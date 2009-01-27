Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 27, 2009

CAPPED OFF

Credit: Everett Kennedy Brown/EPA

Fresh from attending the SAG Awards, Brad Pitt keeps a tender touch on 6-month-old son Knox Léon – sporting a newsboy cap just like Dad's! – while arriving at Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan on Tuesday.

MAMA'S GIRL

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie totes her special carry-on – 6-month-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline. Also in tow: the rest of the Jolie-Pitt clan – Maddox, 7, Pax, 5, Zahara, 4, and Shiloh, 2.

'GOOD' TIMES

Credit: Olivier Douliery/ABACA

George Clooney flashes his million-dollar smile at a screening of his film Good Night, and Good Luck Monday at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The actor bantered with his father Nick at the event and jokingly inquired if veteran journalist Bill Small would adopt him. "I'm very wealthy. I'll take care of you," Clooney quipped.

FIELD DAY

Credit: Daniel/Cesar/INF

Is he revving up to host the Oscars? Hugh Jackman stays in the running during a soccer game with 8-year-old son Oscar in New York City on Monday.

PET PROJECT

Credit: Adrian Varnedoe/Pacific Coast News

Dog lover Katherine Heigl makes a new four-legged friend at a pet adoption event at the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care amp Control in Downey, Calif., on Monday.

BAND-ING TOGETHER

Credit: Todd Williamson/Wireimage

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter enjoys the sweet life, celebrating his 29th birthday Monday with former boy bander, 'N Sync's JC Chasez, at The Key Club in Hollywood. The singer's actual b-day is Jan. 28.

OOH LA LA!

Credit: INF

Dita Von Teese and Mischa Barton kick off Paris Fashion Week in style at the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2009 runway show at the Musée Rodin in Paris.

MAKING THE CUT

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

What a cut-up! Rosie O'Donnell mugs with a group of students Monday at the opening of her Maravel Arts Center, a four-story arts school in the heart of New York City's theater district. The school – which has been in the works for five years – will offer arts education for public school children.

MISSION TO MOSCOW

Credit: Landov

Continuing with his international press tour, Tom Cruise gets a vibrant red rose as he stops to greet fans on his way into the Russian premiere of Valkyrie in Moscow on Monday.

JET SETTER

Credit: National Photo Group

Beyoncé Knowles makes a demure departure Sunday, opting for casual comfort as she makes her way through the Los Angeles International Airport. The singer recently serenaded President Obama and first lady Michelle at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, D.C.

Check out more stars and their airport styles!

STAR GAZING

Credit: National Photo Group

90210 costars (and real-life couple) Jessica Stroup and Dustin Milligan can't help but see eye-to-eye on Sunday, as they walk hand-in-hand to Hugo's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

IL ADORE DIOR

Credit: Visual/Flynet

Kanye West continues to indulge his love of style, scoping out the Christian Dior autumn/winter runway show Monday as part of Paris Fashion Week. While in France, the rapper-turned-designer recently unveiled his own high-end line of shoes in collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

'KOI' COUPLE

Credit: Ramey

Nothing coy here! Cute couple Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush show their mutual affection after dining on the back patio at L.A.'s famed sushi restaurant Koi on Sunday with pals Lisa and Brittany Gastineau (not pictured).

SNOW DAY

Credit: Jackson Lee-Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Enjoying a winter retreat, Guy Ritchie gives son Rocco, 8, a few pointers before hitting the slopes at the Camelback Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains on Monday.

LAPPING IT UP

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Jessica Alba snuggles with 7-month-old daughter Honor Marie during a visit to Beverly Hills' Coldwater Canyon Park on Sunday. During their day out, the mother-daughter pair enjoyed quality time on the swings.

