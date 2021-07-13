Zendaya Channels Lola Bunny at the Space Jam Premiere, Plus Kristin Davis, Andy Cohen & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Team Lola
Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in L.A. on July 12.
Dog Days
Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of And Just Like That on July 12 in N.Y.C.
On Air
Andy Cohen hosts Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Carpet Catch-up
LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.
On the Move
Bill Murray poses at The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.
Costars in Costume
America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film Caviar on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Bold Lip
Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 in L.A.
Guest Stars
Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during The Hoda Kotb Show on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Vegas Baby
Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.
Dressed to the Nines
Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James hit the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards red carpet on July 12 in N.Y.C.
Festival Fun
Noomi Rapaces flashes a smile at Cannes Film Festival on July 12.
Yes They 'Cannes'
Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody share a frame on July 12 at the screening of The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
A Horse, of Course
Lucy Boynton shows off her riding skills on July 12 while filming Why Didn't They Ask the Evans in Surrey, England.
Fun in the Sun
Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Marc Kalman (not pictured) soak up the sunshine at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on July 12.
With a Wink and a Smile
Model Coco Rocha has her hands full on July 12 at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes.
Shine Bright
Jodie Turner-Smith sparkles at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner on July 11 in Cannes.
Game On
JoJo Siwa takes part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11 in Denver.
Crowd Pleaser
Megan Thee Stallion wows the crowd with her performance at Hakkasan Nightclub on July 11 in Las Vegas.
Model Behavior
Bella Hadid stuns on the red carpet in a couture Schiaparelli gown at the Tre Piani (Three Floors) premiere on July 11 in Cannes.
Sing It
Doja Cat takes the stage in a cut-out top and skirt at E11EVEN on July 11 in Miami.
Funky Furs
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna get cozy on a fire escape in neon looks while filming their music video on July 11 in N.Y.C.
Got Your Back
Grace Gummer and Drew Barrymore pose together at a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family on July 10 in East Hampton.
Tee Time
Justin Timberlake hits the links during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11 in South Lake Tahoe.
Out of This World
Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson and his crew toast the landing of Unity 22 with G.H. Mumm Champagne on July 11 in New Mexico.
Hopeful Place
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all smiles wrapped in each other's arms while filming a secret project together in New York City on July 11.
Best Female Athlete
Naomi Osaka flashes a high-fashion peace sign at the 2021 ESPY Awards atop the Rooftop at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.
Proud Papa
Dylan Frances Penn and father Sean Penn attend the Flag Day photocall for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 10.
Crossover Episode
Jackie Cox from RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 and Mercedes "MJ" Javid of Shahs of Sunset take a selfie together at the Bravo Clubhouse in N.Y.C. on July 10.
Crash Course
Anne Hathaway is spotted on the set of her upcoming drama miniseries WeCrashed in New York City on July 10.
Mission: Possible
Tom Cruise suits up for Wimbledon in London on July 10 alongside his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.
Summer of Soul
Yara Shahidi enjoys her time at Cinespia's screening of Questlove's new documentary Summer of Soul at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 9.
Lily in Paris
Lily Collins is spotted in a colorful costume on-set for season 2 of Emily in Paris in France on July 9.
Yes She 'Cannes'
Marion Cotillard attends the Bigger Than Us photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 9.
Batter Up!
Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
Bold in Blue
Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
Roughed Up
John Cena is seen on the set of The Peacemaker on July 8 in Vancouver.
Power Couple
Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of Benedetta at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
A-list Arrival
Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
Summer Lovin'
Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.
Hot Girl Summer
Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.
On the Move
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.
Ready, Set, Match
David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.
Directoral Debut
Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of Through Her Eyes, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.
Model Behavior
Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.
Denim Darling
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
City Nights
Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, on July 8 in N.Y.C.
Screening Squad
Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the Dr. Death exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8.
Sweet Kicks
Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.
Couple Goals
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.
Big Heart
Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the Stillwater screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.
All in the Family
Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend The Souvenir Part 2 screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.
On Holiday
Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.
Set Sighting
Amy Schumer is seen on the set of Life and Beth on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.
Set Dressing
Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge.
Pink Lady
Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles.
Triple Threat
Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Capped Off
Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends.
Funny Faces
Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Cheers to That
Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.
Face Framing
Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Walk About
Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles.
Going Green
Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.
Gorgeous Glam
Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.
Behind the Mask
Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.
Center Spotlight
Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.