Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 14, 2009

Is it something he said? Former Dancing with the Stars partners Tony Dovolani and Melissa Rycroft joke around at the Matt Leinart Foundation fund-raising event Monday at Hollywood's Lucky Strike Lanes. Rycroft admitted to PEOPLE at the bash that fiancé Tye Strickland is more involved with their wedding planning than she is. "At this point, I'm probably the worst bride in the history of brides," she said.