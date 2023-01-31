The Jonas Brothers Get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Plus Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon and More

01 of 80 Triple Star Michael Buckner/Getty The Jonas Brothers have made their way onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas celebrate their sidewalk stardom with a commemorative ceremony on Jan. 30.

02 of 80 Looking Up Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic In Los Angeles, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon show off their height difference at a photocall event for Netflix's "Your Place or Mine" on Jan. 30.

03 of 80 Cheers to You Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Nikki Hausherr Husband-wife duo Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson clink champagne glasses at the Children's Oncology Support Fund's first annual Aspen Snow Ball on Jan. 28.

04 of 80 Family Support John Salangsang/Shutterstock Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 12-month-old daughter, Malti, makes her first public appearance on Jan. 30 at her dad's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The family's newest addition sits on Mom's lap, right next to Aunt Sophie Turner.

05 of 80 Touch of Color Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora dazzles in denim while walking at One World Trade Center in Manhattan on Jan. 30.

06 of 80 Fruits & Veggies Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock In a brown Old Navy bodysuit, Katherine Schwarzenegger brings home fresh groceries from the market on Jan. 30 in L.A.

07 of 80 Team Spirit Alex Livesey/Getty Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds holds up his cell phone so his business partner Rob McElhenney can hear their team's supporters sing as the players battle Sheffield United at home in Wrexham, Wales on Jan. 29.

08 of 80 Launch Party Frances Iacuzzi Ted Danson introduces Marilu Henner and Joel Thurm during the launch of Thurm's new book Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director at Book Soup in Los Angeles.

09 of 80 All About the Audience Seth Browarnik/Instarimages.com Drake makes an appearance at LIV Nightclub in Miami, Florida on Jan. 29 alongside fellow rappers Lil Wayne, Flo Rida and 2 Chainz, who stands behind Drake on stage in a yellow beanie and sunglasses.

10 of 80 Bright in the Spotlight Jim Dyson/Getty Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch shines in shades of yellow during a London performance at the O2 Arena on Jan. 28.

11 of 80 Pop Star Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock Joe Jonas watches popcorn rain at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup in Aventura, Florida on Jan. 28.

12 of 80 Vibrant Vibes Backgrid Kid Cudi hypes up the Zenith arena in Paris, France on Jan. 25 during his performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala concert fundraiser for Brigitte Macron's Hospital Foundation.

13 of 80 Mom's Best Friend MICHAEL SIMON/startraks Expecting star Rumer Willis dons chic earth tones and walks her dog Dolores on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

14 of 80 Suited Up Michael Kovac/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis brings peace to the red carpet at the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28.

15 of 80 Winning Moment Michael Kovac/Getty With his AARP Movies for Grownups award raised in the air, Jeff Bridges celebrates his best actor win for his performance in FX's The Old Man on Jan. 28.

16 of 80 Bathing in the Glow Dave J Hogan/Getty In a sheer, skin-tight dress, Rita Ora takes the stage at London night club Heaven on Jan. 28.

17 of 80 Party Time IRIS ZIMMERMAN/INSTARimages.com Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel attends Coyote Ugly Saloon's 30th anniversary event in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

18 of 80 Dream Duo Michael Kovac/Getty Elvis director Baz Luhrmann poses with the film's star, Austin Butler, while attending the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Jan. 28.

19 of 80 Slaying in Style Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty for ABA Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photocall for Wolf Pack, now streaming on Paramount+, at the Paramount Offices on Jan. 28 in Milan, Italy.

20 of 80 Katy Kisses Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Katy Perry arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.

21 of 80 Best Buds Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau attend AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

22 of 80 Peace, Dude! Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Alan Cumming attends AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, California.

23 of 80 Commanding the Stage Terence Rushin/Getty GloRilla performs onstage at the Center Stage on Jan. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

24 of 80 Aussie Dude Dan Peled/Getty Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on Jan. 28 in Burleigh Heads, Australia.

