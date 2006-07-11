Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 11, 2006
MISTER J.T.
Justin Timberlake rocks out during a secret solo concert in Amsterdam on Saturday. The "SexyBack" singer has been playing club dates in Europe for the past few weeks to promote his upcoming album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.
GOLDEN GIRL
Kate Hudson is all aglow at the Los Angeles premiere of her film You, Me and Dupree on Monday.
THREE'S COMPANY
Owen Wilson is the man in the middle between You, Me and Dupree costars Hudson and Matt Dillon at a premiere afterparty in Hollywood. Though the actor plays an unwanted houseguest in the comedy, in real life he's got a fan club. "I am a Wilson aficionado!" the actress exclaimed about her blond costar.
COME SAIL AWAY
Lindsay Lohan and costar Garrett Hedlund try not to rock the boat while filming a scene for the drama Georgia Rule in Beverly Hills on Monday. In the film, Lohan is a rebellious teen who's sent to live with her grandmother, played by Jane Fonda.
TO A TEE
Eva Longoria wears her love for her show (which was shut out at last week's Emmy nominations) while leaving a West Hollywood salon on Monday.
BROTHER HOOD
Ewan McGregor and Colin Farrell suit up Monday to shoot a scene for Woody Allen's untitled new movie in London. The actors play down-on-their-luck siblings who end up bitter rivals after they turn to a life of crime.
PRETTY IN PINK
It's a girls' day out for Julia Roberts and her 19-month-old mini-me, Hazel, when the twosome step out near their home in Taos, New Mexico, recently.
DINNER DATES
Color-coordinated couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z step out for a night on the town in New York City on Monday. The singer hits the small screen tomorrow when the video for her new single, "Déjà Vu," premieres on MTV's TRL.
SHADY GUY
Michael Douglas stops by the Late Show studio in New York City on Monday to chat about his role in You, Me and Dupree and his summer activities. Talk about TMI: The actor told David Letterman that he'd been stung by a jellyfish and 5-year-old son Dylan had to "pee-pee" on his back to help the pain.
BY DAY ...
Ashlee Simpson wears her I'm-just-a-regular-girl hat as she navigates New York City's SoHo shopping district with friends Friday.
... BY NIGHT
Simpson is back in uniform – concert black – rocking out in Bethel, N.Y., on Saturday for her LOVE tour, which wraps up July 28.
HOT COUPLE
Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry make a picture-perfect sight near her Hollywood home Friday. The X-Men star has been quietly dating the Canadian model since meeting at a Versace fashion shoot last fall.
MAMA'S BOY
Jesse Metcalfe takes a Sunday stroll in Malibu with a special lady – mom Nancy. But he's not that innocent: The actor plays a cheater in John Tucker Must Die, opening July 28.
A WALK IN THE PARK
After giving a candid interview about the dissolution of her marriage, Hilary Swank gets back to her low-key routine and makes it a dog day afternoon with pup Karoo in Malibu on Saturday.
BICYCLE BUILT FOR TWO
Kate Beckinsale and 7-year-old daughter Lily are in tandem as they cruise along the beach in Santa Monica on Saturday.