Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 19, 2011
GAM ON!
BUDDY SYSTEM
Flirty costars – and future Marine Corps Ball mates – Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis have a close encounter on Monday at the New York City premiere of their July 22 movie, Friends with Benefits.
SUNNY SMILE
Just over a week after welcoming baby boy Bing into the world, new mom Kate Hudson enjoys a sandy afternoon in Malibu, Calif., with her other main men, son Ryder, 7, and fiancé Matthew Bellamy (not pictured), on Monday.
ON THE MARKET
After a family trip to the farmer's market over the weekend, Jennifer Garner spends a little one-on-one time with 2-year-old daughter Seraphina at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.
MEET THE PREZ
Talk about a monumental meeting! Shenae Grimes gets a hands-on history lesson Monday, cozying up to a replica of the iconic Lincoln Memorial while on location for 90210 in Brentwood, Calif. a
SHORTS STROLL
A cutoffs-clad Halle Berry stays in step with adorable daughter Nahla, 3, during a Monday afternoon out in Santa Monica, Calif.
URBAN 'COWBOYS'
Hi-ho Letter-ford, away! In N.Y.C. to promote his July 29 movie Cowboys amp Aliens, Harrison Ford horses around with Late Show host David Letterman outside the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday.
SHADY BEHAVIOR
Occasional wedding-crasher Justin Bieber enjoys a sunny solo adventure on Monday in Los Angeles.
SHORT & SWEET
Vanessa Hudgens models a short crop – like the one she sports in her new movie – at Neutrogena's Wave for Change event Monday alongside fellow brand ambassador Hayden Panettiere in L.A.
'ROME'-ANTIC STROLL
Penélope Cruz shows her stripes with hubby Javier Bardem on the set of her latest collaboration with Woody Allen, Bop Decameron, in Rome, Italy, on Monday.
STRING THEORY
Someone's raising the Miami heat index! Whitney Port makes a bikini adjustment while emerging from the surf in Miami Beach on Monday.
IN A 'DASH'
Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian shops close to home Monday at her very own DASH boutique in New York's Soho neighborhood.
BAG OF TRICKS
Ditching her panda instincts, Lady Gaga gets all laced up Monday for her radio interview with Howard Stern in New York City.
FOOD RUN
Following her royal encounter with Duchess Catherine, Reese Witherspoon keeps it simply chic in an LBD during a lunch date in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.
FRENCH DRESSING
On the lookout for some relaxation? Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas take in the Mediterranean scenery Monday while vacationing in Saint-Tropez.