25 of 80 Shades of Cool Catherine Powell/Getty for 1 Hotel Nashville Anderson .Paak poses during the grand opening of Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville on Jan. 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

26 of 80 Honoring the Honoree David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Sally Hawkins, Guillermo del Toro and Michelle Yeoh attend a lunch reception hosted by Barbara Broccoli to honor Guillermo del Toro at the Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27 in London, England.

27 of 80 Pony Boy Gary Miller/Getty "Pony" singer Ginuwine performs in concert at ACL Live on Jan. 27 in Austin, Texas.

28 of 80 Blonde in Blue Splash News Online Elle King flashes a peace sign on her way out of Good Morning America in New York on Jan. 27.

29 of 80 Understated Yet Sophisticated Raymond Hall/GC Images Queen of street style Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized leather jacket with tights and loafers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

30 of 80 He'll Be the Judge Mike Marsland/WireImage Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet for a Britain's Got Talent photocall on Jan. 27 at the London Palladium.

31 of 80 Seeing Double The image Direct Cara Delevingne and her musician girlfriend Minke match in camouflage hoodies on a hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

32 of 80 Buttoned Down George Pimentel/Shutterstock Simu Liu flaunts a chiseled figure in an open suit jacket at Tiffany & Co.'s LOCK event in Toronto, Canada on Jan. 26.

33 of 80 Neon Under City Lights James Devaney/GC Images While on the set of his new Apple thriller Wolves, Brad Pitt bundles up in bright colors to brave the N.Y.C. cold on Jan. 26.

34 of 80 Co-Star Camaraderie Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA Jason Segel and Harrison Ford share a moment together at the premiere of their Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking held on Jan. 26 at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.

35 of 80 Ladies Who Lunch Dave Benett/Getty Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh pose together at London's Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, where they attended a lunch honoring Guillermo del Toro and hosted by Barbara Broccoli.

36 of 80 Movie Stars to Movie Goers Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty CODA castmates Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin pose together at a special screening event for last year's Best Picture-winning movie at 2023's Sundance Film Festival.

37 of 80 Shiny Star Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic In glittering metallics, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the red carpet premiere of The 1619 Project at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

38 of 80 Front Row Fabulous Victor Boyko/Getty Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Charli XCX, rapper JT, Kylie Minogue and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Symone go glam from the sidelines of Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture show on Jan. 26 during Paris Fashion Week.

39 of 80 Selfie Squad Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish smile for a picture with The 1619 Project's Carter Baker at the L.A. premiere event of the Hulu show on Jan. 26.

40 of 80 Blue Jean Babes BFA Politician Huma Abedin, actress Jenny Mollen, fashion designer Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton don denim in celebration of alice + olivia's spring collection.

41 of 80 Street Style Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker hits the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Jan. 26 dressed in a floral coat with her signature flowing blonde hair.

42 of 80 In Character The Image Direct Cate Blanchett is spotted in costume sporting a bright-orange hairdo on the set of Borderlands in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

43 of 80 Strike a Pose Cindy Ord/Getty Lea Michele visits SiriusXM studios in New York City for SiriusXM's Town Hall featuring the Funny Girl actress and her costar, Ramin Karimloo, hosted by Julie James on Jan. 26.

44 of 80 Popping Bottles Rick Ross celebrates his birthday at Nebula nightclub in New York City on Jan. 24.

45 of 80 Golden Ticket Kristy Sparow/Getty Coco Rocha walks the runway draped in gold during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26.

46 of 80 Family Reunion Disney/ PictureGroup The cast and creative team of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder including Bruce W. Smith, Calvin Brown Jr., Jan Hirota, Ralph Farquhar, Paula Jai Parker, EJ Johnson, Soleil Moon Frye, Karen Malina White, Kyla Pratt, Alisa Reyes and Billy Porter, celebrate the show's upcoming second season in Los Angeles.

47 of 80 Power Suit Stevo Rood /ARoodPhoto JoJo serenades the crowd in a red, sequined pant suit as she headlines the closing night celebration for the 16th Annual Sin City Classic Sports Festival at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

48 of 80 On the Town Samuel L. Jackson, Rosie Perez and Deborah Roberts pose together at real estate broker Spencer Means' Gratitude Party hosted with Manhattan Magazine in New York City at Amali.

