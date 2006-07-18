Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 18, 2006
HEAT INDEX
A sexy Kate Hudson raises temperatures on an already steamy New York City day as she departs The Late Show on Monday.
FLIGHT PATTERN
Jessica Simpson is all smiles as she and pup Daisy prepare to take flight at LAX on Monday. The singer – who partied at the same Hollywood club as ex Nick Lachey and his gal pal Vanessa Minnillo over the weekend – was heading to New York City, where she'll unveil the video for her single "A Public Affair" on TRL.
NORTHERN LIGHT
Ashlee Simpson enjoys a casual outing Monday in Toronto, before hitting the stage that evening for a stop on her LOVE tour.
PUMP HIM UP
Kevin Federline stocks up on some gym equipment in Malibu on Monday. Maybe he's trying to keep off the sympathy pounds: He and wife Britney Spears are expecting their second child, who'll join 10-month-old son Sean Preston.
WINTER WONDERLAND
Kirsten Dunst remains in good spirits despite being bundled up in the balmy Hollywood weather while filming a scene for Spider-Man 3 on Sunday.
LAZY SUNDAY
In a brand-new bikini – and with new beau Harry Morton (not pictured) by her side – Lindsay Lohan chills out at a beach house Sunday in her favorite spot for July: Malibu.
SHORE THING
The same day, Lohan's pal Nicole Richie joins the fun in Malibu and proves that life is just beachy.
WATER BABY
Bryce Dallas Howard makes waves as she walks the blue carpet at the New York City premiere of her film Lady in the Water on Monday. "I got waterlogged filming it," the actress said of spending eight hours a day in a pool for her role in the M. Night Shyamalan movie.
MOMMY CHIC
An expectant Heidi Klum gives pregnancy a fashionable outlook during a Beverly Hills outing with 10-month-old Henry (with British singer Seal) on Sunday.
OUT & ABOUT
Jennifer Garner enjoys a solo day out in Santa Monica on Saturday, while husband Ben Affleck remains in Boston, putting the final touches on his directorial debut, Gone, Baby, Gone.
KING OF THE 'HILLS'
Keith Urban goes the Nordic track during a wet 'n' wild performance Saturday at the 30th annual Jamboree in the Hills country music festival in Morristown, Ohio.
WINE & DINE
Ashanti gets bubbly with rapper beau Nelly at a recent Los Angeles dinner party for Napa Valley vintner Etoile's sparkling wine.
HOW HOT?
Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger join Ellen DeGeneres at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday, where the talk-show host (and girlfriend Portia DeRossi) threw a cocktail party to help Ugandan villages (through FXB and Heifer International). "It feels like Africa right now," DeGeneres said of the 100-degree weather. "So it's like we're there."
COUNTRY TIME
Kenny Chesney – who tells PEOPLE, "Every night (on the road) is summer vacation" – rocks out at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday. The country star wraps up his 54-city sold-out tour on Sept. 3.