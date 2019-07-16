Jessica Alba Gets Summery in N.Y.C., Plus Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler, Beyoncé and More

By Karen Mizoguchi
July 16, 2019 06:00 AM

On the Dot

Jessica Alba is a breezy beauty on Monday during an outing in N.Y.C.

Picture Perfect Presley

Newly minted Elvis Austin Butler holds hands with Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles on Monday.

Scene Setting

Zoey Deutch has a beautiful backdrop on Monday at the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy.

Hi There!

Drake Bell gives a wave outside Build Studio in New York City on Monday.

Off the Wall

Liam Neeson gets fierce on Monday at the Cold Pursuit premiere at the Cine Capitol in Madrid.

Hair Apparent

Cyndi Lauper makes her way toward the crowd during a weekend concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Fast Friends

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and costar Jason Statham crack each other up at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw premiere on Saturday in L.A.

Show of Support

Ashley Olsen supports twin Mary-Kate in the stands during the Longines Global Champions Tour in Chantilly, France, on Saturday.

Fierce Feathers

Lizzo performs hits from her album Cuz I Love You during day two of Lovebox 2019 on Saturday at Gunnersbury Park in London.

King and Queen

JAY-Z and Beyoncé steal the show on the yellow carpet ahead of the Lion King premiere on Sunday in London.  

Family Day at the Races

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are joined by their son Dylan at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on Sunday at Silverstone in Northampton, England.

Game Face

Charlize Theron is on the edge of her seat during the men’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday in London.

On Island Time

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky soak up some sunshine during their vacation in Ibiza with pals Matt Damon and wife Luciana on Saturday. 

Piano Man

John Legend performs at an event for his LVE Wines at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Sunday. 

Pattern Play

Sienna Miller is all smiles at the Gucci x Melet Mercantile Opening Party in Montauk. New York, on Saturday. 

Play (Fur)ball!

Giada De Laurentiis meets Finn the Bat Dog at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Photo Friendly

Daniel Craig playfully poses for photos with fans at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. on Sunday.

Celebrating a Legacy

Cuba Gooding Jr. embraces Martha Stewart and singer-songwriter David Crosby at Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society’s afterparty for David Crosby: Remember My Name on Saturday in East Hampton, New York.

Onstage Interviews

Former Game of Thrones costars Jerome Flynn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau field questions during 2019 Con of Thrones on Saturday at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Offscreen Activities

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott hangs out in the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.

Pop Princess

Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in sparkly red gloves at The Filmore in Detroit on Saturday. 

Big Little Friends

Bradley Cooper and Laura Dern step out together for a Saturday lunch in N.Y.C.

Flower Power

Katherine Schwarzenegger dons a boho floral-print dress to visit a hair salon in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Summertime Fun

On Friday, Dylan McDermott relaxes on the beach shirtless in Miami. 

Somebody to Love

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton stock up on groceries after having dinner in New York City on Saturday.

Rockin' Rogers

On Saturday, Maggie Rogers performs during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park in Kentucky.

Gone Overseas

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoy their vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, together on Sunday.

Love All

Woody Harrelson attends the Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on Sunday.

Monster Fans

Glee alumni Heather Morris and Naya Rivera attend the Monster Jam Celebrity Event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Friday Feels

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hit their favorite place — the gym! — on Friday in New York City.

Sing Thing

Maggie Rogers performs on NBC’s Citi Summer Concert Series during the Today show at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Solo Strut

Andrew Garfield makes waves during a gym visit in Hollywood on Friday.

What's So Funny?

Ashley Benson and a pal can’t help but crack up while out in L.A. on Friday.

Cool Concertgoer

Meanwhile, Ashley’s girlfriend Cara Delevingne attends the Teen Cancer America Suite at the Bob Dylan and Neil Young concert in London’s Hyde Park on Friday.

Color Rush

Pregnant Jenna Bush Hager poses with her two favorite Poppys — her daughter and the Trolls star! — at DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience in New York City.

For Good

French Montana hangs with a patient on Friday during a surprise visit to Seacrest Studios at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on behalf of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Chanel Chic

Kristen Stewart smolders in all white at the Noir et Blanc de Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 makeup collection launch at Yachts de Paris on Thursday in Paris.

Action Shot

Brad Pitt photobombs costar Margot Robbie during their photo call for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Super Fan

Self-proclaimed Billie Eilish “hype man” Melissa McCarthy arrives to see the “Bad Guys” singer in concert at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on Thursday.

Baby Love

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade cuddle up to daughter Kaavia on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A.

Power Pattern

Jessie J belts it out onstage during her performance at the Henley festival in Oxfordshire, England, on Thursday.

Art Appreciation

Samuel L. Jackson attends the Mr. Brainwash solo exhibit launch at Taglialatella Galleries on Thursday in Toronto, Canada.

Floral Fun

Kate Mara supports husband Jamie Bell at the special screening of his film Skin in L.A. on Thursday.

Celebrating History

Riz Ahmed attends the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Dinner at the Television Centre in London on Thursday.

To the Point

Marcia Gay Harden and close pal Camryn Manheim smile at a special screening of Netflix’s Point Blank on Thursday in L.A. 

Runway Win

Eva Longoria conquers the catwalk during the Marbella fashion show at The Global Gift Foundation Philanthropic Weekend on Thursday in Marbella, Spain.

Costars on the Carpet

Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola pose together at The Art of Self-Defense screening on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Always On

Models Olivia Culpo and Myla Dalbesio strike a pose before having a fun night out at Mandrake Miami on Thursday.

Money Moves

Cardi B takes the stage at the Openair Frauenfeld Music Festival on Thursday in Switzerland.

Fun & Fit

Adriana Lima and trainer Deja Riley have fun sweating it out at PUMA and Refinery29 hosts the launch of the new PUMA LQD CELL Shatter shoe at Refinery29 on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Face in the Crowd

Claire Foy sits nervously in the crowd during day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday in London.

Peace and Love

Mya sends peaceful vibes during her SiriusXM Studios visit on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Pretty in Pink

Emily Blunt looks radiant in a pink dress with lace cutouts at the American Institute for Stuttering’s 13th Annual Gala at Guastavino’s on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Slime Time 

Host Michael Strahan brings his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia as dates to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Kids' Club

Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess and son Future Zahir steal the show on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A. 

I 'Spy'... 

Sebastian Stan wraps an arm around costar Jessica Chastain while filming their upcoming spy thriller 355 on Monday in Paris. 

Petite Pause 

Also seen on the 355 set: Diane Kruger smiling during a quick break. 

A 'Royally' Good View

David Beckham is all smiles in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday. 

Screen Time

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on her phone while out and about in New York City on Thursday. 

'Don't Blame Me'

Taylor Swift shrugs her shoulders during her performance at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Friendly Feast

Kourtney Kardashian and pal Winnie Harlow leave Craig’s restaurant hand-in-hand after grabbing dinner with Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

London Calling

Rita Ora steps out in a high-collared gold choker in London on Wednesday.

Power Players

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara pose with U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and girlfriend Sue Bird at the 2019 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Supportive Spouse

Dwyane Wade grins as wife Gabrielle Union strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPYS on Wednesday in L.A.

Call to Action

