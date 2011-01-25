Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 25, 2011
ALL HAIL
Taxi, please! Naomi Watts and son Sasha, 3, attempt to catch a cab on Monday while making their way through chilly New York City.
TALL ORDER
In town for Paris Fashion Week, Jessica Alba does her own runway walk in towering platforms during a pit stop at the Gucci boutique on Tuesday.
HAIR APPARENT
Need a hand? Megan Fox gets a grip on all her gear as she leaves a West Hollywood salon on Monday.
'HAUTE' LOOK
Also spotted in the City of Light: Kirsten Dunst, looking très chic while posing outside Chanel's show Tuesday during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
GUITAR HERO
Multiple Grammy nominee Bruno Mars gives London fans some retro tunes Monday at the launch party for his latest album, Doo-Wops amp Hooligans, at Cafe de Paris.
AT THE RED-Y
A bundled-up Elizabeth Banks is all about stylish cold comfort Monday while stepping out at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Two of the actress' latest movies – The Details and My Idiot Brother – are screening at the fest.
ALL JUICED UP
Newlywed Nicole Richie hits the gym for her daily workout – toting her beloved juice! – Monday in Studio City, Calif.
LANDING GEAR
A giddy Kim Kardashian has a lot to smile about as she arrives at LAX on Monday: a budding relationship, hit new reality show and yet another endorsement deal.
GAME ON
Did he win? Penn Badgley gets his head in the game Monday while playing with the newest gaming device inside the Nintendo 3DS Experience Lounge at Sundance.
COLOR BLOCKING
It's hard not to notice Paris Hilton, who pops up in Hollywood in an attention-getting pink ensemble, reportedly to film her new reality show on Monday.
BEACHY KEEN
After a glam night out, Amy Adams reunites with her little lady, 8-month-old daughter Aviana, Sunday during a trip to the beach in L.A.
STOCK PHOTO
Mom-to-be Ivanka Trump means business on Monday, appearing at the New York Stock Exchange in a smart, all-gray skirt suit. "Just rung the closing bell at the NY Stock Exchange with the board of 100 Women in Hedge Funds!," she Tweeted.
A LEG UP
A beaming Jessica Simpson arrives for a photo shoot Monday in Hollywood. A night earlier, the bride-to-be praised fiancé Eric Johnson's assets on Twitter, writing "Thank you Lord for blessing me with a Man that has the perfect Tush".
WHEELS IN MOTION
Hugh Jackman plays hands-on dad on Monday, picking up daughter Ava, 5, (not pictured) from school – and pushing her scooter! – in N.Y.C.
SIDEWALK STRUT
Selma Blair keeps her burgeoning baby bump covered up while out in West Hollywood Monday. The actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jason Bleick.
WHO'S A 'JEANIUS'?
Matt Damon knows how to work the denim look while filming We Bought a Zoo in Los Feliz, Calif., on Monday. The quirky film also stars Scarlett Johansson and Elle Fanning.
BREAKING BREAD
Sarah Jessica Parker and Pierce Brosnan get acquainted Monday while filming I Don't Know How She Does It on location in New York's Madison Square Park.