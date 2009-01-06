Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 6, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

LOOK OF LOVE

Credit: Butterworth, Symons/Pacific Coast News

They can't keep their eyes off each other! Jenny McCarthy and Jim Carrey make a romantic pit stop during their stroll on the beach in Hawaii on Monday.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Credit: Leon Halip/London Ent/Splash News Online

Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves are bursting with Texas pride! The happy duo throw up the traditional "Hook 'em horns" sign Monday while cheering the University of Texas Longhorns to a 24-21 victory over Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

FRIENDLY 'WARS'

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

It's all love between Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson at the New York City premiere of their new comedy Bride Wars on Monday. In the movie, which opens Jan. 9, the real-life pals play best friends who try to sabotage each other when they realize their nuptials are scheduled on the same day.

FRINGE FEST

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Penélope Cruz (in Oscar de la Renta) turns up the glamour at the New York Film Critics Circle award dinner Monday at Strata in Manhattan. The Spanish star picked up a best supporting actress award for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

ADMIRATION SOCIETY

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Leaving their onscreen rivalry behind, Josh Brolin kisses up to Milk costar Sean Penn at the Critics Circle dinner on Monday. At the event, Penn was named best actor for his portrayal of slain politician Harvey Milk and Brolin was given best supporting actor honors.

BEVERAGE SERVICE

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Lindsay Lohan sips on the go while out shopping Monday in Los Angeles. The actress recently took to her blog to shoot down rumors that she split with girlfriend Samantha Ronson.

DINERS' CLUB

Credit: FPZ/Fame

It's date night! Katie Holmes adds a splash of color to her ensemble with a pair of red stilettos as she and husband Tom Cruise hit Japanese eatery Nobu in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Monday night.

HEAVY LIFTING

Credit: ODuran/Fame

Michelle Rodriguez helps with a little highway cleanup alongside a Los Angeles freeway as part of her community service in connection with a Dec. 2007 DUI case.

TOY SOLDIER

Credit: Cesar Pena/Pacific Coast News

What a dutiful dad! Hugh Jackman totes his kids' toys as he returns to his New York City apartment following an afternoon of shopping with his two children, Oscar, 8, and Ava, 3 (not pictured).

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Buxo/Asadorian/Splash News Online

Kate Hudson lends some high-wattage sparkle outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio Monday in New York City. The actress chatted with Dave about her new comedy Bride Wars, which hits theaters Jan. 9.

MAKING AN IMPRESSION

Credit: INF

He's a proud dad! Jerry O'Connell shows off the footprints of his newborn twin girls (with wife Rebecca Romijn) outside an Oxnard, Calif., hospital on Monday. Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose were born on Dec. 28.

CHILLING OUT

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

After a holiday break, Sarah Jessica Parker and her equally bundled-up son James Wilkie, 6, return to their regular school commute Monday in New York City.

BEACH BLANKET BINGO

Credit: Islandpaps/Splash News Online

No cold shoulder here! Troubled singer Amy Winehouse is in good company, bonding with a beach buddy Monday during a Caribbean getaway to St. Lucia.

FLIGHT PLAN

Credit: Flynet

Cameron Diaz does a stylish airport shuffle – juggling her Starbucks and a carry-on – as she makes her way through London's Heathrow Airport on Monday.

WALKING THE WALK

Credit: Flynet

Private Practice star Kate Walsh – who filed for divorce last month – continues going about her business while out and about in Hollywood on Sunday.

