Zendaya Channels Lola Bunny at the Space Jam Premiere, Plus Kristin Davis, Andy Cohen & More

By People Staff
Updated July 13, 2021 11:39 AM

Team Lola

Credit: Christopher Polk/Polk Imaging

Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in L.A. on July 12.

Dog Days

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of And Just Like That on July 12 in N.Y.C.

On Air

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Andy Cohen hosts Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Carpet Catch-up

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.

On the Move

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Bill Murray poses at The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

Costars in Costume

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film Caviar on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Bold Lip

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 in L.A.

Guest Stars

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during The Hoda Kotb Show on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Vegas Baby

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James hit the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards red carpet on July 12 in N.Y.C.

Festival Fun

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Noomi Rapaces flashes a smile at Cannes Film Festival on July 12.

Yes They 'Cannes'

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody share a frame on July 12 at the screening of The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

A Horse, of Course

Credit: The IMage Direct

Lucy Boynton shows off her riding skills on July 12 while filming Why Didn't They Ask the Evans in Surrey, England.

Fun in the Sun

Credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Marc Kalman (not pictured) soak up the sunshine at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on July 12.

With a Wink and a Smile

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Model Coco Rocha has her hands full on July 12 at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes. 

Shine Bright

Jodie Turner-Smith sparkles at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner on July 11 in Cannes.

Game On

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

JoJo Siwa takes part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11 in Denver. 

Crowd Pleaser 

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion wows the crowd with her performance at Hakkasan Nightclub on July 11 in Las Vegas. 

Model Behavior

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bella Hadid stuns on the red carpet in a couture Schiaparelli gown at the Tre Piani (Three Floors) premiere on July 11 in Cannes. 

Sing It

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Doja Cat takes the stage in a cut-out top and skirt at E11EVEN on July 11 in Miami.

Funky Furs

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna get cozy on a fire escape in neon looks while filming their music video on July 11 in N.Y.C. 

Got Your Back

Credit: Carl Timpone, David Benthal, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Grace Gummer and Drew Barrymore pose together at a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family on July 10 in East Hampton. 

Tee Time

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty

Justin Timberlake hits the links during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11 in South Lake Tahoe. 

Out of This World 

Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson and his crew toast the landing of Unity 22 with G.H. Mumm Champagne on July 11 in New Mexico. 

Hopeful Place

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all smiles wrapped in each other's arms while filming a secret project together in New York City on July 11.

Best Female Athlete

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Naomi Osaka flashes a high-fashion peace sign at the 2021 ESPY Awards atop the Rooftop at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.

Proud Papa

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dylan Frances Penn and father Sean Penn attend the Flag Day photocall for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 10.

Crossover Episode

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jackie Cox from RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 and Mercedes "MJ" Javid of Shahs of Sunset take a selfie together at the Bravo Clubhouse in N.Y.C. on July 10.

Crash Course

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Anne Hathaway is spotted on the set of her upcoming drama miniseries WeCrashed in New York City on July 10.

Mission: Possible

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Tom Cruise suits up for Wimbledon in London on July 10 alongside his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Summer of Soul

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Yara Shahidi enjoys her time at Cinespia's screening of Questlove's new documentary Summer of Soul at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 9.

Lily in Paris

Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

Lily Collins is spotted in a colorful costume on-set for season 2 of Emily in Paris in France on July 9.

Yes She 'Cannes'

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Marion Cotillard attends the Bigger Than Us photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 9.

Batter Up!

Credit: Steve Green/Chicago Cubs

Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Bold in Blue

Credit: Marijo Cobretti/Splash News Online

Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

Roughed Up

Credit: The Image Direct

John Cena is seen on the set of The Peacemaker on July 8 in Vancouver.

Power Couple

Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty

Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of Benedetta at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

Summer Lovin'

Credit: BACKGRID

Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.

Hot Girl Summer

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

On the Move

Credit: Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.

Ready, Set, Match

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.

Directoral Debut

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of Through Her Eyes, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.

Model Behavior

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.

Denim Darling

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

City Nights

Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, on July 8 in N.Y.C.

Screening Squad

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the Dr. Death exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8. 

Sweet Kicks

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.

Couple Goals

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

Big Heart

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the Stillwater screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.

All in the Family

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend The Souvenir Part 2 screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France. 

On Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Amy Schumer is seen on the set of Life and Beth on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.

Set Dressing

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge. 

Pink Lady

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

Triple Threat

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Capped Off

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends. 

Funny Faces

Credit: Christopher Polk / Polk Imaging

Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. 

Cheers to That

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.

Face Framing

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Walk About

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

Going Green

Credit: MEGA

Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Marijo Cobretti/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

Behind the Mask

Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.

Center Spotlight

Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.