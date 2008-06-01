Star Tracks - Tuesday, July 1, 2008
ITALIAN JOB
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony continue their European country-hopping with a visit Tuesday to Milan, Italy, where Anthony was given an honorary award from the city's town council. On Sunday, Lopez took center stage in Barcelona, where she presented her lingerie line for the Italian brand Yamamay.
See other celebs enjoying la dolce vita in Italy!
BUMP IT UP
File this under maternal instinct: Ashlee Simpson-Wentz displays her growing baby bump in a tank top and flowing skirt while on a weekend grocery run in Studio City, Calif.
BABY GOT BACK RUB
Expectant mom Gwen Stefani stops to rest – and gets a hand from an adorable helper, 2-year-old son Kingston – while out Monday in a park in London, where the singer has been enjoying plenty of family time.
FAMILY AFFAIR
It's Will and Diddy: The Next Generation! Will Smith and son Jaden, 9, and Sean "Diddy" Combs and son Christian, 10, have a family meet-and-greet Monday at the Hollywood premiere of Hancock. Later, Smith reunited at the afterparty with DJ Jazzy Jeff for a crowd-rousing performance of some of their hits, including "Summertime."
BELLY LAUGH
Officers, arrest Minnie Driver – for having too much fun! The mom-to-be cuts up on the red carpet at Monday's Hancock premiere in Hollywood.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw lead the way while out Monday in Los Angeles with their three daughters – Gracie Katherine, 11, Maggie Elizabeth, 9, and Audrey Caroline, 6 – and friends.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Lindsay Lohan takes her meal to go Monday on the L.A. set of Labor Pains. Producers for the film tell PEOPLE that the actress has earned high marks for her professionalism.
THAT'S AMORE!
Ellen DeGeneres and fiancée Portia de Rossi take a romantic stroll through Rome on Monday. The vacationing couple – who recently confirmed that they have set a wedding date – took in the city's sights, including a visit to the famed Trevi Fountain.
See other stars enjoying la dolce vita in Italy!
IN STEP
Ryan Phillippe – whose divorce from Reese Witherspoon was finalized last month – steps out with girlfriend Abbie Cornish for a shopping trip Monday in Beverly Hills.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
No, they're not walking in the show – but Liv Tyler and Eva Mendes can't help but show off their glam attire Monday from the front row of the Dior haute couture autumn/winter 2008 show in Paris.
FAMILY REUNION?
Amid reports that his marriage with Madonna is in trouble, Guy Ritchie puts on a happy face Monday as he strolls through London's Heathrow Airport. The director was reportedly en route to New York City, where his wife has been with kids Lourdes, 11, Rocco, 7, and adopted son David, 2.
COUTURE COUPLE
Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri get cozy in the front row of the Dior haute couture runway show Monday. Dupri recently said he and the singer are thinking about having a baby after Jackson finishes her fall concert tour.
RED-HOT 'MAMMA'
Meryl Streep puts London on red alert in her chic ensemble at the world premiere of her musical comedy Mamma Mia! Monday at the Odeon in Leicester Square. The film premieres Stateside on July 18.
LAW MAN
Officer Beefcake, we presume? With his coffee cup at the ready, Richard Gere strikes a pose during a break from filming his role as a New York City police officer on the Big Apple set of Brooklyn's Finest. The actor costars with Ethan Hawke and Don Cheadle in the crime drama.
GOOD SPORT
What a feeling! A week after playing tennis with new man Lance Armstrong, Kate Hudson looks like she's paying homage to Flashdance with her off-the-shoulder T-shirt while leaving a Pilates class Monday in Beverly Hills.
THREE FOR THE ROAD
The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Nick, Joe and Kevin – rev up for a photo shoot Monday in Toronto for their Chevy Rocks the Road ad, an environmentally-friendly campaign to coincide with the band's summer tour.