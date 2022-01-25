Rihanna Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 01:13 PM

1 of 103

Tangerine Dream

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna plays with pops of color as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 103

Cold Shoulder

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lady Gaga looks glamorous in a little black dress with voluminous poof-sleeves as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 24 in L.A. 

3 of 103

Tied Up

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristen Stewart wears lace-up heels and an undone black ribbon as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 103

Iced Out

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Pharrell Williams makes a statement in diamond-embellished Tiffany & Co. sunglasses at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. 

Advertisement

5 of 103

Winter White

Credit: LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Also at the Chanel show: Margot Robbie, toting a trendy micro purse. 

6 of 103

Suns Out, Guns Out

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Derulo is spotted leaving the gym on Jan. 24 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 103

J'adore Dior 

Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Cara Delevingne shows off her street style outside of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 103

Red Hot

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid keeps warm in red leather gloves as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 24.

Advertisement

9 of 103

One Cool Couple

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively bundle up for a walk around New York City on Jan. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 103

Major Key

Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jennifer Hudson performs a one-night-only event with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 22 at the newly opened Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 103

Yes She Can

Credit: Rick Davis/Splash News Online

Selena Gomez keeps it cool on a walk with her dogs (not pictured) on Jan. 24 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 103

French Dressing

Credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Julia Fox and Kanye West keep it coordinated on Jan. 24 outside the Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 103

Spitting Image

Credit: Splash News Online

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki gets into character on Jan. 22 on the series' London set. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 103

Front Row Fab

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Trevor Noah joins Padma Lakshmi, Tracy Morgan and their respective daughters in the front row of the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 103

Paris Match

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen bring eldest child Rocket to the Kenzo fall/winter fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 103

Wheely Good Day

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pratt enjoys a Jan. 21 bike ride around his Los Angeles neighborhood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 103

Step Together

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leave dinner at New York City's Peasant restaurant hand-in-hand on Jan. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 103

Dior Dreams

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Rosamund Pike gets all dressed up on Jan. 24 for the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 103

Red Alert

Credit: Splash News Online

Katharine McPhee appears to be having a ball on Jan. 23 while leaving dinner at Craig's in L.A. with friends. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 103

Brunch Bunch

Credit: The Image Direct

Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown and their dog make their way to a brunch spot in L.A. on Jan. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 103

Double Denim

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West and Julia Fox get ready for their red carpet debut in matching denim outfits at Paris Men's Fashion Week in France on Jan 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 103

Everybody Talks

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio joins Everybody's Talking About Jamie stage actors Layton Williams and Hiba Elchikhe at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. on Jan 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 103

Flash a Smile

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen is in good spirits as she steps out in all black in Los Angeles on Jan 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 103

Man's Best Friend

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston pose for a photo together at Hiddleston's special screening of Cumberbatch's new film The Power of the Dog on Jan. 21 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 103

When in Venice

Credit: MS/CIAO PIX/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning masks up for a winter stroll around Piazza San Marco while in Italy filming her new show Ripley on Jan 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 103

Blue Wave

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Maddie Ziegler promotes her new movies The Fallout and West Side Story during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 103

Ocean Views

Credit: MEGA

Dressed in SKIMS swimwear, Kim Kardashian playfully poses during a photo shoot on Jan. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 103

Pucker Up

Credit: HGVLPGA

Wells Adams plants a kiss on fellow Bachelor alumnus Ben Higgins behind a pop-up bar at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 103

Sneak Peek

Credit: Splash News Online/Backgrid

Sofía Vergara, who looks nearly unrecognizable in character, shoots scenes for her upcoming film on the ​life of Griselda Blanco on Jan. 20 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 103

Out in L.A.

Credit: The Image Direct

Selma Blair picks up her service dog from the groomer after grabbing coffee in L.A. on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 103

All Smiles

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 20 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 103

At The Garden

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Maude Apatow and Sam Koppelman root for the home team at the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game in N.Y.C. on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 103

On the Move

Credit: Backgrid

In Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber makes his way to Il Pastaio for dinner on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 103

Fashion Week Spotlight

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Valentina Ferrer and J. Balvin are dripped in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022/2023 show, as part of Paris Fashion Week, on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 103

Top Model

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Also at Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell poses at the Dior Homme Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Jan. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 103

'Sunny' Days

Credit: Backgrid

Matching in leather outfits, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun step out in West Hollywood on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 103

Champs Are Here

Credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty

Lydia Ko celebrates with Alfonso Ribeiro after a putt on the eighth green during the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20 in Orlando.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 103

Coffee Run

Credit: Backgrid

Camila Cabello heads to Alfred Coffee on Melrose Place to get her day started on Jan. 20 in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 103

Premiere Night

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jasmin Savoy Brown poses at the Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival's premiere of All The World Is Sleeping at Laemmle NoHo 7 on Jan. 20 in North Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 103

Cruise Control

Credit: The Image Direct

Matthew Rhys enjoys a ride on a vintage Harley Davidson on the set of Perry Mason season 2 in L.A. on Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 103

Double Take

Credit: MEGA

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Princess Diana as she prepares to film for The Crown in London on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 103

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Tyler the Creator walks in the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 103

Passion for Fashion

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Also at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show: Venus Williams stuns in the front row.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 103

Pop of Color

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Adding brightness to the city, Tayshia Adams steps out in a gorgeous yellow ensemble in midtown N.Y.C. on Jan. 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 103

Dinner Date

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna is glowing after leaving dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at N.Y.C. hotspot Carbone on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 103

Opening Night

Credit: Tim Regas/Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber smiles on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the LA Art Show, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, on Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 103

Bravo!

Credit: Getty

On Jan. 19, Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in a surprise performance at Washington Square Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 103

Ready to Rehearse

Credit: Backgrid

On set and in full costume, Rob Lowe works on a scene for 9-1-1: Lone Star in San Pedro, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 103

City Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 103

Runway Walker

Credit: Instarimages.com

During Paris Fashion Week, Meadow Walker hits the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 103

Piano Man

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 103

Beauty in Blue

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 19 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 103

Spotted on the Carpet

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also at opening night of the LA Art Show: Evan Ross hits the red carpet on Jan. 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 103

From Blond to Brown

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss shows off her new brown hair as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 103

Big Wheels

Credit: Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger rocks sunglasses as he rides through Santa Monica on his bike on Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 103

On the Catwalk

Credit: Splash News Online

During Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 103

'Euphoric' Entrance

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Maude Apatow sparkles as she arrives on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 103

Museum Moment 

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton looks elegant as she steps out for her first royal outing of the year for a visit to the Foundling Museum on Jan. 19 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 103

Leather Weather

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in a leather dress on Jan. 18 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 103

Smile and Wave

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Rob Lowe is seen arriving in an all-black outfit at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 103

On Set

Credit: MEGA

Queen Latifah is spotted out on a walk while filming a scene for The Equalizer on Jan. 18 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 103

Giving Back

Credit: CBS EVENING NEWS

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell donates blood, which is currently in short supply nationally, at The American Red Cross Hall of Service in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 103

Walk and Talk

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale looks amused by something on her phone while out and about on Jan. 18 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 103

Game Time

Credit: Backgrid

Bachelor in Paradise star Pieper James and actor Brandon Michael Hall catch a Knicks game together in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 103