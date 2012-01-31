Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 31, 2012

The How I Met Your Mother star introduces M&M's newest character in L.A. Plus: Michelle Williams, Ryan Reynolds, Miranda Kerr and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

QUITE A SPECTACLE

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

A star is born! Neil Patrick Harris introduces Ms. Brown, MampM's newest eyeglass-wearing character, at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday. Ms. Brown is set to appear in her first MampM's ad during the Super Bowl.

ROCK-AND-ROBE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Funnyman Jim Carrey accessorizes his comfy robe with a few studded bangles and ear piercings on the L.A. set of his latest comedy The Incredible Burt Wonderstone on Monday.

PHOTO FRIENDLY

Credit: Splash News Online

A solo Ryan Reynolds works his good looks Tuesday during a Madrid photo call for his new flick Safe House, which also stars Denzel Washington.

MATCH GAME

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/AP

Madonna, who admits she's about her upcoming Super Bowl performance, looks calm and collected Monday during a color-coordinated meet-and-greet with fellow songstress Jennifer Hudson backstage at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, Calif.

LITTLE BOY BLUE

Credit: 310Pix

Fashionista Rachel Zoe holds tight to her little man, 10-month-old son Skyler, during a Monday afternoon out with friends in West Hollywood.

MORNING GLORY

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

After supporting her sweetie in the hospital, a stylish Jordin Sparks steps out for a Monday appearance on NBC's Today show in N.Y.C.

SO FLY

Credit: Allan Bregg/Splash News Online

Oscar nominee Michelle Williams has it made in shades Monday while arriving at New York's JFK International Airport.

WHITE HOT

Credit: Xposure

Wearing a white bikini and aviators, Miranda Kerr puts her supermodel body on display Monday while unwinding in Sydney, Australia.

BUDDING LOVE?

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

New guy alert! Multitasker Scarlett Johansson checks her phone while stepping out with her rumored new beau, an advertising exec named Nate, Saturday in New York.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Well, hello! Reese Witherspoon turns heads on the red carpet in a sparkling detailed minidress while promoting her new action-comedy, This Means War, Monday in London.

LIFE IS A BEACH

Credit: Splash News Online

Alicia Keys enjoys a seaside stroll with her adorable water baby, 15-month-old son Egypt, during a family vacation in Hawaii on Monday.

HOLDING STEADY

Credit: Splash News Online

While Jennifer Lopez isn't ready to talk marriage, she happy to keep close company with new love Casper Smart as the pair step out in New York on Monday.

THE 'HI' LIFE

Credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex-USA

A white-hot Rooney Mara works the red carpet while arriving for the Tokyo premiere of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Monday in Japan.

FRENCH CRUSH

Credit: INF

She's a crowd pleaser! Kristen Stewart finds herself the center of attention Monday in Paris, where the actress reportedly shot a photo spread for Vanity Fair magazine.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe gets his morning off to a raucous start with an appearance on Z100's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Monday in New York City, where he promoted his upcoming flick The Woman in Black.

By People Staff