Star Tracks: Tuesday, July 12, 2011
TO A TEE
Sheryl Crow and her new man, musician Doyle Bramhall II, take a casual stroll through Manhattan's Nolita neighborhood Monday.
GO WITH IT
She's got a need for speed! Kristen Stewart keeps it moving Monday in Van Nuys, Calif.
AN ENCHANTING EVENING
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson work their magic on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Monday night.
MAIN SQUEEZE
Also at the Harry Potter premiere: newlyweds America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams, who cozy up for a date night.
SHOP GIRL
After meeting Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at a charity event Sunday, a solo Reese Witherspoon hits the shops Monday in West Hollywood.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Tatler cover girl Pippa Middleton keeps her look low-key – but adds a pop of color with her red handbag! – during a coffee run Tuesday in London.
ACTIVE DUTY
Heidi Klum works it out over the Brooklyn Bridge during the AOL Summer Run on Tuesday with help from model pal Brooklyn Decker.
MIAMI HEAT
Fresh off his 3,000th career hit, New York Yankee slugger Derek Jeter enjoys a little alone time with girlfriend Minka Kelly Monday afternoon in Miami.
ON THE DOT
She's got her body back – and isn't afraid to flaunt it! A Dolce amp Gabbana-clad Penélope Cruz proves she's one red-hot mama on the Rome set of Woody Allen's new film, Bop Decameron, on Monday.
SHE’S A SHOE-IN
CHANCE OF SHOWERS
Ashley Olsen steps out into the New York summer heat Monday with wet hair and another all-black outfit.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
A colorful Lady Gaga works her new green do while exiting Nevermind nightclub in Sydney, Australia, where the singer took the stage in a surprise performance on Monday.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
In New York for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere, Emma Watson shines in another sparkling ensemble Monday while heading to a taping of Late Show with David Letterman.
BRUSH WITH FAME
Diddy gets his hands dirty while helping volunteers maintain the Toffee Park Adventure Playground and Youth Centre in central London on Monday.
CASUAL SET-TING
After hanging with her hubby, Megan Fox finds her comfort zone Monday on the N.Y.C. set of her new movie, The Dictator, which co-stars Sacha Baron Cohen in a series of guises.