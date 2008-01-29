Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 29, 2008
WINGING IT
Modeling some of her trademark butterflies, Mariah Carey spreads her wings Monday during a trip to Van Cleef amp Arpels jewelers on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
'SHOW' OF AFFECTION
Drew Barrymore and boyfriend Justin Long share plenty of laughs – and kisses! – on the red carpet as they head into the Los Angeles premiere of Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show Monday at the Egyptian Theatre. Long stars in the documentary, which features comedians, hand picked by Vaughn to perform around the country.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
After a hectic and dramatic Monday evening, Britney Spears reunites with her mom, Lynne, for a visit to Longs Drugs in Studio City, Calif., at 1:30 a.m.
TAKING A BACKSEAT
Talk about their relationship and Jessica Simpson's effect on beau Tony Romo takes a backseat to a night out on the town Monday. The pair headed out for dinner at West Hollywood eatery Il Sole and to a Metal Skool concert at Key Club with some of the singer's closest pals.
PASSAGE FROM INDIA
Embracing his new role as a United Nations messenger of peace, George Clooney attends a meeting Tuesday with India's Defence Secretary Vijay Singh (not pictured) in New Delhi.
HITTING THE SPOT
Trading in one cozy coat for another, Lindsay Lohan is spot on in all black – save her Jill Stuart bag! – while out Monday night in Manhattan.
DOUBLE TROUBLE?
What kind of stunts could they be up to? Johnny Knoxville and pal Tracy Morgan goof around Monday outside the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills.
'WELCOME' TO HOLLYWOOD
At the Hollywood premiere of Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins Monday, the vivacious Mo'Nique gives fans and photographers a welcoming grin on the red carpet.
GIRL TALK
Fresh from the SAG Awards, where she dished about her dream date, Ashley Tisdale gets back to work Monday, hitting the Millennium Dance Studio in Los Angeles. Maybe she's gearing up for High School Musical 3: Senior Year?
LIP SERVICE
Continuing work in Vancouver Monday, Jennifer Aniston gets what looks like a drive-thru touch up between takes on the set of the upcoming movie Traveling.
POWER OF THREE
Brooke Shields is in good company alongside her Lipstick Jungle costars Kim Raver and Lindsay Price Monday, forming a triple threat on the streets of New York's Upper East Side. Their new show premieres Feb. 7, on NBC.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN
John Mayer, who made a quick trip to Las Vegas and visited with Miley Cyrus, prepares to fly the friendly skies Monday, making his way through Los Angeles International Airport.
COVER GIRL
In New York to promote the upcoming thriller The Eye, a glowing Jessica Alba keeps her baby bump and hands hidden under a warm winter coat Monday while greeting fans in New York's Rockefeller Center before an appearance on the Today show.
SPICY HOT
After being honored with her fellow Grammy nominees in Tennessee, teen country star Taylor Swift heads to Pembroke Pines, Fla., to spice up the 99.9 KISS Country Chili Cook-off Sunday with a five-alarm performance.
HANDLE WITH CARE
On her way to Boston for the next leg of the Spice Girls reunion tour, Geri Halliwell holds on to her precious cargo – 20-month-old daughter Bluebell Madonna – at Heathrow Airport in London, on Monday.