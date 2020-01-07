Bradley Cooper Keeps His Cool in N.Y.C., Plus Jodie Whittaker, Paul McCartney & More

Cool Kid
Bradley Cooper looks every bit the movie star while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Have an Appointment?
Jodie Whittaker visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday ahead of the Doctor Who season premiere.
Swim Season
Paul McCartney dries off after a dip during his winter vacation in St. Bart’s with wife Nancy (not pictured) on Monday.
Blue Belle
Nicky Hilton goes bold with her choice in coat on Monday in N.Y.C.
Brotherly Love
Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie visit SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday.
Funny Friends
Tiffany Haddish and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina celebrate together at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Afterparty on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Set the 'Tempo'
Lizzo belts it out during her performance at the Sydney Opera House on Monday in Australia.
Monochrome Maven
Vanessa Hudgens looks marvelous in mauve while filming The Princess Switch: Switched Again at the Dome on George Street in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.
Bad Boys Take Paris
Costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence goof around during a photo call for their movie Bad Boys for Life at Terrasse du Café de l’Homme on Monday in Paris.
Arriving in Style
Molly Sims and her husband Scott Stuber go glam on a golf cart on their way to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in L.A.
Winning Women
Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger, who both took home Golden Globes on Sunday, pose at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty presented by Lindt at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Snoop in the Booth
Snoop performs at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Post-Show Celebration on Sunday in L.A.
I Get By with a Little Help ...
Karamo Brown playfully helps carry Queer Eye costar Bobby Berk’s train as they arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Afterparty on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
No Shade(s)
Kat Graham looks stunning in a J’Amemme dress on her way to the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Power Couple Alert
Alex Rodriguez and his Golden Globe-nominated fiancée Jennifer Lopez head out to some afterparties post-Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in L.A.
And the Nominees Are ...
Tom Hiddleston announces five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award ahead of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Monday.
Leopard Lover
Serena Williams wears a leopard-print scarf at the 2020 ASB Classic Players Party on Monday at Soul Bar in Auckland, New Zealand.
Casual Stroll
Sofia Richie looks casually cool as she strolls around West Hollywood with friends on Sunday.
The Doctor Is in
Jodie Whittaker poses at the season premiere of Doctor Who on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Bye-Bye, Broadway
Katharine McPhee and Sara Bareilles take the stage during the final curtain call for Broadway’s Waitress on Sunday in New York City.
Stay 'Golden'
Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union step out in all-black ensembles as they leave a pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday in L.A.
Sweater Weather
Jimmy Fallon looks laid-back in a sweater and jeans while out and about on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Dynamic Duo
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton look glamorous at the Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party hosted by Malek and Anthony Vaccarello in Los Angeles on Saturday.
True Angels
Bella Hadid supports best friend Jesse Jo Stark at the Art off Elysium Presents We Are Hear’s Heaven 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Strike a Pose
Billy Porter poses for portraits before heading to the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
A-List Love
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby attend the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.
Eye for Fashion
Jonathan Van Ness is spotted at the 8ON8 presented by GQ China show at the Ned’s Club Lounge during London Fashion Week on Sunday.
Big Apple Red
Katharine McPhee appears in good spirits as she steps out in New York City on Friday.
Together Again
Dolemite Is My Name stars Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Wesley Snipes gather at the Soho House in West Hollywood on Friday.
Night Out
Natasha Lyonne is spotted outside Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Friday night.
Queen & Her King
Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson attend W Magazine’s Best Performances party on Friday night at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
Life's a Beach
Alessandra Ambrósio hangs on the beach while kicking back in Florianópolis, Brazil, on Friday.
Smooth Ride
Lovebirds Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid make waves in Miami on Friday.
A-List Lunch
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley and Leonardo DiCaprio get together at the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Friday.
Triple Threat
Also at the AFI Awards on Friday, The Farewell‘s Awkwafina, Lulu Wang and Zhao Shuzhen.
Family Matters
On the AFI Awards red carpet, the men of Succession — Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck — stand strong.
Pretty in Pink
Cynthia Erivo attends the Variety 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs in California on Friday.
One Cute Couple
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in California on Thursday, where Lopez was honored.
Mic Check
Ben Platt speaks up on Thursday while filming The Politician in N.Y.C.