Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 14, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

APPLE A DAY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Sporting a tie-dyed tunic by Brette Sandler, a pregnant Heidi Klum treats herself (and baby No. 4!) to an apple outside her New York City hotel on Tuesday. On Aug. 20, the supermodel returns to TV when Project Runway premieres on Lifetime.

BLUES BROTHER

Credit: Revolution Pix/Bauer-Griffin

In his trusty Ray-Ban Wayfarers, Twilight star Robert Pattinson gets suited up to shoot a scene for his new film Remember Me in New York City on Monday.

'AUNTIE' UP

Credit: Ramey

Looks like Beyoncé's got a fan! Sporting a "My Auntie Rocks" T-shirt, nephew Daniel Julez Smith, Jr., 4½ (sister Solange's son), wears his support for his famous family member during a shopping trip Monday with grandma Tina in Beverly Hills.

ROLL WITH IT

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

He's on a roll! Newly single Nick Lachey strikes out for a good (and sporty!) cause at the Verizon Wireless Matt Leinart Foundation's annual Celebrity Bowl event at Hollywood's Lucky Strike Lanes on Monday.

GET A GRIP!

Credit: Noel Vasquez/FilmMagic

Is it something he said? Former Dancing with the Stars partners Tony Dovolani and Melissa Rycroft joke around at the Matt Leinart Foundation fund-raising event Monday at Hollywood's Lucky Strike Lanes. Rycroft admitted to PEOPLE at the bash that fiancé Tye Strickland is more involved with their wedding planning than she is. "At this point, I'm probably the worst bride in the history of brides," she said.

THE UPSHOT

Credit: Sipa

Say fromage! Naomi Watts takes a turn behind the camera to capture some sweet family memories with partner Liev Schreiber and son Sasha, who turns 2 on July 25, on Monday along Paris's Avenue Montaigne. Also along for the trip: 7-month-old son Samuel Kai (not pictured).

FLOWER POWER

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

Kelly Clarkson makes a colorful appearance Monday outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City. The singer has been trekking across the country on a tour of summer fairs.

OVER THE MOON

Credit: Jason DeCrow/AP

Expectant mom Adriana Lima shows off her baby bump at a Louis Vuitton-sponsored party celebrating the 40th anniversary of the lunar landing Monday at New York City's American Museum of Natural History.

KISS & TELL

Credit: INF

Spotted: Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick – well, at least their conniving Gossip Girl characters – sharing a kiss Monday on the set of Gossip Girl on New York's Upper East Side.

CHECK MATES

Credit: Brandon Todd/Splash News Online

During a break from their summer tour, the Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Joe and Nick – put down their instruments and pick up some baseball gloves – plus one big check! – for a charity softball game in Sterling, Va., on Monday.

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Alba makes sure 1-year-old daughter Honor Marie is protected from the sun – and as cute as can be in her hat! – while running errands Monday in Brentwood, Calif.

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Bend it like the Beckhams! David Beckham – accompanied by sons Romeo, 6½, and Cruz, 4 – takes to the field in Carson, Calif., on Monday to practice with the Los Angeles Galaxy. The soccer star was able to finish the European soccer season with Italian team AC Milan before coming back to the U.S. to fulfill his contract with the Galaxy.

TAKE A BOW

Credit: Ron Asadorian-Eddie Mejia/Splash News Online

Drew Barrymore may be at work on the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of her new movie Going the Distance, but the actress can't help but goof around for photographers, dipping into a curtsy outside her trailer. When she isn't filming, Barrymore has been hanging out with pal Justin Long.

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: Meet the Famous

With her backstage pass on and a beer in hand, Reese Witherspoon is one super (famous) music fan, taking in pal Jenny Lewis's show at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday.

BLUE BELLE

Credit: Fame

A smiley Scarlett Johansson hits the red carpet in Madrid on Monday, stepping out as the new face of fashion label Mango. The actress has a lot to be happy about: hubby Ryan Reynolds just landed the lead role in the upcoming Green Lantern film.

