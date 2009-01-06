Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 6, 2009
LOOK OF LOVE
They can't keep their eyes off each other! Jenny McCarthy and Jim Carrey make a romantic pit stop during their stroll on the beach in Hawaii on Monday.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves are bursting with Texas pride! The happy duo throw up the traditional "Hook 'em horns" sign Monday while cheering the University of Texas Longhorns to a 24-21 victory over Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
FRIENDLY 'WARS'
It's all love between Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson at the New York City premiere of their new comedy Bride Wars on Monday. In the movie, which opens Jan. 9, the real-life pals play best friends who try to sabotage each other when they realize their nuptials are scheduled on the same day.
FRINGE FEST
Penélope Cruz (in Oscar de la Renta) turns up the glamour at the New York Film Critics Circle award dinner Monday at Strata in Manhattan. The Spanish star picked up a best supporting actress award for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
ADMIRATION SOCIETY
Leaving their onscreen rivalry behind, Josh Brolin kisses up to Milk costar Sean Penn at the Critics Circle dinner on Monday. At the event, Penn was named best actor for his portrayal of slain politician Harvey Milk and Brolin was given best supporting actor honors.
BEVERAGE SERVICE
Lindsay Lohan sips on the go while out shopping Monday in Los Angeles. The actress recently took to her blog to shoot down rumors that she split with girlfriend Samantha Ronson.
DINERS' CLUB
It's date night! Katie Holmes adds a splash of color to her ensemble with a pair of red stilettos as she and husband Tom Cruise hit Japanese eatery Nobu in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Monday night.
HEAVY LIFTING
Michelle Rodriguez helps with a little highway cleanup alongside a Los Angeles freeway as part of her community service in connection with a Dec. 2007 DUI case.
TOY SOLDIER
What a dutiful dad! Hugh Jackman totes his kids' toys as he returns to his New York City apartment following an afternoon of shopping with his two children, Oscar, 8, and Ava, 3 (not pictured).
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Kate Hudson lends some high-wattage sparkle outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio Monday in New York City. The actress chatted with Dave about her new comedy Bride Wars, which hits theaters Jan. 9.
MAKING AN IMPRESSION
He's a proud dad! Jerry O'Connell shows off the footprints of his newborn twin girls (with wife Rebecca Romijn) outside an Oxnard, Calif., hospital on Monday. Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose were born on Dec. 28.
CHILLING OUT
After a holiday break, Sarah Jessica Parker and her equally bundled-up son James Wilkie, 6, return to their regular school commute Monday in New York City.
BEACH BLANKET BINGO
No cold shoulder here! Troubled singer Amy Winehouse is in good company, bonding with a beach buddy Monday during a Caribbean getaway to St. Lucia.
FLIGHT PLAN
Cameron Diaz does a stylish airport shuffle – juggling her Starbucks and a carry-on – as she makes her way through London's Heathrow Airport on Monday.
WALKING THE WALK
Private Practice star Kate Walsh – who filed for divorce last month – continues going about her business while out and about in Hollywood on Sunday.