49 of 80 Sweet Tooth New York City's Serendipity3 teams up with the Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot, to create a spicy rendition of the cafe's famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate which is available now through the end of January.

50 of 80 Power Couple David Fisher/Shutterstock Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor rock structured jackets as they arrive at the Fendi show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

51 of 80 Flash Mob Arnold Jerocki/Getty Timothée Chalamet is all smiles as he arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week surrounded by smartphones and cameras on Jan. 25.

52 of 80 Having a Laugh Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Mom-to-be Keke Palmer visits The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and competes in the Jinx Challenge with the talk-show host on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

53 of 80 New York Minute Splash news Online Justin and Hailey Bieber step out in New York City before the "Baby" singer heads to the studio on Jan. 25.

54 of 80 Hats Off Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Bradley Cooper keeps warm in New York City dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a puffer coat on Jan. 25.

55 of 80 The Last Hurrah Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA Costars Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum pose together at the Magic Mike's Last Dance world premiere in Miami Beach on Jan. 25.

56 of 80 Megawatt Smile Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty Gabrielle Union flashes a smile while visiting Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

57 of 80 Laugh In Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Eddie Murphy rocks a pair of dark sunglasses at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.

58 of 80 Red Hot Marc Piasecki/WireImage Dove Cameron stuns in a monochromatic red look at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

59 of 80 All that Glitters Splash News Online Model Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose at a Nespresso event in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 25 wearing a golden fringe dress.

60 of 80 Night Out Roy Rochlin/Getty Meagan Good attends the Dark & Lovely brand ambassador announcement in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 25.

61 of 80 Bundled Up Janelle Clark Jamie Chung is keeping warm at the CORE Foods event at Silver Lake Lodge as she celebrates CORE as the official nutrition bar of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

62 of 80 Fashion Week Queen Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Doja Cat is pictured arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.

63 of 80 Abs-olute Perfection Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Rita Ora shows off her ripped midriff while out in London on Jan. 25.

64 of 80 Date Night Anne Hathaway and her hubby Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

65 of 80 Empire State of Mind the image direct Gabrielle Union is super stylish in a white jacket, semi-sheer black dress and gold heels as she departs her hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25.

66 of 80 In Character Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Naomi Watts transforms into her character on the set of Feud: Capote and the Women in New York City on Jan. 24.

67 of 80 Superstar Glow Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com George Clooney glows while on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 24.

68 of 80 Big Kiss Raymond Hall/GC Images Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev share a kiss outside Good Morning America on Jan. 25 in New York City.

69 of 80 In Action The Image Direct Brad Pitt hits the set of Wolves in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Jan. 24.

70 of 80 Daddy Duty Allen Berezovsky/Getty James Corden watches his kids Max Corden and Carey Corden dance during a timeout of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 24.

71 of 80 Late Night Guest Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Actress Natasha Lyonne rocks zebra print during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

72 of 80 Dinner in Paris Jerome Domine/ABACA/INSTARimages.com Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are pictured at a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection in Paris on Jan. 24.

73 of 80 Princess in Action Daniel Leal/Getty Kate Middleton meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25 in Windsor, England.

74 of 80 Cool Guy Cindy Ord/Getty Jason Segel attends a screening of Apple Original's Shrinking at The Paley Museum in New York City on Jan. 24.

75 of 80 Say Cheese Michael Simon/Shutterstock Ben Stiller and Susan Kelechi Watson are all smiles at the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavilers game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 24.

76 of 80 Love in the City Splash News Online Justin and Hailey Bieber bring their style to the streets of N.Y.C. on Jan 24.

77 of 80 Meeting Up in Style Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Baz Luhrmann share a moment at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Jan. 24 during Paris Fashion Week.

78 of 80 Happy Face Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online On his way out of Watch Happens Live in New York City, show host Andy Cohen flashes the cameras his winning smile on Jan. 24.

79 of 80 Holding On Tight Gotham/GC Images Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth link hands while out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 24.