pretty in Peach

Alyssa Milano gets all dressed up for the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

Going Gray

Going Gray

Credit: Monika Skolimowska/DPA Picture Alliance/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at The Gray Man premiere in Berlin on July 18.

Big Step

Big Step

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of Bullet Train at Le Grand Rex on July 18.

18 of 94

Breaking Bread

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.

Pink Lady

Pink Lady

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.

Run Along

Run Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.

21 of 94

New York Minute

Credit: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C. 

22 of 94

Not So Furious

Credit: Backgrid

Vin Diesel happily hits the set of Fast X in Rome on July 18.

Water Works

Water Works

Credit: Tonci Plazibat/HMCROPIX/SIPA/Shutterstock

Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.

24 of 94

Back in Action

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.

25 of 94

Sibling Revelry

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. 

26 of 94

Paradise Found

Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL/Splash news Online

New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.

27 of 94

Walk the Walk

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.

Turn About

Turn About

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.

29 of 94

Future Is Bright

Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.

Low-Key Loki

Low-Key Loki

Credit: GoffPhotos/Splash News Online

Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of Loki on July 17.

Power Ballad

Power Ballad

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film The Ballad of Ruby Salem in N.Y.C. on July 18.

Party People

Party People

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York. 

33 of 94

Thumbs Way Up

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.

34 of 94

Getting Sporty

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

JoJo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.

35 of 94

Playing in the Band

Credit: Katie Friesema

John Mayer and Bob Weir jam during the closing weekend of Dead & Company's summer tour at Citi Field in Queens on July 15. The band welcomed 61,000 fans across two nights at the ball park, which they've played nine times.

36 of 94

Stylish Night Out

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.

37 of 94

Funny Friends

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.

38 of 94

Rocking the Stage

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for W Algarve

Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.

39 of 94

Pretty Little Pals

Credit: Kevin Winter/THR/Getty

Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.

40 of 94

Getting Her Star

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.

Over Under

Over Under

Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood. 

On Red Alert

On Red Alert

Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada. 

Water Works

Water Works

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14. 

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15. 

45 of 94

Baseball's Biggest Fan

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.

46 of 94

Fun in the Sun

Credit: EliotPress / MEGA

Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.

47 of 94

Boys' Night Out

Credit: Katie Jones

Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.

48 of 94

Stage Presence

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13. 

49 of 94

Backstage Buddies

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14. 

Style File

Style File

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14. 

51 of 94

So Incredible

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California. 

Rock Wear

Rock Wear

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 14. 

53 of 94

Endless Possibilities

Credit: John Salangsang/Outfest/Shutterstock

Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of Anything's Possible on July 14. 

54 of 94

Feeling Fussy

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's Today in New York City.

55 of 94

Skirt the Issue

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C. 

To Boot

To Boot

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14. 

57 of 94

Walk the Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Ana de Armas leaves a screening of The Gray Man in Hollywood on July 14. 

58 of 94

Toast with the Most

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexico

Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila. 

Color Block

Color Block

Credit: Backgrid

Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14. 

Well Suited

Well Suited

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sebastian Stan films his latest, A Different Man, on July 14 in N.Y.C.

Loved Up

Loved Up

Credit: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14. 

Run Along

Run Along

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14. 

63 of 94

Quiet on the Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, UTap.

Going Gray

Going Gray

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The Gray Man costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. 

Peace Keeper

Peace Keeper

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. 

66 of 94

Green with Envy

Credit: FilmMagic

Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T at the Hammer Museum. 

67 of 94

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 13.

68 of 94