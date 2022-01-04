Keanu Reeves Rides Through L.A., Plus Lily Collins, Christopher Meloni and More

Rev Your Engine

Credit: Stoianov-lese / BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves heads to L.A.'s Chateau Marmont via motorcycle on Jan. 3.

Flower Child

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lily Collins waves to the crowd while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk up Emily in Paris season 2 in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

Walk the Walk

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott film Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3. 

Eye of the Beholder

Credit: SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrósio carries a statement tote on Jan. 3 while continuing her vacation in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Fear the Beard

Credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Jack Black shows off his facial hair during a Jan. 3 walk through Los Feliz, California. 

On the Go

Credit: The Image Direct

Out in N.Y.C., Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen take their dog out for a walk on Jan. 2.

American Girl Trailblazer

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson and their daughter Jagger celebrate American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Corinne Tan on New Year's Day in Aspen. 

Book Lover

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes goes shopping for some books in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.

Let's Go!

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Grand Marshal LeVar Burton kicks off the 133rd Rose Parade with enthusiasm on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

By the Ocean

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio spends the first few days of 2022 in Florianópolis, Brazil, on the beach and in the water on Jan. 2.

Family Time

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wearing powersoft Old Navy leggings, head to a yoga class on Jan. 2 in L.A.

Three's Company

Credit: MEGA

Selma Blair steps out with her pups for a stroll on Jan. 2 in L.A.

New Year in Paradise

Credit: MEGA

Michael Bublé vacations in Hawaii on Jan. 2. 

Good Morning!

Credit: Backgrid

Diane Keaton takes an early morning walk with her golden retriever in Brentwood on Jan. 2.

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Donnie Wahlberg films Blue Bloods in Queens, New York, on Jan. 3. 

Meet the Family

Credit: The IMage Direct

Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Braunwyn Windham-Burke brings girlfriend Victoria Brito to meet the family in Palm Springs for the New Year on Dec. 31.

Happy Holidays!

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Rachel Zoe and Behati Prinsloo attend the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's annual holiday celebration at The West Hollywood Edition on Dec. 7 in West Hollywood.

Smooth Roller

Credit: BACKGRID

Jacob Elordi hops on a one-wheeled skateboard for a ride around Hollywood on Jan. 2.

Island Vibes

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island

Doja Cat performs live from the Royal Deck at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 1.

Play Ball

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Brie Larson enjoys a basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 31.

Hello, 2022

Credit: Michael Owen Baker/AP/Shutterstock

LeAnn Rimes rings in the new year with her performance during the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1.

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Ashanti and Ja Rule bundle up to perform their biggest hits in New York City's Time Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.

Miami Heat

Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Miley Cyrus dances onstage while performing with Saweetie during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami on Dec. 31.

Vegas, Baby

Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale sparkles at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

Touch Down in the Big Apple

Credit: The IMage Direct

Emma Watson arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK airport on Dec. 29.

Bonding in Brazil

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio explores Florianópolis, Brazil, with boyfriend Richard Lee on Dec. 29.

Wild Ride

Credit: Splash News Online

Madonna rides rollercoasters at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland with rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams on Dec. 27 in London.

Let's Get This Party Started

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus fuels up and hangs out at soundcheck in Miami, ahead of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party concert, which will air on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 31.

Chit Chat

Credit: Backgrid

Ashley Benson takes a call while out at Oaks Gourmet Market in L.A. on Dec. 30.

Snow Day

Credit: Backgrid

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards enjoys the flurries out in Aspen on Dec. 30.

Street Style

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid layers up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 30. 

Motor City

Credit: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Cee Lo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob perform at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit on Dec. 29.

Perry Playland

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Katy Perry kicks off her Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

Sharpen Your Appetite

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

Color Pop

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Nina Agdal stuns in a colorful ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

Star Power

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Dua Lipa rocks the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

Life's a Beach

Credit: MEGA

Noah Cyrus hits the beach in Miami ahead of the New Year on Dec. 29. 

On the Go

Credit: Backgrid

Chantel Jeffries escapes the rain in West Hollywood after grabbing a smoothie from The Earth Bar on Dec. 29.

Hey There

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon heads out in N.Y.C. after recording her podcast Hey Guys, Hey on Dec. 29. 

More the Merrier

Credit: The IMage Direct

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter step out together to meet up with friends in L.A. on Dec. 28.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Credit: MEGA

Anwar Hadid grabs a juice and some groceries at Erewhon on a rainy L.A. day, Dec. 28.

All About Athleisure

Credit: The Image Direct

Derek Hough steps out in athletic apparel to pick up lunch on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

Afternoon Stroll

Credit: Backgrid

Selma Blair is spotted out and about during a walk with her service dog, Scout, on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

A Hand to Hold

Credit: Backgrid

Ariel Winter holds hands with boyfriend Luke Benward as they leave a lunch date on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

Fueling Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Meadow Walker grabs an iced coffee while running errands in N.Y.C. on Dec. 28. 

Tee Time

Credit: The IMage Direct

Former President Barack Obama plays a round of golf during his Hawaii vacation on Dec. 26.

Retail Therapy

Credit: Backgrid

Eva Longoria does some shopping while out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

Down Under

Credit: Kelly Defina/Getty

Naomi Osaka lands at the Melbourne airport ahead of the 2022 tennis season on Dec. 28 in Australia. 

Puppy Patrol

Credit: Backgrid

Out with the pups, Sarah Michelle Gellar checks her messages while taking a stroll through Brentwood the morning of Dec. 28. 

Good Riddance!

Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Jonathan Bennett holds a "COVID" sign during the Good Riddance Day burning in Times Square on Dec. 28 in N.Y.C.

Home Game

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Cardi B and Offset bundle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27 in Atlanta. 

Star-Studded Stadium

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Also sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game: 2 Chainz and his son, Halo. 

Ready for Takeoff 

Credit: The IMage Direct

Gwen Stefani totes her furry friend along as she heads to a private jet in L.A. on Dec. 26. 

Jonesing for a Joy Ride

Credit: Backgrid

Harrison Ford enjoys an afternoon bike ride through Santa Monica on Dec. 27.

Around Town

Credit: Backgrid

Mila Kunis keeps things cozy as she runs errands in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27. 

Solo Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Mike Colter grabs some water while making his way throgh L.A. on Dec. 26.

On the Run

Credit: Backgrid

Lisa Rinna goes for a morning jog in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.

Nice & Cozy

Credit: Backgrid

Sofía Vergara puts on a cozy coat before stepping out in Beverly Hills to run errands on Dec. 27.

Out & About

Credit: Splash News Online

Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last-minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.

Music Man

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood. 

Christmas Feast

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and wife Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.

On the Mic

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

Courtside Christmas

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas. 

