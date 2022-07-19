Heidi Klum Hits the Beach, Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow, the Ted Lasso Cast and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Life's a Beach
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy a beach day in Miami on July 18.
Glam Gal
Lupita Nyong'o shows off her dramatic look at the Hollywood premiere of Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.
Slumber Party
Savannah Guthrie joins Gwyneth Paltrow for a goop pajama party, in partnership with Cartier, celebrating the brand's new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk in East Hampton, New York, on July 18.
Costar Cuddles
Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni share a smooch at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Green Machine
Hannah Waddingham matches the green carpet at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Photo Finish
Phil Dunster has some fun behind costars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Purple Reign
Jordan Peele arrives in style to the Hollywood premiere of his new film Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.
In Uniform
Ana de Armas looks ready for school while arriving to Bauer Media Radio Studios in London on July 19.
Play On
Marcia Gay Harden and Melissa Gilbert join Tom Hanks on July 16 at the world premiere of Hanks' play Safe Home at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York.
Sneak Peek
Cate Blanchett films a scene for Disclaimer in West London on July 19.
All Good Things
Stranger Things star Joe Keery sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Total Ballers
Jon Hamm shows St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols a 'Hamm Slamm' chain during batting practice before the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18 in L.A.
Backstage Bonding
Miles Teller and CC Sabathia hang behind the scenes at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 18.
Man the Mic
J Balvin performs during the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Pretty in Peach
Alyssa Milano gets all dressed up for the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Going Gray
Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at The Gray Man premiere in Berlin on July 18.
Big Step
Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of Bullet Train at Le Grand Rex on July 18.
Breaking Bread
Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.
Pink Lady
Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Run Along
Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.
New York Minute
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C.
Not So Furious
Vin Diesel happily hits the set of Fast X in Rome on July 18.
Water Works
Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.
Back in Action
Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.
Sibling Revelry
Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.
Paradise Found
New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.
Walk the Walk
Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.
Turn About
Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.
Future Is Bright
Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.
Low-Key Loki
Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of Loki on July 17.
Power Ballad
Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film The Ballad of Ruby Salem in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Party People
Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York.
Thumbs Way Up
Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.
Getting Sporty
JoJo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.
Playing in the Band
John Mayer and Bob Weir jam during the closing weekend of Dead & Company's summer tour at Citi Field in Queens on July 15. The band welcomed 61,000 fans across two nights at the ball park, which they've played nine times.
Stylish Night Out
Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.
Funny Friends
Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.
Rocking the Stage
Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.
Pretty Little Pals
Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.
Getting Her Star
Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.
Over Under
Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.
On Red Alert
Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada.
Water Works
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14.
Paw Patrol
Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15.
Baseball's Biggest Fan
Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.
Fun in the Sun
Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.
Boys' Night Out
Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.
Stage Presence
Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13.
Backstage Buddies
Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14.
Style File
Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14.
So Incredible
Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California.
Rock Wear
Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 14.
Endless Possibilities
Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of Anything's Possible on July 14.
Feeling Fussy
Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's Today in New York City.
Skirt the Issue
Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C.
To Boot
Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14.
Walk the Walk
Ana de Armas leaves a screening of The Gray Man in Hollywood on July 14.
Toast with the Most
Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila.
Color Block
Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14.
Well Suited
Sebastian Stan films his latest, A Different Man, on July 14 in N.Y.C.
Loved Up
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14.
Run Along
Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14.
Quiet on the Set
Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, UTap.
Going Gray
The Gray Man costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.
Peace Keeper
Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.
Green with Envy
Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T at the Hammer Museum.
Mad for Plaid
Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 13.