Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 8, 2008
BACK ON THE SCENE
After her hospital drama and a quick trip the desert, Britney Spears is back in Beverly Hills, where she shows some skin on her way into a hotel after a long day of car trouble.
AT CLOSE RANGE
Brad Pitt whispers (sweet nothings?) into Angelina Jolie's ear during the Critics' Choice Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in California on Monday.
SHARING THE NEWS?
Just before announcing her pregnancy with husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman enjoys a girls-only luncheon on Sunday at the Finger Wharf in Woolloomooloo Bay, Sydney. "The couple are thrilled," her rep said in a statement.
DRESSING THE PART
She's not always the bridesmaid in real life! Newlywed Katherine Heigl dazzles in Bill Blass on the red carpet of her wedding-themed romantic comedy 27 Dresses at the Los Angeles premiere outside the Mann Village Theatre on Monday. "I love that I got to wear matching Jimmy Choo shoes," Heigl raved to PEOPLE about her look.
BY THE BOOK
Uma Thurman – out with boyfriend Arpad Busson (not pictured) – sticks to a familiar script, running errands Monday in downtown New York.
NO KNOT SENSE
An untied Johnny Depp – who was recently rated the top autograph signer – lets loose while greeting fans at the Tokyo premiere of Sweeney Todd on Tuesday.
RED CARPET RENDEZVOUS
After a trip to the desert for the Palm Springs Film Festival, Amanda Bynes pops up at the Critics' Choice Awards, where she assembles on the red carpet with Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Taylor, and her Hairspray costar Elijah Kelley.
PUT 'EM UP
Dancing With the Stars judges Bruo Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba spar – with love – at a launch party for their new show, Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann on Monday at Hollywood hotspot Les Deux. And the pair had another reason to celebrate: Inaba recently turned 40.
LEGENDARY ENCOUNTER
Back on the road to promote I Am Legend, Will Smith lets loose while greeting fans at the Berlin premiere of the movie on Friday.
JUGGLING ACT
Sarah Jessica Parker keeps herself busy with an armload of essentials as she runs errands Sunday in downtown Manhattan.
WEARING IT WELL
A day after discussing the pros of a red carpet pregnancy at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Halle Berry maintains a steady pace with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry Monday while on a furniture hunt at the store Minotti in West Hollywood.
HERE COMES THE SON
After introducing her new baby – 2-month-old Taylor Thomas – on The View on Monday, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, with baby in tow, returns to her Manhattan home toting gifts for her little boy.
MAKING A POINT
A NAIL'S PACE
On the way to the nail salon? Mom-to-be Lily Allen, sporting a partial manicure, marches to the beat of her own drum on Monday while out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood.