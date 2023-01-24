Robin Roberts Joins Michael Strahan at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Plus Anya Taylor-Joy and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on January 24, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

MVP

Michael Strahan Robyn Roberts
JC Olivera/Getty

Robin Roberts joins her Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the former NFL player on Jan. 23 in L.A.

02 of 80

Eye Spy

Anya Taylor Joy
Victor Boyko/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her statement sunglasses at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

03 of 80

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux
MEGA

Justin Theroux is bundled up in New York City while taking his dog, Kuma, for a walk on Jan. 23.

04 of 80

Pearly White

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar poses during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23

05 of 80

Staying Warm

Anna Camp
David Becker/GC Images

Anna Camp is seen in Park City, Utah, in a bright blue floral coat during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

06 of 80

Doing Big Work

Julia Louis Dreyfus
Anna Pocaro/Getty

With a little help from the ACLU, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows she's got a lot to fight for at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

07 of 80

Sing Now, Sleep Later

Drake
Drake. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wearing a Degrassi jersey in homage to his early aughts acting debut, Drake performs at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Jan. 21.

08 of 80

Trailer Chilling

Ryan Gosling
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Ryan Gosling relaxes between scenes while filming The Fall Guy in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 22.

09 of 80

Golden Girl

Simone Biles
Marcus Ingram/Getty

Olympic legend Simone Biles flashes a winning smile during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove event in Houston on Jan. 22.

10 of 80

Friendly in the Front Row

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Rosamund Pike
Dave Benett/Getty

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Rosamund Pike smile from the side of Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23.

11 of 80

Wild Child

Kylie Jenner
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

In a bold dress from the collection, Kylie Jenner attends Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2023 couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

12 of 80

Lots to Say

Colman Domingo
John Salangsang/Getty

Colman Domingo brings some passion to Cocktails and Conversations, hosted by Variety and Audible, on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

13 of 80

Red Under Rain

Hillary Duff
The Image Direct

Despite wearing a rather sunny expression on her face, Hilary Duff lets the rain fall down (from beneath an umbrella) as she heads out of Good Morning America on Jan. 23 in N.Y.C.

14 of 80

Catching a Flick

Vivica Fox
Amy Sussman/Getty

Vivica A. Fox poses at the red carpet premiere of Skilled on Jan. 22 during the Sundance Film Festival's ChefDance in Park City, Utah.

15 of 80

Laker Girls

Karol G
Scott Dudelson/Getty

Singer Karol G fires up the stage during Calibash Latin Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 22.

16 of 80

Shades of Cool

2023 Sundance Studio
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet attends the Loewe menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in France.

17 of 80

Bow Down

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Beyoncé performs on stage while headlining the grand reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

18 of 80

Green Queen

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Rebel Wilson attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Rebel Wilson attends the grand reveal weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

19 of 80

All Gucci

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jeremy O. Harris and Dakota Johnson attend as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival at Nickel Bar at Firewood on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Gucci)
Neilson Barnard/Getty for Gucci

Jeremy O. Harris and Dakota Johnson attend Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty event at the Sundance Film Festival at the Nickel Bar at Firewood on Jan. 21 in Park City, Utah.

20 of 80

Suki's Singing

Suki Waterhouse at Metro by Joshua Mellin jdmellin@gmail.com @joshuamellin
Joshua Mellin

Suki Waterhouse performs live at the Metro in Chicago on Jan. 21.

21 of 80

Signing Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lea Michele poses at a Funny Girl CD signing event at the August Wilson Theater Lobby on Jan. 20 in New York City.

22 of 80

Bedazzled Babe

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 20: Nia Long attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Nia Long attends the opening of Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, on Jan. 20 in the United Arab Emirates.

23 of 80

Rapper's Delight

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 21: Post Malone performs at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)
Dave Simpson/WireImage

Post Malone performs at the Mt. Smart Stadium on Jan. 21 in Auckland, New Zealand.

24 of 80

Dapper Dude

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear fall/winter fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20 in France.

25 of 80

Trailblazers

Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Dave Benett/Getty

Mary Berry and Dame Emma Thompson attend the Inspiration Awards For Women 2023 at The Landmark Hotel in London on Jan. 20.

26 of 80

Sunny Sundance

Emilia Clarke
DIGGZY/Splash news online

Emilia Clarke arrives at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 20.

27 of 80

Going Green

Kendall Jenner
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kendall Jenner attends the Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the grand opening of Nobu Dubai on Jan. 20

28 of 80

Denim on Denim

Haley Bennett
Diggzy/Splash News Online

Haley Bennett sports head-to-toe denim while taking a walk at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

29 of 80

Moustache Man

Tyler Posey
Jesse Grant/Getty

Tyler Posey dons a killer moustache while attending the Wolf Pack premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

30 of 80

Y2K Queen

Lindsay Lohan
Slimi/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan rocks an Aerie velour tracksuit reminiscent of iconic Y2K fashion while in Dubai on Jan. 17.

31 of 80

Father-Son Fashion

Robert Pattison and Beckham Boys Attend Dior PFW Show
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

David and Cruz Beckham attend the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.

32 of 80

Girl Power

Reese Witherspoon Gabrielle Union Octavia Spencer
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer are all smiles while at the season 3 premiere of Apple's Truth Be Told on Jan. 19 in L.A.

33 of 80

When in Paris

Robert Pattinson
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

34 of 80

Coupled Up

Sarah Michelle Gellar Freddie Prinze
Jesse Grant/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have a date night at the Wolf Pack premiere in L.A. on Jan. 19.

35 of 80

Relationship Goals

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta Jones
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 19.

36 of 80

Bangin' Around

Dakota Johnson
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Dakota Johnson shows off a full bang and long locks while speaking onstage at Sundance on Jan. 19.

37 of 80

Touch Down

Maisie Williams
Diggzy/Shutterstock/Splash News Online

Maisie Williams is nice and bright while wearing a chartreuse ensemble as she touches down in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

38 of 80

Front Row Access

Gwendolyn Christie
Dave Benett/Getty

Gwendoline Christie looks striking while front row at the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Jan. 20.

39 of 80

Statement Attire

W Kamau Bell
Michael Loccisano/Getty

W. Kamau Bell attends Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance presented by IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19.

40 of 80

Suited Up

Daisy Ridley Brittany O'Grady
Jack Dempsey/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley and Brittany O'Grady stop for a snap at the Sometimes I Think About Dying cast party at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 19.

41 of 80

In the Wild

Kit Harington Rose Leslie
Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

42 of 80

Speech, Speech, Speech

Emily Ratajkowski
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

43 of 80

Effortless Slay

Zoe Kravitz
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz wears a Sex and the City cap, oversized green trench coat, blue trousers and chunky boots while out on a stroll in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.

44 of 80

Cleaning Up

Skai Jackson
Sara Jaye Weiss

Skai Jackson stocks up on Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Jelly Water with Charcoal at Walmart on Jan. 19.

45 of 80

Grand Opener

Kid Laroi
Jerritt Clark/Getty

The Kid LAROI performs at the OBB Media's grand opening of OBB Studios in Hollywood on Jan. 14.

46 of 80

Courtside Costars

Bryan Cranston
Logan Riely/NBAE/Getty

Former Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike some interesting poses at the Houston Rockets basketball game in Texas on Jan. 18.

47 of 80

Romance, Ruffles and Rhinestones

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Christopher Polk/Getty

Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez snaps a selfie and her husband Ben Affleck steals a smooch at the movie's Jan. 18 premiere afterparty in L.A.

48 of 80

Peace Out

Lenny Kravitz
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In his signature sunglass-wearing style, Lenny Kravitz brings his cool vibe to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 18 in L.A.

49 of 80

All That Glitters

Bling Empire cast
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty

Richard Chang, Vika Abbyaeva, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Debora Hung and Tina Leung pose with designer Michael Kors at the launch celebration for Bling Empire New York, held at N.Y.C. restaurant The House of the Red Pearl on Jan. 18.

50 of 80

Dad-Daughter Date Night

Seal Leni Klum
Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA

It's all smiles from Seal and his daughter Leni Klum, whom he shares with supermodel Heidi Klum, at the Hollywood premiere of Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

51 of 80

All Hugs at the Afterparty

Elizabeth Banks
Emma McIntyre/Getty

D'Arcy Carden and Elizabeth Banks show some love for each other after the L.A. premiere of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

52 of 80

All Fur Fun

Tyler Posey
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Teen Wolf: The Movie stars Holland Roden and Tyler Posey cuddle up for flashbulbs at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 18.

53 of 80

Sitting Pretty

Jennifer Garner
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

In tall boots and an elegant blouse, Jennifer Garner smiles on stage for the Apple TV+ Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

54 of 80

Night of Reflection

Katie Couric
Dave Allocca/StarPix/StarTraks

Katie Couric and Remember This star David Strathairn attend a special screening of the film on Jan. 18 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in N.Y.C.

55 of 80

Bonding & Basketball

Danny Devito
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Danny and Lucy DeVito enjoy some father-daughter quality time courtside at the Jan. 18 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in L.A.

56 of 80

Stripes on Stage

Tiffany Haddish
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish brings some color and fun to Pasadena, California, for Apple TV+'s Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

57 of 80

Seeing Double

Andie Macdowell
Tristar Media/WireImage

Andie MacDowell poses with her daughter, Rainey Qualley, at the Marc Cain Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week at Tempelhof Airport on Jan. 18.

58 of 80

Flower Power

Yara Shahidi
Gotham/GC Images

Yara Shahidi takes advantage of New York City's warm temperatures on Jan. 18, wearing a black-and-gold sequined dress paired with bright yellow shoes.

59 of 80

Proud Papa

Billy Joel
Courtesy

Alexa Ray Joel joins dad, Billy Joel, on stage at Madison Square Garden during his monthly residency on Jan. 13 to perform "New York State Of Mind" and "Big Shot."

60 of 80

Oui, Oui

Usher
Backgrid

Usher shows off his eye-catching hairstyle at the Bianca Saunders Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 18.

61 of 80

Feeling Shady

J Balvin
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Tyga and J Balvin pose together at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18.

62 of 80

Highs and Lowes

Rob Lowe
MEGA

Rob Lowe arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18 wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a blue button-down shirt topped off with a gold chain and sunglasses.

63 of 80

Strike a Pose

Tracee Ellis Ross
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the L.A. premiere of Poker Face on Jan. 17.

64 of 80

Dearest Reader ...

Nicola Coughlin
Splash News Online

Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, gets into character on set in Bath for the next season of Bridgerton on Jan. 17.

65 of 80

Gold Standard

Jennie Ortega
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega rocks a dramatic look at the Fall/Winter 2023 Saint Laurent fashion show at Men's Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17.

66 of 80

Dressed to Impress

Nia Long
Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Nia Long stuns in a floor-length white gown at the L.A. premiere of You People on Jan. 17.

67 of 80

Hand in Hand

Julia Louis Dreyfus
Joe Scarnici/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Molly Gordon pose together at the Netflix world premiere of You People on Jan. 17 in L.A.

68 of 80

Parents' Night Out

Eddie Murphy
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher step out for a date night in sleek black ensembles at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's You People on Jan. 17.

69 of 80

All in the Details

Emma Roberts
Backgrid

Emma Roberts is all smiles in New York City on Jan. 17 wearing a statement outfit complete with a purple patterned dress and checkerboard coat.

70 of 80

Fringe Fun

Katie holmes
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Katie Holmes flashes a smile during an interview on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17 wearing a black blazer, gold hoops and a slicked-back hairstyle.

71 of 80

Costar Charm

Susan Sarandon
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere strike a sweet pose at a screening of Fifth Season & Vertical's Maybe I Do at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 17.

72 of 80

Funny Girls

Natasha Lyonne
Christopher Polk/Getty

Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina pose together at the premiere party for Poker Face at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17.

73 of 80

Showing Support

Kate Mara
Michael Kovac/Getty

Actor Jamie Bell poses alongside his wife, Kate Mara, who produced the documentary The Smell of Money, at the film's screening in L.A. on Jan. 17.

74 of 80

Courtside Approval

Lil Dicky
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Lil Dicky gives a thumbs-up at the Jan. 17 Los Angeles Clippers game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

75 of 80

Off The Chain

Gigi Hadid
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Megaphone in hand, Gigi Hadid looks ready for business in cargo pants and a black denim vest while filming a Maybelline commercial in Manhattan on Jan. 17.

76 of 80

Charming the Room

Danai Gurira
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira glows at the PBS 2023 TCA press tour on Jan. 17 in Pasadena, California.

77 of 80

Looking Athletic

Hailey Bieber
Splash News Online

Basking in the L.A. winter sun, Hailey Bieber steps out in neutral-toned shorts after a Pilates class on Jan. 17.

78 of 80

On Top of the World

Miss Universe
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits N.Y.C. and strikes a pose atop the Empire State Building on Jan. 17.

79 of 80

Crowd Commander

Elton John
Don Arnold/WireImage

Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 17.

80 of 80

Suited Up

Aubrey Plaza
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Aubrey Plaza wears a chic suit and shows off blonde locks while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 16.

Related Articles
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings Her Activism to Sundance, Plus Drake, Ryan Gosling, Simone Biles and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Signs 'Funny Girl' CDs in N.Y.C., Plus Nia Long, Post Malone, Burna Boy and More
Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Mary Berry & Emma Thompson Attend the Inspiration Awards, Plus Emilia Clarke, Kendall Jenner and More
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey Dons a Serious Moustache, Plus Lindsay Lohan, Cruz & David Beckham and More
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Have Fun in Houston, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lenny Kravitz and More
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Owns the Red Carpet, Plus Nicola Coughlan, Nia Long, Jenna Ortega and More
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Elton John
Elton John Performs in Australia, Plus Aubrey Plaza, Marisa Abela and More
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Brings Babylon to Paris, Plus Margot Robbie, Terry Crews, Padma Lakshmi and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and More
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough Turns Heads in L.A., Plus Laverne Cox, Anne Hathaway and More
Rachel Brosnahan
The' Mrs. Maisel' Cast Gets Chatty in N.Y.C., Plus Olivia Rodrigo, Finneas & Billie Eilish and More
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Willem Dafoe, Katy Perry Episode 1817 Pictured: Musical guest Katy Perry performs When Im Gone on Saturday, January 29, 2022
Katy Perry Performs on 'SNL' in N.Y.C., Plus Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Javier Bardem and More
Rihanna
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Grab Dinner in N.Y.C., Plus Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan, Noomi Rapace and More
Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City.
Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony 'Power' Up N.Y.C., Plus, Quavo, Taylor Lautner, and More
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Cheers on the Rams in L.A., Plus Ludacris, Kourtney Kardashian and More