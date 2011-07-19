Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 19, 2011

GAM ON!

Credit: Fame

Move over, Lady Gaga! Rihanna makes her own pantless fashion statement on Monday, beating the New York City heat with some shirty behavior.

BUDDY SYSTEM

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Flirty costars – and future Marine Corps Ball matesJustin Timberlake and Mila Kunis have a close encounter on Monday at the New York City premiere of their July 22 movie, Friends with Benefits.

SUNNY SMILE

Credit: Fame

Just over a week after welcoming baby boy Bing into the world, new mom Kate Hudson enjoys a sandy afternoon in Malibu, Calif., with her other main men, son Ryder, 7, and fiancé Matthew Bellamy (not pictured), on Monday.

ON THE MARKET

Credit: X17

After a family trip to the farmer's market over the weekend, Jennifer Garner spends a little one-on-one time with 2-year-old daughter Seraphina at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.

MEET THE PREZ

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Kevin Perkins/Pacific Coast News

Talk about a monumental meeting! Shenae Grimes gets a hands-on history lesson Monday, cozying up to a replica of the iconic Lincoln Memorial while on location for 90210 in Brentwood, Calif. a

SHORTS STROLL

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

A cutoffs-clad Halle Berry stays in step with adorable daughter Nahla, 3, during a Monday afternoon out in Santa Monica, Calif.

URBAN 'COWBOYS'

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Hi-ho Letter-ford, away! In N.Y.C. to promote his July 29 movie Cowboys amp Aliens, Harrison Ford horses around with Late Show host David Letterman outside the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday.

SHADY BEHAVIOR

Credit: Fame

Occasional wedding-crasher Justin Bieber enjoys a sunny solo adventure on Monday in Los Angeles.

SHORT & SWEET

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Vanessa Hudgens models a short crop – like the one she sports in her new movie – at Neutrogena's Wave for Change event Monday alongside fellow brand ambassador Hayden Panettiere in L.A.

'ROME'-ANTIC STROLL

Credit: Flynet

Penélope Cruz shows her stripes with hubby Javier Bardem on the set of her latest collaboration with Woody Allen, Bop Decameron, in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

STRING THEORY

Credit: INF

Someone's raising the Miami heat index! Whitney Port makes a bikini adjustment while emerging from the surf in Miami Beach on Monday.

IN A 'DASH'

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian shops close to home Monday at her very own DASH boutique in New York's Soho neighborhood.

BAG OF TRICKS

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Ditching her panda instincts, Lady Gaga gets all laced up Monday for her radio interview with Howard Stern in New York City.

FOOD RUN

Credit: Flynet

Following her royal encounter with Duchess Catherine, Reese Witherspoon keeps it simply chic in an LBD during a lunch date in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.

FRENCH DRESSING

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

On the lookout for some relaxation? Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas take in the Mediterranean scenery Monday while vacationing in Saint-Tropez.

