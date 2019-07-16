Jessica Alba Gets Summery in N.Y.C., Plus Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler, Beyoncé and More

On the Dot
Jessica Alba is a breezy beauty on Monday during an outing in N.Y.C.
Picture Perfect Presley
Newly minted Elvis Austin Butler holds hands with Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles on Monday.
Scene Setting
Zoey Deutch has a beautiful backdrop on Monday at the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy.
Hi There!
Drake Bell gives a wave outside Build Studio in New York City on Monday.
Off the Wall
Liam Neeson gets fierce on Monday at the Cold Pursuit premiere at the Cine Capitol in Madrid.
Hair Apparent
Cyndi Lauper makes her way toward the crowd during a weekend concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Fast Friends
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and costar Jason Statham crack each other up at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw premiere on Saturday in L.A.
Show of Support
Ashley Olsen supports twin Mary-Kate in the stands during the Longines Global Champions Tour in Chantilly, France, on Saturday.
Fierce Feathers
Lizzo performs hits from her album Cuz I Love You during day two of Lovebox 2019 on Saturday at Gunnersbury Park in London.
King and Queen
JAY-Z and Beyoncé steal the show on the yellow carpet ahead of the Lion King premiere on Sunday in London.
Family Day at the Races
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are joined by their son Dylan at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on Sunday at Silverstone in Northampton, England.
Game Face
Charlize Theron is on the edge of her seat during the men’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday in London.
On Island Time
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky soak up some sunshine during their vacation in Ibiza with pals Matt Damon and wife Luciana on Saturday.
Piano Man
John Legend performs at an event for his LVE Wines at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Sunday.
Pattern Play
Sienna Miller is all smiles at the Gucci x Melet Mercantile Opening Party in Montauk. New York, on Saturday.
Play (Fur)ball!
Giada De Laurentiis meets Finn the Bat Dog at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Photo Friendly
Daniel Craig playfully poses for photos with fans at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. on Sunday.
Celebrating a Legacy
Cuba Gooding Jr. embraces Martha Stewart and singer-songwriter David Crosby at Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society’s afterparty for David Crosby: Remember My Name on Saturday in East Hampton, New York.
Onstage Interviews
Former Game of Thrones costars Jerome Flynn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau field questions during 2019 Con of Thrones on Saturday at the Music City Center in Nashville.
Offscreen Activities
Fleabag’s Andrew Scott hangs out in the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.
Pop Princess
Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in sparkly red gloves at The Filmore in Detroit on Saturday.
Big Little Friends
Bradley Cooper and Laura Dern step out together for a Saturday lunch in N.Y.C.
Flower Power
Katherine Schwarzenegger dons a boho floral-print dress to visit a hair salon in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Summertime Fun
On Friday, Dylan McDermott relaxes on the beach shirtless in Miami.
Somebody to Love
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton stock up on groceries after having dinner in New York City on Saturday.
Rockin' Rogers
On Saturday, Maggie Rogers performs during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park in Kentucky.
Gone Overseas
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoy their vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, together on Sunday.
Love All
Woody Harrelson attends the Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on Sunday.
Monster Fans
Glee alumni Heather Morris and Naya Rivera attend the Monster Jam Celebrity Event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Friday Feels
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hit their favorite place — the gym! — on Friday in New York City.
Sing Thing
Maggie Rogers performs on NBC’s Citi Summer Concert Series during the Today show at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Solo Strut
Andrew Garfield makes waves during a gym visit in Hollywood on Friday.
What's So Funny?
Ashley Benson and a pal can’t help but crack up while out in L.A. on Friday.
Cool Concertgoer
Meanwhile, Ashley’s girlfriend Cara Delevingne attends the Teen Cancer America Suite at the Bob Dylan and Neil Young concert in London’s Hyde Park on Friday.
Color Rush
Pregnant Jenna Bush Hager poses with her two favorite Poppys — her daughter and the Trolls star! — at DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience in New York City.
For Good
French Montana hangs with a patient on Friday during a surprise visit to Seacrest Studios at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on behalf of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
Chanel Chic
Kristen Stewart smolders in all white at the Noir et Blanc de Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 makeup collection launch at Yachts de Paris on Thursday in Paris.
Action Shot
Brad Pitt photobombs costar Margot Robbie during their photo call for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Super Fan
Self-proclaimed Billie Eilish “hype man” Melissa McCarthy arrives to see the “Bad Guys” singer in concert at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on Thursday.
Baby Love
Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade cuddle up to daughter Kaavia on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A.
Power Pattern
Jessie J belts it out onstage during her performance at the Henley festival in Oxfordshire, England, on Thursday.
Art Appreciation
Samuel L. Jackson attends the Mr. Brainwash solo exhibit launch at Taglialatella Galleries on Thursday in Toronto, Canada.
Floral Fun
Kate Mara supports husband Jamie Bell at the special screening of his film Skin in L.A. on Thursday.
Celebrating History
Riz Ahmed attends the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Dinner at the Television Centre in London on Thursday.
To the Point
Marcia Gay Harden and close pal Camryn Manheim smile at a special screening of Netflix’s Point Blank on Thursday in L.A.
Runway Win
Eva Longoria conquers the catwalk during the Marbella fashion show at The Global Gift Foundation Philanthropic Weekend on Thursday in Marbella, Spain.
Costars on the Carpet
Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola pose together at The Art of Self-Defense screening on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Always On
Models Olivia Culpo and Myla Dalbesio strike a pose before having a fun night out at Mandrake Miami on Thursday.
Money Moves
Cardi B takes the stage at the Openair Frauenfeld Music Festival on Thursday in Switzerland.
Fun & Fit
Adriana Lima and trainer Deja Riley have fun sweating it out at PUMA and Refinery29 hosts the launch of the new PUMA LQD CELL Shatter shoe at Refinery29 on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Face in the Crowd
Claire Foy sits nervously in the crowd during day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday in London.
Peace and Love
Mya sends peaceful vibes during her SiriusXM Studios visit on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Pretty in Pink
Emily Blunt looks radiant in a pink dress with lace cutouts at the American Institute for Stuttering’s 13th Annual Gala at Guastavino’s on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Slime Time
Host Michael Strahan brings his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia as dates to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Kids' Club
Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess and son Future Zahir steal the show on the red carpet ahead of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday in L.A.
I 'Spy'...
Sebastian Stan wraps an arm around costar Jessica Chastain while filming their upcoming spy thriller 355 on Monday in Paris.
Petite Pause
Also seen on the 355 set: Diane Kruger smiling during a quick break.
A 'Royally' Good View
David Beckham is all smiles in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday.
Screen Time
Emily Ratajkowski is seen on her phone while out and about in New York City on Thursday.
'Don't Blame Me'
Taylor Swift shrugs her shoulders during her performance at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Friendly Feast
Kourtney Kardashian and pal Winnie Harlow leave Craig’s restaurant hand-in-hand after grabbing dinner with Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
London Calling
Rita Ora steps out in a high-collared gold choker in London on Wednesday.
Power Players
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara pose with U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and girlfriend Sue Bird at the 2019 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Supportive Spouse
Dwyane Wade grins as wife Gabrielle Union strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPYS on Wednesday in L.A.