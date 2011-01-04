Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 4, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

HIGH BEAMS

Tom Cruise flashes his famous smile Monday while taking a break on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his latest film, the fourth Mission: Impossible.

SMILEY MILEY

Life is sweet for Miley Cyrus as she films her latest movie, So Undercover, in New Orleans on Monday. The sorority-themed action comedy also stars Kelly Osbourne (not pictured).

TWO FOR ONE

Walk this way! Newlywed Nicole Richie leads her little ones – soon-to-be-3-year-old Harlow and 16-month-old Sparrow – out of an indoor playground after a play date Monday in Los Angeles.

FILM FORUM

He's a fair critic! Kellan Lutz offers a sign of approval on Sunday night while escorting a gal pal to a movie at Hollywood's Arclight Cinemas.

CASE CLOSED

No helping hands here! Glee's Cory Monteith manages his own luggage (and snowboard!) Monday as he returns to Los Angeles following a holiday stay in his hometown of Vancouver.

TRAY CHIC

That's a whole latte love! Ashlee Simpson-Wentz takes some coffees to-go Monday after stopping by a Starbucks in West Hollywood.

MODEL FAMILY

Cindy Crawford and her hubby Rande Gerber enjoy a leisurely stroll along Mexican sands Monday with kids Kaia, 9, and Presley, 11

UN-FUR-GETTABLE

After taking in a star-studded New Year's celebration in Vegas, it's back to the grind for Kanye West, who stays warm in a fur-and-leather ensemble Monday while leaving New York's Mercer Hotel.

GOOD TO GO

Here comes the bride-to-be! A newly engaged Reese Witherspoon makes a low-key exit after visiting a pal in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.

A SHORE THING

After dropping the ball on New Year's Eve, Snooki stops by Extra in West Hollywood on Monday to chat with host Mario Lopez about Thursday's season 3 premiere of Jersey Shore.

BOTTOMS UP!

Stair master Kim Kardashian keeps her fab figure in step while heading to a hair appointment in New York City on Monday.

WINGING IT

Lovebirds Sienna Miller and Jude Law make a happy landing in their native London in matching casual airport attire on Monday.

PUFF DADDY

Fresh off his snow day with his kids, Hugh Jackman keeps bundled up while continuing daddy duty in Manhattan on Monday.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

A toned Paula Abdul is fit to do battle with the cold Monday during a stop by the Late Show with David Letterman show to chat about her new dance competition program, Live to Dance.

WAVE RUNNERS

Life's a beach for Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, who continue their Brazilian adventure on Monday at Trancoso Beach.

